Elegy on a Maiden Name

“You blushed, and now you are white, Jane: What is that for?”

“Because you gave me a new name—Jane Rochester; and it seems so strange.” —Charlotte Brontë

I’ve been thinking a lot about Carolyn’s post a couple of weeks ago in which she listed reasons for why she didn’t change her name when she got married. I’d like to respond to her post with some reasons of why I did change my name as well as reasons why this change was a lot harder than I expected it to be.

When I was born, my parents named me Emily Nickole Gilliland. This was my name until I married at 27 years old in 2009, when I became a Grover.

David was the one who brought it up when we were engaged: “Hey, I just feel like I should say—you don’t have to take my name if you don’t want to. I mean, also, you can if you want to. Or we can hyphenate. Or I’ll take your name and you’ll take my name. Or we’ll smash our names together.”

We briefly joked about what the smushed-name options would be: “’Groverland’ would be pretty great,” Dave had said, which gave me the fleeting but still unfortunate image of myself as a territory founded by Gillis but overtaken by colonizing Grovers. (This was probably a consequence of naming all of my SimCities “Gilli Land” over the years.) Somehow, Groverland was worse than just losing Gilliland altogether.

I actually had to convince my family that I wasn’t marrying David for his last name. Grover had been my favorite muppet as a child. Someone had given me a Grover doll when I was a toddler, and many early photos of me show myself running around with Grover’s nose in my mouth to free up my hands. One of my first words was “Goh-dee-goh,” my imperfect attempt at “Grover.” I used to feed and water Grover, until his head was sluggish and heavy, leaving damp puddles on the furniture that smelled of sour milk and peanut butter. Other toys came and went, but Grover was my best friend. I took him with me to college. I took him with me on a mission to Japan. He was an emblem of my childhood, of where I came from. Even now, when I need a quick pick-me-up I watch a YouTube video of Grover and Madeline Kahn performing, “Sing What I Sing.”

So of course I wanted to become a Grover. (And, to clarify, I did not marry David for his name—ours is a true love story, but let’s just ignore the fact that his eyes do, actually, slightly droop in just the same manner as my favorite blue muppet.)

Our courtship, engagement, and marriage happened quickly—we were teaching university classes, finishing graduate programs, moving across the country. It took a while for the dust to settle, and we were busy enough that I didn’t get emotional at the new legal name, new licenses, new passport, new email address, and new signature (isn’t that one of the hardest parts, though? Learning to sign a new name after finally getting confident with the old signature?).

One day at church, someone tapped me impatiently on my shoulder. My eyes had been out of focus, staring off into the middle distance—I hadn’t been paying attention. I realized that this person had been saying, “Sister Grover. Sister Grover? Sister Grover,” and I hadn’t recognized myself in the name. That was the moment that I started to mourn Emily Gilliland, this identity of mine that I used to know, used to be.

I still miss her from time to time. I still mourn this loss. I had been Emily Gilliland for what felt like a long time, and I had old cohorts of friends, colleagues, coworkers, mission companions, acquaintances who knew me as a Gilliland—would they recognize me as a Grover? Would God recognize me as a Grover? The first time I received a blessing as “Emily Nickole Grover,” this was my sudden worry: had all my heavenly records transferred over to the new name? Would God still know me?

I mourned all my old nicknames. As a Japanese missionary, I was Girirando Shimai, as “Gilliland” was a terribly difficult name to pronounce in Japanese. One ward mission leader teased me once by calling me Giri-Giri Dendou Shimai, “giri-giri” meaning to do something half-baked and “dendou” meaning “mission.” Sister Half-Baked Missionary stuck fast, and I spent the rest of two transfers as Sister Giri-Giri or just Girichan. Then, in Kanazawa, an area referred to as “exile” because we were a day-long bullet train away from the rest of the mission, our close-knit district dropped all formalities of “shimai” and “chorou” (“sister” and “elder”) and went by last names instead. Except for me. I was just “Gillz.”

I was still friends with former missionaries from this last district when I returned to my master’s program after returning home. I quickly became “Gillz” to everyone. Or Gillycuddy. Or Gillyweed.

“It’ll be weird not to know you as ‘Gillz’ anymore now that you’re married, Gillz,” one of my old friends said at my reception.

Grover. Wearing that name felt like a disguise for a while. Like someone else’s glove. Strangely, it felt like I was the one stealing someone else’s territory. David had been called “Grover” by all of his school friends and at least one girlfriend. I began to be known by “Grover” during our doctorate program in Texas. Someone would say, “Hey, Grover,” and David and I would turn simultaneously and say, “What?”

I worry sometimes about what will go on my tombstone. It’s the same kind of anxiety I get in that scene from Back to the Future when Michael J. Fox keeps looking at the Polaroid and watching his siblings—and then his own arm—slowly disappear the longer it takes for his parents to hook up at the school dance. If “Gilliland” isn’t even on my tombstone or urn plaque or whatever commemorates my name post-death, will the Gilliland chapters of my life disappear entirely?

I am solemn when I come across the maiden names of the matriarchs in my family tree (there are a lot of them, thanks to polygamy). “Livingston,” I’ll whisper, as I look at my great-great-great grandmother’s photograph, the first wife of Archibald Gardner’s eleven wives, all of them Sister Gardners or Mrs. Archibald Gardners. “I’ll remember ‘Livingston’ for you.”

Don’t get me wrong. I love being a Grover. And my signature is more or less natural after nearly ten years of marriage. I don’t have regrets. And I know that after reading this post, David will assure me that my tombstone will read: “Here lyeth Emily Nickole Gilliland Grover a.k.a. Gillz, Girichan, Gillyweed, G-money, and Gilgo Gaggins.” But it really doesn’t seem fair that the female half of our society should be asked to undergo such a huge identity change in the middle of our adult lives while the males get to just keep on keeping on their old selves, old names, old connotations, old memories. My kids will easily find David in his yearbook. When they go to look up my name, they’ll start with “Grover” and then say, “oh, yeah! Gilliland!” Okay, the Grovers and the Gillilands will probably be on the same page anyway. (Honestly, at least I got to keep my initials. Signing my initials “ENG” my whole life is basically the only reason I became an English major, after all.)

All I’m saying is that the least we can do is acknowledge that changing or not changing a name at marriage can be a big, weird deal, and maybe we could try a little harder to empathize with why a woman would want to keep her maiden name (also, let’s stop calling them “maiden” names—it’s such an uncomfortable description of them) or why it might be hard for some women to get inured to their new names. Reading Carolyn’s post was bitter-sweet to me. I hope I haven’t slighted Emily Gilliland by replacing her with Emily Grover. I hope Gillz gets it. I hope she approves. I hope she still feels like she is a part of Emily Grover, even though we have changed a little bit, hopefully for the best, for the most part.

And, lest anyone argue that I only think this way because I have been tainted by 21st-century feminist politics, here is poem by the 18th-century Welsh poet Jane Winscom, née Cave, who was about as representative of a Christian defender of traditional family values and gender roles as ever there was one: