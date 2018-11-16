People at BCC Who Should Not Rank Things, Ranked

Steve woke me up with an early-morning text message yesterday. He was in a state of shock and panic because someone–some “Carolyn“–had apparently ranked something at BCC. I didn’t take his message seriously at the time, because I didn’t believe anyone would dare trespass on my intellectual property. I was wrong!

  1. Stapley. For the love of all that is holy, keep this fella away from the rankings. Stick with food science and shifty notions of “cosmological priesthood,” okay?
  2. Michael Austin. Can we come to a mutual understanding that you’ll just keep your Sauron-eye focused on sensible posts about the importance of mutual understanding? Cool.
  3. Kristine. No one wants to read “Red Sox Factoids, Ranked.”
  4. Cynthia. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but 
    if (a == b) {
printf("Ranked");
}

    is not actually interesting.

  5. Tracy. Good grief, can you even fathom what an absolute nightmare “Grateful Dead/Poetry Mashups, Ranked” would be?
  6. Anyone who hasn’t been at BCC for, like, a decade. Munch on your “avocado toast” and leave the heavy lifting to the veterans.
  7. Russell. Honestly, every single take RAF has ever offered is crap.
  8. Anyone who refuses to Defend the Family.
  9. Steve & Scott, because they’re morons.
  10. Carolyn.

_____________________
Honorable Mentions:

  • Brad Kramer. Once he starts, he’ll never stop.
  • John C. Doesn’t he live in, like, Japan now?
  • Peter LLC. Corporations are not people, and only people should rank things.

 

Comments

  1. adano says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:23 am

    You got #1 an #2 reversed.

  2. Scott B. says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Accusations of errors in my rankings will not be tolerated.

  3. Steve Evans says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:31 am

    THESE RANKINGS ARE DEFINITIVE

  4. EmJen says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Scott B’s next post: The best ranking posts at BCC, ranked.

  5. Jpv says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Hahahahaha best post ever.

  6. Tracy M says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:54 am

    LOLZ.

  7. Talon says:
    November 16, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Brunson. Religious Tax Exemptions Commonly Overlooked by Atheists, Ranked

  8. john f. says:
    November 16, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Yay! I can rank things!

  9. Michael Austin says:
    November 16, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Without some sort of intelligent ranking system, how am I supposed to know whether this crapulent nonsense was written by a “Phil-a-stine” or a “Phil-a-steen.”

  10. JR says:
    November 16, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Such rank rankings are appropriately appreciated.
    Thank you.

  11. RJH says:
    November 16, 2018 at 11:41 am

    I’ll take this as a sign I should come back, at least to rank Brexit options: 1. Remain. End.

  12. Ziff says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Are you suggesting that the ranking is rankling?

  13. Loursat says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Let us put aside this ranker rancor.

  14. peterllc says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Mmm…avocado toast. See? Corporations can express human things too!

  15. Roy says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Who is Scott B? He is not “ranked” as one of the authors at BCC.

  16. John Mansfield says:
    November 16, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Homecoming was a month ago. Tonight are the regional finals, winners to go on to state semi-finals.

  17. Carolyn says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Hahaha. Here is a defininitive ranking of how apologetic I am:

    [this space intentionally left blank]

  18. Lona Gynt says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Will ever be able to go to some kind of playoff, or will we always have to put up with this interminable BCCS?

  19. Lona Gynt says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Is it possible there might be three different rankings embedded in the top rank?

