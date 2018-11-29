“Matron” and other ecclesiastical offices held by women

by

A couple of weeks ago I received an email with a question from an individual living in Italy. She had observed that “temple matron” had been rendered quite differently between languages, and she wondered what the history of that term was. She was quite correct, and the history is interesting.



In 1842 Joseph Smith revealed an ecclesiology that incorporated women. Emma Smith was ordained as the President of the Female Relief Society of Nauvoo. This was an ecclesiastical office, and like all such offices at the time, one entered the office by ordination. The RS President was given authority over the society to govern, just as the First Presidency governed over the church. The RS stumbled a bit, but was eventually reconstituted first on the local level and then on the general level in Utah. Again presidents were the leading officers throughout.

In Nauvoo before Joseph Smith was killed, the temple was governed through a quorum, that incorporated male and female initiates. Joseph Smith was the president of the quorum. After his death, it was really the Quorum of the Twelve that ran things. In Utah, with the Endowment House and the pioneer temples (St. George, Logan, Manti, SLC), the First Presidency created temple presidents, who managed the temples, and when it was finally finished the SLC Temple President (who was also an Apostle) acted as sort of the President of all the temples, sort of. I need to do some more work here, but during this time period, women were called to be “presidents” of the “women’s department” or “of women workers.”[n1] These presidents were not the wives of the temple presidents.

After JFS died, Heber J. Grant initiated a host of liturgical reforms, and with the help of apostle/SLC temple president George F. Richards, reformed the temple liturgy. GFR and the FP decided to have Alice Richards (GFR’s wife) assume the responsibility of lead female worker in the temple. It appears that the term “matron” was also introduced during this time as the name of the presiding female authority in the temple, and has since generally been the wife of the temple president.

At the time, “matron” was a common appellation in civic life. Hospital matrons were typically in charge of housekeeping, and eventually nursing. Police matrons were in charge of caring for all women and children held by the police. Orphan’s and other asylums often had “cottage matrons” that assumed motherly roles for those housed. Similarly homes for the aged had matrons (or sometimes superintendents) that were in charge. While it is a term that is now deprecated in society (likely because it is highly gendered), it has stuck in temple usage for nearly a century now.

We have some work to do on the history of temple workers. We know that women administered the liturgy, sometimes healed the sick, and I would guess because of the popular usage of matron in society, also cooked and cleaned. That latter bit is something that we need to document. My sense is that those activities are no longer gendered in the temple today.

Matron is now something of an anachronism, and looking at translations of the word by the church is eye opening. The following are a few instances of the word in church publication:

This task was harder than I thought, because the church doesn’t publish general conferences and news announcements in many languages. Nevertheless, we see a striking diversity. Female guardian, FTW. My thought is that “president” would be the preferred title for temple matrons and wives of mission presidents. Barring that, there are a few possibilities nested in here.

