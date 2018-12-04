by

Back in 2012, BCC ran a series of blog posts by Bob and Kay King, Latter-day Saints who have decades of experience in government. We’re thrilled that they’ve written an update after the 2018 midterms. In a break with current Twitter-inspired norms of political reporting, Kay and Bob have been methodical and thorough in their discussion, and their piece is longer than a typical blog post. It’s attached below as a pdf, and we have great confidence that our readers are up to the task of reading a few pages before commenting! Mormons in the 2018 Congressional Election (Updated)

Here are just a few of the important points Bob and Kay highlight (but do read the attached document–these are much more interesting in context!):

–Bottom Line: Fewer Mormons will serve in Congress in 2019 than at any time since

1981—that is over 38 years.

The new Congress which begins January 3 will have 10

Latter-day Saints; 4 Mormon senators and 6 congressmen. The current session of

Congress which concludes in just a few days has 6 Mormon Senators and 7 Members of

the House of Representatives for a total of 13 Latter-day Saints—three more than we will

see in January 2019.

–Between 1896 and 1951, Mormons in Congress (all but one from Utah) were 61% Democratic and 39% Republican. From 1951 to 1981, when most Mormons in Congress still represented Utah (though Idaho and a few other states began electing some Mormons representatives during that time), Mormons serving in Congress were Democrats 51% of the time and Republican 49%.

Since 1981 Mormons in Congress have shifted sharply to the Republican column—27% Democrats and 73% Republican. In the last decade or so, Mormons in Congress have been even more heavily tilted to the Republican side. As a result of the 2018 election, there is one Democrat (Tom Udall of New Mexico) continuing to serve in the U.S. Senate, and there will be one new Democratic representative in the House (Ben McAdams of Utah, elected in 2018). (Data extrapolated and updated from Robert R. King and Kay Atkinson King, “Mormons in Congress, 1851-2000,” Journal of Mormon History, 26:2 Fall 2000.)

–On the eve of the election, however, Romney was more critical of Trump. He said President Trump’s attacking the news media as “the enemy of the people” was detrimental to democracy. Some who are concerned with Trump’s negative influence in the Republican Party are hopeful that Romney will stand up to him. If he is still harboring presidential ambitions, he will likely be extremely cautious, since the last election showed that the Republican Party is Donald Trump’s party. Romney is unlikely to be as reliable and uncritical a supporter of Trump as Hatch was, but he also is unlikely to be an outspoken critic of the President.

Robert R. King was a Chief of Staff to a California Congressman and Staff Director of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Kay Atkinson King was Chief of Staff to a New Hampshire Congressman, Director of Inter-parliamentary Affairs of the House of Representatives appointed by the Speaker of the House, and senior advisor to a California Congressman and senior advisor to the Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.