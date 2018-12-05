Nephi’s iron rod may not be what you think it is.

by

This post might be a little oddly timed because we’re not doing the Book of Mormon Sunday School curriculum this year. But it’s a passage that we frequently refer to in talks and lessons, in my experience, and it’s on my mind lately because I’ve heard people invoke the old iron rod / liahona dichotomy. I confess I don’t like that distinction, because I think it distorts the meaning of the iron rod to place it in contrast with the liahona. This post, written as a sort of dialogue with myself, explains why.

I. The Iron Rod in Nephi’s Vision

Thesis: The iron rod from Nephi’s vision of his father’s vision of the tree of life does not represent the scriptures.

But wait! That can’t be right. Nephi himself says “I beheld that the rod of iron, which my father had seen, was the word of God” (1 Nephi 11:25). Isn’t the “word of God” the scriptures? Didn’t Joseph Smith say “we believe the Bible to be the word of God…we also believe the Book of Mormon to be the word of God? (Article of Faith #8).

Well, sure he did. But the bible and the Book of Mormon did not exist in Nephi’s time. If you believe that Joseph Smith was the author of the Book of Mormon, then it makes sense to read the phrase “word of God” as he, a nineteenth-century American would have used it, to mean the bible. But the Book of Mormon presents itself as an ancient history, and if we take it on its own terms, we can’t uncritically take every phrase as used in nineteenth century America.

But the Book of Mormon was translated by a nineteenth century American for a nineteenth century American audience. Doesn’t that mean that we have to read it in the nineteenth century American context to understand it?

Yes, but not uncritically so. The Book of Mormon as a translation comes out of nineteenth century America, but it presents itself as connected to the Bible. The books of Nephi especially present themselves as written by a 5th century B.C. Jew who was deeply invested in the prophecies of the old testament, especially the prophecies of Isaiah, and who wrote in the world of the late old testament. So reading “the word of god” as a nineteenth century American may have read it at face value might tell us something about how the Book of Mormon may have been received when it was published, but it doesn’t necessarily tell us how Nephi used that phrase (or whatever phrase he used that was translated as that phrase). If we take the Book of Mormon’s claim at face value that it is an ancient text, and that Nephi was a 5th century B.C. Jew, then we should read the phrase “word of God” as a 5th Century B.C. Jew would have understood it. And a 5th century B.C. Jew would not have used it to mean the bible as we know it, because the bible as we know it did not even exist.

So what would a 5th Century B.C. Jew have understood the “word of God” to mean? This is a little tricky because all we have to go on is the English translation of the Book of Mormon, and a 5th Century B.C. Jew obviously would not have ever heard that English phrase. But I think, given that the Book of Mormon deliberately imitates the language of the King James translation, it is not unreasonable to look to the King James old testament to see how that phrase is used there.

And we actually have some pretty good clues in the prophecy of Jeremiah, whom the Book of Mormon itself claims as a contemporary of Nephi’s father, Lehi. The phrase “word of the Lord” shows up a lot in Jeremiah, and always in the same formula: “the word of the Lord came unto Jeremiah, saying…” followed by a description of the revelation that Jeremiah received (see Jeremiah 1:11, 13; 13:3, 8; 16:1; 18:5; 24:4; 28:12; 32:26; 33:19, 23; 34:12; 35:12; 39:15; 42:7; 43:8). And Jeremiah is not exactly unique. The same formula is found throughout the old testament. Reading Nephi’s reference to the “word of God” as the explanation of the iron rod also echoes other old testament images where God’s voice is described as a “rod” (Isaiah 11:4; Micah 6:9).

Sure, but that was back then, when most people were illiterate and there were no printing presses. Now we have the technology to put the written words of the prophets directly into people’s hands, so to us, the word of the lord is the written word, right?

Well, that’s certainly what nineteenth-century America thought. And I suspect that that cessationism was behind the nineteenth century American (mis)reading of the old testament phrase “word of the Lord” to mean primarily (or maybe even exclusively) the written word rather than the spirit of revelation. But refuting cessationism is one of the major goals of the Book of Mormon. It’s not only one of the major explicit messages of it’s text (see Mormon 9); it’s also the message of the fact that it exists and the story of it’s being discovered and translated.

But does this really matter? Since the scriptures are given by revelation should we even draw a distinction between them and direct revelation?

Well, a nineteenth century reader, or a current reader of the Book of Mormon can certainly read the text to find application to our own lives in ways that it may not have applied in it’s original context. And those creative (mis)applications can yield valuable insights, just as the new testament’s frequent recontextualization of old testament texts (like, basically all of Matthew’s gospel). In other words, the way Christianity reads the old testament is not necessarily tied to the original meaning of the old testament. In that light, we can read “the word of God” to include the written word even though it may not have meant that to Nephi.

But if we want to understand what Nephi meant, we should not allow our re-application of Nephi’s words to completely replace our best efforts to understand how a person such as Nephi himself would have used those words, without the additional gloss of our modern assumptions.

Besides, in keeping with the Book of Mormon’s anticessationist message, we should be aware of the problems with the primacy of the written word. As Joseph Smith observed, the human capacity for rationalization is vast enough to frustrate attempts to resolve a theological matter relying on text alone.

Okay, so let’s say the “word of God” means primarily the spirit of revelation, not the written word. Does that change how we read Nephi’s vision?

I think it does, in a subtle way. Nephi describes the rod of iron as a guide alongside a path that leads to the tree of life. And he talks about those who start in the path toward the tree but then fall away for one reason or another, but he says that those who hold fast to the iron rod are the ones that make it to the tree. If holding fast to the rod of iron means reading scriptures every day, that’s one thing. But if it means receiving the Holy Ghost–the spirit of revelation–and keeping it, that’s a different thing. Reading scriptures may be an important way to help us receive and keep the Holy Ghost, but it is not an end itself. It’s the difference between on the one hand looking to the good things we’re counseled to do as things we must do in order to deserve eternal life, and on the other hand looking through them to grace and the atonement, putting our faith and trust in Jesus alone, and doing those good things as a way to keep ourselves in the path of discipleship.

II. Nephi’s Later Use of the Imagery of His Vision

This way of reading the iron rod, as a symbol specifically of the Holy Ghost, rather than primarily of the scriptures, is consistent with the way Nephi himself seems to reuse the imagery of his vision later in his life. In discussing baptism Nephi returns to the image of a path that leads to eternal life, and he describes baptism as the gate by which a person enters that path (2 Nephi 31:17-20). This sounds like the vision of the tree of life: you have a path, and you have eternal life at the end of the path, and it is God’s children’s lot to try to walk that path. Except the rod of iron appears to be missing from this image.

But maybe it isn’t missing after all. Nephi specifically talks about receiving the Holy Ghost as the thing that happens once a person gets inside this gate and finds himself in this path (3 Nephi 31:18). He then gets even more specific, saying that receiving the Holy Ghost brings “the words of Christ” (3 Nephi 32:2-3). Just as the iron rod was “the word of God” that a person must hold fast to travel the path to eternal life, the Holy Ghost is the “words of Christ” that a person must “press forward feasting upon” to travel the path to eternal life.

In this I see a progression, or a transition, as Nephi becomes a Christian. The books of Nephi are in many ways the story of Nephi’s conversion. He starts off pretty much as a typical old testament Isrealite, but then he has this vision of the tree of life, where he sees the birth, life, and death of Christ, and by the end of 2 Nephi he’s a full-fledged baptism-preaching Christian. And after Nephi is converted, the somewhat mystical, very old-testament image of a rod of iron which Nephi glosses as the “word of God,” transitions into a full-fledged explicit reference to the very new-testament, trinitarian [1] Holy Spirit, which Nephi explicitly names as the source of the “words of Christ.”

By connecting the iron rod to the reception of the Holy Ghost through personal conversion, repentance, and baptism, Nephi does something else. Not only does he make the iron rod the spirit of revelation, he makes it personal revelation. The “word of God” or the “word of the Lord” could plausibly describe institutional revelation to prophets as well as personal revelation. But by connecting it to personal conversion, Nephi brings it down to the level of personal revelation.

There’s of course nothing wrong with studying the scriptures or the words of prophets that aren’t canonized. That’s a very good thing to do. But when we talk about Nephi’s iron rod we should be thinking of receiving the Holy Ghost more than of reading books of scripture or conference talks. Less Sunday School and more Pentecost. Less study and more repentance. Less going to seminary and more being born again.

This is why I’ve never really liked the “iron rod Mormon” vs. “Liahona Mormon” thing. The iron rod is not supposed to contrast with the Liahona; they are two ways of representing the same thing: the spirit of revelation given directly to the believer when the believer repents and is born again and receives the Holy Ghost.

[1] I don’t mean “trinitarian” in the sense of adopting the creedal doctrine of the Trinity as it was defined in the councils of the early Christian church. I mean that Nephi speaks of the Spirit not just as the spirit of Jehovah, but as one of three persons of the godhead with the Father and the Son.