Thanksgiving Discussions that Won’t End in Bloodshed

Last weekend, we were in Salem, Massachusetts taking a two hour walking tour with a local guide. The focus was on overall history of Salem, not just the witch trials, but we did talk about those because it’s kind of the elephant in the room. But our guide was not one of the occultist ones, although my SIL had some good reasons to believe he was secretly a Witch. [1]

Toward the end of the tour, we passed a statue to that most famous of Witches: Samantha Stevens. This reminded me of a simpler time, when the most heated discussion around the Thanksgiving table was Samantha or Jeannie.

Let me put that one to rest right now. Clearly Samantha is better than Jeannie.

Samantha is smarter than Jeannie. She does things for her own reasons, not just to please a “master.” Whoever controls Jeannie’s bottle controls her. She has a stronger support network, including eccentric uncle, a protective mother (say what you will of Endorra–she’s got homegirl’s back), a loopy identical cousin who is kind of hotter than she is, and eventually she has children who also have powers. Samantha humors Derwood, but let’s be honest, she’s much smarter than he is, and he married way, way up. Most of the series I kept wondering why on earth she put up with him.

Which brings us to the next question: Major Nelson or Derwood. Again, the answer is clear: Major Nelson.

Larry Hagman is hotter and a better actor than either Dick York (although this one’s closer) or Dick Sargeant (please!). He has a sense of humor and enjoys his relationship with Jeannie more than Daren with Samantha. Daren is the poster boy for fragile masculinity, totally threatened by his more powerful wife, asking her to suppress her powers so he doesn’t develop erectile dysfunction (I’m assuming that’s the unstated core reason). Major Nelson only wants Jeannie to hide her powers so people don’t lock them up. He digs her. Astronaut vs. ad man? No contest.

If these conflicts are insufficient to get you through the entire meal while avoiding religion, politics, and life choices, here are a few more:

Ginger or Mary Ann? Clearly, Mary Ann. She’s got that girl next door quality, plus Ginger is always trying to manipulate everyone.

Chrissy or Janet? Clearly Janet. This is basically the Ginger and Mary Ann question all over again.

Flintstones or Jetsons? Flintstones. Dinosaur tropes beat robot tropes.

Velma or Daphne? Obviously Velma. Jinkies! Daphne’s basically a female Fred.

What other discussions are safe for your dinner table?

Do you agree with my assessments or are you wrong?

Do you keep a conflict free Thanksgiving table?

Discuss.

[1] Reasons: 1) he cryptically said he couldn’t enter someone’s house without an invitation, 2) we didn’t enter any houses on the tour, 3) he sure knew a lot about witches and witchcraft, 4) he consorts with other Witches (you can’t swing a dead cat in Salem without hitting someone claiming to be a Witch), 5) he knew where the hangings took place (Proctor’s Ledge behind the Walgreens), but didn’t include that in the tour because “we are all in agreement not to make such a sad place a commercial venture,” and 6) he noted that you could be accused of witchcraft for wearing “gay” (bright) colors), and he was only wearing what he called “sad” colors–so he knows how to avoid capture.