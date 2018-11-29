“Matron” and other ecclesiastical offices held by women

A couple of weeks ago I received an email with a question from an individual living in Italy. She had observed that “temple matron” had been rendered quite differently between languages, and she wondered what the history of that term was. She was quite correct, and the history is interesting.
In 1842 Joseph Smith revealed an ecclesiology that incorporated women. Emma Smith was ordained as the President of the Female Relief Society of Nauvoo. This was an ecclesiastical office, and like all such offices at the time, one entered the office by ordination. The RS President was given authority over the society to govern, just as the First Presidency governed over the church. The RS stumbled a bit, but was eventually reconstituted first on the local level and then on the general level in Utah. Again presidents were the leading officers throughout.
In Nauvoo before Joseph Smith was killed, the temple was governed through a quorum, that incorporated male and female initiates. Joseph Smith was the president of the quorum. After his death, it was really the Quorum of the Twelve that ran things. In Utah, with the Endowment House and the pioneer temples (St. George, Logan, Manti, SLC), the First Presidency created temple presidents, who managed the temples, and when it was finally finished the SLC Temple President (who was also an Apostle) acted as sort of the President of all the temples, sort of. I need to do some more work here, but during this time period, women were called to be “presidents” of the “women’s department” or “of women workers.”[n1] These presidents were not the wives of the temple presidents.
After JFS died, Heber J. Grant initiated a host of liturgical reforms, and with the help of apostle/SLC temple president George F. Richards, reformed the temple liturgy. GFR and the FP decided to have Alice Richards (GFR’s wife) assume the responsibility of lead female worker in the temple. It appears that the term “matron” was also introduced during this time as the name of the presiding female authority in the temple, and has since generally been the wife of the temple president.
At the time, “matron” was a common appellation in civic life. Hospital matrons were typically in charge of housekeeping, and eventually nursing. Police matrons were in charge of caring for all women and children held by the police. Orphan’s and other asylums often had “cottage matrons” that assumed motherly roles for those housed. Similarly homes for the aged had matrons (or sometimes superintendents) that were in charge. While it is a term that is now deprecated in society (likely because it is highly gendered), it has stuck in temple usage for nearly a century now.
We have some work to do on the history of temple workers. We know that women administered the liturgy, sometimes healed the sick, and I would guess because of the popular usage of matron in society, also cooked and cleaned. That latter bit is something that we need to document. My sense is that those activities are no longer gendered in the temple today.
Matron is now something of an anachronism, and looking at translations of the word by the church is eye opening. The following are a few instances of the word in church publication:
This task was harder than I thought, because the church doesn’t publish general conferences and news announcements in many languages. Nevertheless, we see a striking diversity. Female guardian, FTW. My thought is that “president” would be the preferred title for temple matrons and wives of mission presidents. Barring that, there are a few possibilities nested in here.
- There are a few occasions where these presidents were referred to as priestesses or high priestess, but this was essentially honorific, and frankly hagiographic.
Comments
Intensely interesting work, J. The variety in tee translation suggests a variety of views on the role itself.
Mark this for reference. (= highest praise)
When you say “”president” would be the preferred title” I wonder who’s preference? It would be my preference, but I would like to see it associated with real responsibility and authority. I’m not sure what the “temple matron” really does these days.
Is there any parallel in historical and different language titles for the wife of a mission president?
Thanks. The diversity in translation suggests to me that has been translated in an ad hoc fashion. My understanding was that there had been significant resources put into translation guides, but perhaps those are just for scripture. Or “matron” fell through the cracks? I don’t know but it is really interesting to me.
Christian, my sense is that like a lot of the other archaic words that we use that have outgrown the original context, people just don’t think about it all that much. And I don’t really have any information on titles for wife of a mission president. Other’s have concluded that there really is no name (e.g., here and here).
I love the different translations! Riffing off “female guardian,” I’ll suggest here the Latin word Custos, which means a guard, watch, preserver, keeper, overseer, protector, defender, attendant, protectress, etc. (Compare English “custody” from Latin custodia “a guarding”).
The Japanese メイトロン is probably better transliterated “meitoron”. The Chinese 女監護斯 has components which individually mean (in order) female, overseer, protector, and 斯 doesn’t really have a straightforward meaning and might be there to make the whole word sound better (the word with the “female” part seems to be a unique LDS creation — try searching for it on Google!)
I have a good friend who is serving as a matron. I will ask her what her responsibilities are.
One definition states, “A temple president’s primary responsibility is to supervise the affairs of an LDS temple in both an administrative and spiritual capacity. … The matron and her assistants share in the responsibilities of the temple presidency.”
It sounds like a matrons responsibilities are great enough to require assistants.
My observation is temple matrons also have the responsibility of speaking on a regular basis throughout their temple district.