Reasons Why I’m Not Changing My Name, Ranked

by

I’m married! Which means some of my acquaintances have mysteriously stopped calling me “Carolyn Homer” and started calling me variations on “Mrs. Carolyn Jones.”

My name has not changed. It will not change. I am “Carolyn Homer” for life. I anticipate and will be amused by occasional mix-ups — but my name is my name. Names matter.

Hopefully my decision is no longer viewed as a big deal. But I’ve gotten a bit of pushback from more conservative/traditional corners, including from within the Church. So for slightly whimsical explanatory sake, here are the reasons why I’m keeping my name, ranked.

15. Jones is a boring last name. It’s a Top 5 most common surname in America, held by millions. I am not a boring person.

14. I never want to be the target of a “keeping up with the Joneses” joke. Ever.

13. Homer is a distinctive last name. It’s ranked as #5600 most common in America, held by only about 6,000 people. Almost all Homers are related to me. I love finding random fifth cousins in the wild.

12. My husband and I couldn’t come up with an acceptable portmanteau to combine our names. Jomer? Homes? Johomes? They’re all terrible.

11. “Carolyn Homer” has a better Google search footprint than “Carolyn Jones.” I’m not a 1950s actress.

10. Any time I hear “Mrs. Jones” I look around for the scandalous lady with whom Michael Buble is crooning about having an affair.

9. I’m relatively professionally established in my career and forcing hundreds of people around me to switch my appellation (again) sounds tiresome. Also, I work for a Muslim civil rights organization. In Islam, women traditionally do not change their last names.

8. Name-change paperwork is horrific. I don’t have three full-time weeks to spare, devoted to tracking down and submitting all of the name change legal documentation requirements for government IDs, financial accounts, and airline frequent flier programs.

7. I’m still fighting with Delta about changing my name from my last marriage, years ago. To this day, I stumble across approximately one account under my prior name per month. It’s driving me bonkers. I’d rather not have three simultaneous legal identities.

6. I appreciate having an easy way to rank my family and friends based on who respects me enough to call me by, you know, my actual name.

5. As a socialite, I’m amused by the idea that people in my future wards and social circles will invariably call my husband “Mr. Homer.”

4. I’m curious about how the Salesforce database used to track Church membership records will handle my marriage to a non-Mormon. Problems with their name-change-software wizard are legion. Will it try to auto-change my name and assign my Catholic spouse as the “head of household?” Torturing a poor membership clerk for stupid Salt Lake programming decisions is precisely the sort of feminist fight I enjoy picking.

3. Same goes for alumni databases. I support full employment for name-and-address-programming-script writers and college data entry gigs.

2. I love and respect my father. I’ve always been a devoted daddy’s girl. As I’ve gotten older, we’ve only grown closer. I want to honor my dad by keeping his family name, which to me symbolizes nerdiness and a healthy disrespect for authority.

1. I refuse to subvert my identity to a man ever again.