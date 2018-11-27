I Am a Christian Boy

by

When President Nelson urged us to no longer use the word “Mormon,” I could see where he was coming from and sympathize with the intention. The official name of our Church focuses on our Lord and Master, Jesus Christ, information the nickname “Mormon” does not by itself communicate. But I could also see a serious difficulty in bringing such a vision to fruition. Whatever we might try to do in-house, externally no one is going to use a nine-word substitute (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) for a single word (Mormon).

Pretty much any religion you can think of has a single word (or at most a three-word) short-form descriptor, such as Catholic, Orthodox, Lutheran, Anglican/Episcopal, Baptist, Presbyterian, Congregationalist, Methodist, Puritan, Quaker, Adventist, Pentecostal, etc. Generally these one-word descriptors work as either a noun or an adjective and convey something distinctive about the tradition. So the Episcopal Church is governed by bishops (from episkopos “bishop”) while the Presbyterian Church is governed by elders (from presbyteros “elder”). Mormon was our entry on that roll call; it was a single word, worked as both noun and adjective, and conveyed something distinctive about the tradition )belief in the Book of Mormon).

The desire to tie any short form of our name somehow to the name of Jesus Christ runs head long into two potential problems: being too generic and embedding an exclusive faith claim. I actually spent some time trying to dream up a suitable replacement for “Mormon” that President Nelson would approve of, and no matter how hard I tried I kept running headlong into one or both of those problems.

One I thought about was “Christian.” It seemed promising at first: it’s a single word, it works as both a noun and adjective, and it conveys the Savior’s principal name-title, “Christ,” from the form christianos, where the –ianos ending conveys the sense of “partisan of Christ,” analogous to Herodian “partisan of Herod” or Kaisarian “partisan of Caesar.” So from those perspectives it seemed very promising.

But it did not require even a moment’s thought to realize that it was too generic and claimed too much, as though we alone were partisans of Christ among the world’s Christians. The very connection to the name “Jesus Christ” that made it appealing also made it unworkable.

My mind was called back to that little thought process I went through yesterday. I’m in the process of reading a (massive) book by Michael Massing, Fatal Discord: Erasmus, Luther, and the Fight for the Western Mind (Harper 2015). The text that caught my attention appears on page 525:

Of his followers, Luther asked only one thing–that they not use his name: “let them call themselves Christians, not Lutherans.” By that point, the word lutherisch, used as both an adjective and the label of a movement, was in wide circulation. Luther’s objections to it reflected more than modesty; he worried that any violent acts carried out in his name would discredit him and his followers. Better to use the pamphlet and the sermon than the flail or the hoe.

I found it very interesting that Martin Luther had an impulse similar to that of President Nelson as well as my own initial flailing about looking for a suitable alternative) But just as “Christian” would not work for us now, so it was never going to work for Luther’s people then. The Romanists against whom he contended considered themselves Christians every whit as much as his own people did. The term was simply too generic and too embodying of a faith claim to be successfully used for such a denominational purpose. The Lutheran name caught on, and there was no changing it. And so, I suspect, it will be for our own short forms of “Mormon” and “Latter-day Saint.” The institution can marginalize that terminology, but unless it can suggest a useful replacement those outside the institution (and many within it) are going to continue to use the well-known names.