People at BCC Who Should Not Rank Things, Ranked

Steve woke me up with an early-morning text message yesterday. He was in a state of shock and panic because someone–some “Carolyn“–had apparently ranked something at BCC. I didn’t take his message seriously at the time, because I didn’t believe anyone would dare trespass on my intellectual property. I was wrong!

Stapley. For the love of all that is holy, keep this fella away from the rankings. Stick with food science and shifty notions of “cosmological priesthood,” okay? Michael Austin. Can we come to a mutual understanding that you’ll just keep your Sauron-eye focused on sensible posts about the importance of mutual understanding? Cool. Kristine. No one wants to read “Red Sox Factoids, Ranked.” Cynthia. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if (a == b) { printf("Ranked"); } is not actually interesting. Tracy. Good grief, can you even fathom what an absolute nightmare “Grateful Dead/Poetry Mashups, Ranked” would be? Anyone who hasn’t been at BCC for, like, a decade. Munch on your “avocado toast” and leave the heavy lifting to the veterans. Russell. Honestly, every single take RAF has ever offered is crap. Anyone who refuses to Defend the Family. Steve & Scott, because they’re morons. Carolyn.

Honorable Mentions: