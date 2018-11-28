Repent Ye, for Climate Change is at Hand?

by

I’ve always accepted the scientific consensus surrounding carbon emissions, greenhouse gasses, the ozone layer, and climate change. But for a long time I elected to not care.

Why? Because I bought into the folk doctrines that God created the Earth’s resources to be used, that a global temperature rise of 1-2 degrees over 100 years isn’t material, and in any event, Christ’s imminent Second Coming would renew the Earth and fix everything before disaster struck.

As a religious studies student in college, I once wrote a paper on Isaac Newton’s eschatological prediction that the Second Coming would happen in 2060. Thereafter in casual conversation, I used the 2060 date to support my religious opinion that climate change would never matter. (“The worst predictions don’t even start until 2100 — Jesus will have come back well before then!”) One afternoon at the Indiana University LDS Institute, I tried that line on a Ph.D. student studying ecology. Our resulting discussion did not end well for me.

In recent years, the drumbeat of dire news on climate changes has gotten worse. In parallel, the Church has seemed to soften its “Signs of the Times!” rhetoric. No one knows the hour or day of Christ’s coming. I, for one, am no longer comfortable betting the livelihoods of future generations on deux ex machina.

I’ve tried to choose more eco-friendly practices in my personal life — green appliances, public transportation, eating more local organic vegetables. But I recognize my contributions are statistically insignificant. As far as the top drivers of pollution are concerned, I have little power to construct nuclear power plants over coal ones, or reduce global demand for meat.

Yet recently, I have felt inundated by a steady stream of news related to the environment.

A blockbuster National Climate Assessment report released last Friday basically says we’ve entered an era of crisis.

NPR regularly runs stories during my commute on the effects of climate change, including on how the phenomenon affects and contributes to California wildfires, droughts, cold snaps, hurricanes, rising sea levels, arctic ice cracking, and more. Yesterday, I heard about the “Yellow Vest” protests in France to a new climate change tax on diesel prices. One construction worker bemoaned: “”We are sick of the government pitting the French people worried about the end of the world with people like us, who are just worried about the end of the month.”

I sympathized. But what’s to be done?

Earlier this month I attended Pope Francis’s weekly sermon in St. Peter’s Square. He spoke on being good stewards — how God’s command “Thou Shalt Not Steal” encompasses not selfishly abusing the Earth’s resources for your own money-seeking pride. He cited to his groundbreaking 2015 Encyclical calling Christians to faithful collective action regarding care for the environment.

A few days later, I toured Pompeii and gaped at the remnants of cataclysmic destruction from 2000 years ago. Particularly the wealthy ignored the warning signs: the tremors, the earthquakes, the initial eruptions, the falling ash. They refused to take action or flee, clinging to their material possessions. They perished from toxic gas, their corpses buried by ash for millennia.

Coincidentally on the same day, Civilization VI announced its 2019 expansion: Gathering Storm. For the first time, the beloved game will incorporate natural disasters: earthquakes, floods, fires, mudslides, hurricanes. As the modern era approaches, disasters will accelerate due to global warming. You have to balance industrialization with ecology.

This stew all swirled together in my brain. You know those weird, hyper-detailed dreams that seemingly come out of nowhere – but once you wake up you’re able to identify their sourcing? I had one of those last night. My subconscious seems troubled about the future of Planet Earth.

—DISTURBING DREAM SEQUENCE—

I stood on a beach abutting a tranquil bay. The sun shone peacefully and the water gleamed. A large crowd had gathered to hear a popular itinerant preacher.

Dressed in long brown robes, the preacher prophesied of the end of the world. He decried our failure to care for the environment as one of society’s greatest collective sins.

“For 100 years I and my predecessors in faith have warned you. We have called you to be good stewards of the Earth’s resources. We have called you to repent of your polluting ways. But you have not listened. As the Lord saith in scripture, ‘and it shall come to pass in that day the sea shall upheave its bounds, and due to your unrighteousness, all, the just and the unjust, will be wiped off the face of the Earth.”

He dramatically raised his hands as the waves lapped up on shore behind him. “The wrath of God and the Earth can no more be stayed.” An oddly large wave appeared behind him. “The prophesied-of destruction starts TODAY.”

As he said “TODAY,” I realized the impending wave was a tsunami. I blinked, and it crashed into the shore. With his hands stretched out to heaven in resignation, calamity swallowed the preacher first.

Screams. Within seconds, hundreds drowned in a 20-foot tall wall of water.

I sprinted up the hill behind me, judging the cliff face to be above the water line. Death, then silence, filled the air.

Just as I thought I had reached safety, I turned around. A mudslide triggered by an even greater wave from the opposite direction crashed down upon me. My last thought was to pray for a quick suffocation.

I “woke” up. But Inception like, I only awoke to another dream within my dream.

“Game Over”, the screen of my dream displayed. “Humanity annihilated.”

Then a shimmering option flickered: “Go back 50 years?”

I clicked the button.

But even as I clicked to reset, I knew humanity was doomed. We are too short-sighted, too self-interested, too money-focused to take serious collective action against what most see as an abstract threat. I wasn’t playing this game as a dictatorial world mastermind. I was now a lone prophet crying repentance to a society incapable of collective action. I was now Captain Picard, desperately trying to engineer my world out of inevitable warming destruction.

I woke up in my own bed, terrified.

The real world will never have a “go back 50 years” reset button.

The time to act is now.

But how?