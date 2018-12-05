Nephi’s iron rod may not be what you think it is.

This post might be a little oddly timed because we’re not doing the Book of Mormon Sunday School curriculum this year. But it’s a passage that we frequently refer to in talks and lessons, in my experience, and it’s on my mind lately because I’ve heard people invoke the old iron rod / liahona dichotomy. I confess I don’t like that distinction, because I think it distorts the meaning of the iron rod to place it in contrast with the liahona. This post, written as a sort of dialogue with myself, explains why.
I. The Iron Rod in Nephi’s Vision
Thesis: The iron rod from Nephi’s vision of his father’s vision of the tree of life does not represent the scriptures.
But wait! That can’t be right. Nephi himself says “I beheld that the rod of iron, which my father had seen, was the word of God” (1 Nephi 11:25). Isn’t the “word of God” the scriptures? Didn’t Joseph Smith say “we believe the Bible to be the word of God…we also believe the Book of Mormon to be the word of God? (Article of Faith #8).
Well, sure he did. But the bible and the Book of Mormon did not exist in Nephi’s time. If you believe that Joseph Smith was the author of the Book of Mormon, then it makes sense to read the phrase “word of God” as he, a nineteenth-century American would have used it, to mean the bible. But the Book of Mormon presents itself as an ancient history, and if we take it on its own terms, we can’t uncritically take every phrase as used in nineteenth century America.
But the Book of Mormon was translated by a nineteenth century American for a nineteenth century American audience. Doesn’t that mean that we have to read it in the nineteenth century American context to understand it?
Yes, but not uncritically so. The Book of Mormon as a translation comes out of nineteenth century America, but it presents itself as connected to the Bible. The books of Nephi especially present themselves as written by a 5th century B.C. Jew who was deeply invested in the prophecies of the old testament, especially the prophecies of Isaiah, and who wrote in the world of the late old testament. So reading “the word of god” as a nineteenth century American may have read it at face value might tell us something about how the Book of Mormon may have been received when it was published, but it doesn’t necessarily tell us how Nephi used that phrase (or whatever phrase he used that was translated as that phrase). If we take the Book of Mormon’s claim at face value that it is an ancient text, and that Nephi was a 5th century B.C. Jew, then we should read the phrase “word of God” as a 5th Century B.C. Jew would have understood it. And a 5th century B.C. Jew would not have used it to mean the bible as we know it, because the bible as we know it did not even exist.
So what would a 5th Century B.C. Jew have understood the “word of God” to mean? This is a little tricky because all we have to go on is the English translation of the Book of Mormon, and a 5th Century B.C. Jew obviously would not have ever heard that English phrase. But I think, given that the Book of Mormon deliberately imitates the language of the King James translation, it is not unreasonable to look to the King James old testament to see how that phrase is used there.
And we actually have some pretty good clues in the prophecy of Jeremiah, whom the Book of Mormon itself claims as a contemporary of Nephi’s father, Lehi. The phrase “word of the Lord” shows up a lot in Jeremiah, and always in the same formula: “the word of the Lord came unto Jeremiah, saying…” followed by a description of the revelation that Jeremiah received (see Jeremiah 1:11, 13; 13:3, 8; 16:1; 18:5; 24:4; 28:12; 32:26; 33:19, 23; 34:12; 35:12; 39:15; 42:7; 43:8). And Jeremiah is not exactly unique. The same formula is found throughout the old testament. Reading Nephi’s reference to the “word of God” as the explanation of the iron rod also echoes other old testament images where God’s voice is described as a “rod” (Isaiah 11:4; Micah 6:9).
Sure, but that was back then, when most people were illiterate and there were no printing presses. Now we have the technology to put the written words of the prophets directly into people’s hands, so to us, the word of the lord is the written word, right?
Well, that’s certainly what nineteenth-century America thought. And I suspect that that cessationism was behind the nineteenth century American (mis)reading of the old testament phrase “word of the Lord” to mean primarily (or maybe even exclusively) the written word rather than the spirit of revelation. But refuting cessationism is one of the major goals of the Book of Mormon. It’s not only one of the major explicit messages of it’s text (see Mormon 9); it’s also the message of the fact that it exists and the story of it’s being discovered and translated.
But does this really matter? Since the scriptures are given by revelation should we even draw a distinction between them and direct revelation?
Well, a nineteenth century reader, or a current reader of the Book of Mormon can certainly read the text to find application to our own lives in ways that it may not have applied in it’s original context. And those creative (mis)applications can yield valuable insights, just as the new testament’s frequent recontextualization of old testament texts (like, basically all of Matthew’s gospel). In other words, the way Christianity reads the old testament is not necessarily tied to the original meaning of the old testament. In that light, we can read “the word of God” to include the written word even though it may not have meant that to Nephi.
But if we want to understand what Nephi meant, we should not allow our re-application of Nephi’s words to completely replace our best efforts to understand how a person such as Nephi himself would have used those words, without the additional gloss of our modern assumptions.
Besides, in keeping with the Book of Mormon’s anticessationist message, we should be aware of the problems with the primacy of the written word. As Joseph Smith observed, the human capacity for rationalization is vast enough to frustrate attempts to resolve a theological matter relying on text alone.
Okay, so let’s say the “word of God” means primarily the spirit of revelation, not the written word. Does that change how we read Nephi’s vision?
I think it does, in a subtle way. Nephi describes the rod of iron as a guide alongside a path that leads to the tree of life. And he talks about those who start in the path toward the tree but then fall away for one reason or another, but he says that those who hold fast to the iron rod are the ones that make it to the tree. If holding fast to the rod of iron means reading scriptures every day, that’s one thing. But if it means receiving the Holy Ghost–the spirit of revelation–and keeping it, that’s a different thing. Reading scriptures may be an important way to help us receive and keep the Holy Ghost, but it is not an end itself. It’s the difference between on the one hand looking to the good things we’re counseled to do as things we must do in order to deserve eternal life, and on the other hand looking through them to grace and the atonement, putting our faith and trust in Jesus alone, and doing those good things as a way to keep ourselves in the path of discipleship.
II. Nephi’s Later Use of the Imagery of His Vision
This way of reading the iron rod, as a symbol specifically of the Holy Ghost, rather than primarily of the scriptures, is consistent with the way Nephi himself seems to reuse the imagery of his vision later in his life. In discussing baptism Nephi returns to the image of a path that leads to eternal life, and he describes baptism as the gate by which a person enters that path (2 Nephi 31:17-20). This sounds like the vision of the tree of life: you have a path, and you have eternal life at the end of the path, and it is God’s children’s lot to try to walk that path. Except the rod of iron appears to be missing from this image.
But maybe it isn’t missing after all. Nephi specifically talks about receiving the Holy Ghost as the thing that happens once a person gets inside this gate and finds himself in this path (3 Nephi 31:18). He then gets even more specific, saying that receiving the Holy Ghost brings “the words of Christ” (3 Nephi 32:2-3). Just as the iron rod was “the word of God” that a person must hold fast to travel the path to eternal life, the Holy Ghost is the “words of Christ” that a person must “press forward feasting upon” to travel the path to eternal life.
In this I see a progression, or a transition, as Nephi becomes a Christian. The books of Nephi are in many ways the story of Nephi’s conversion. He starts off pretty much as a typical old testament Isrealite, but then he has this vision of the tree of life, where he sees the birth, life, and death of Christ, and by the end of 2 Nephi he’s a full-fledged baptism-preaching Christian. And after Nephi is converted, the somewhat mystical, very old-testament image of a rod of iron which Nephi glosses as the “word of God,” transitions into a full-fledged explicit reference to the very new-testament, trinitarian [1] Holy Spirit, which Nephi explicitly names as the source of the “words of Christ.”
By connecting the iron rod to the reception of the Holy Ghost through personal conversion, repentance, and baptism, Nephi does something else. Not only does he make the iron rod the spirit of revelation, he makes it personal revelation. The “word of God” or the “word of the Lord” could plausibly describe institutional revelation to prophets as well as personal revelation. But by connecting it to personal conversion, Nephi brings it down to the level of personal revelation.
There’s of course nothing wrong with studying the scriptures or the words of prophets that aren’t canonized. That’s a very good thing to do. But when we talk about Nephi’s iron rod we should be thinking of receiving the Holy Ghost more than of reading books of scripture or conference talks. Less Sunday School and more Pentecost. Less study and more repentance. Less going to seminary and more being born again.
This is why I’ve never really liked the “iron rod Mormon” vs. “Liahona Mormon” thing. The iron rod is not supposed to contrast with the Liahona; they are two ways of representing the same thing: the spirit of revelation given directly to the believer when the believer repents and is born again and receives the Holy Ghost.
[1] I don’t mean “trinitarian” in the sense of adopting the creedal doctrine of the Trinity as it was defined in the councils of the early Christian church. I mean that Nephi speaks of the Spirit not just as the spirit of Jehovah, but as one of three persons of the godhead with the Father and the Son.
Comments
I love this. It dovetails nicely with some of Joseph Spencer’s writing on Nephi, which I like.
Thanks, Abu!
I wonder why iron, when Nephi knows of steel? Are 5th c. BCE smelting processes not as good for steel as they are for iron?
I’ve always considered the use of the “word of God” to related to John 1:1, making it a reference to Christ Himself. Christ who is solid as iron, knows The Way, has His arm outstretched whenever you let go, is unaffected by any mists of darkness, and is there specifically to guide each of us into the presence of God, no matter where we are or what distance we are away from it. Our paths may be wildly different; we may even think the rod is wrong in the direction it’s going, but we know that it will lead us all the way home.
I think “iron rod mormon”, “Liahona mormon”, “cafeteria mormon”, “new order mormon”, “third way mormon”, etc. are epithets used to mock us for our questions, doubts, and varied approaches to being members of the Church. We occasionally apply them to ourselves to try and thread the needle on belonging and not wanting to be so mocked, but we need to pay them no heed, keep hold of the rod, and press forward where the rod will lead us.
Being a Church and Temple attending, Gospel believing, somewhat liberal, transgender woman, I know my path is different from any other, even different from many who are often grouped with me. I also know that if I hold fast to Christ I will make it home to where it takes nothing more than reaching up to taste of the love of my Heavenly Parents.
I kind of like the idea that Christ is both the fruit of the tree and the rod leading to the tree, Frank. He is the reward that awaits us, but he’s also there with us all along.
If we provisionally grant that the rod of iron symbolizes the written word of God, then we may observe that Jesus himself held to the rod of iron when he was left to be tempted by the devil (Matthew 4:1-11) and passed through the mists of darkness (1 Nephi 12:17) as he walked the strait and narrow path that leads to eternal life, giving us an example to follow (2 Nephi 31:9).
I thought it was broadly understood that word of God literally meant word of God and not just the scriptures. Sometimes people limit it somewhat to the gospel rather than the broader word. It seems to me the bigger debate is whether the rod is more akin to a banister or a short, hand held rod, that is leading them. i.e. the rod and staff of Psalm 23. Even for a 19th century context here, the likely place to look is Rev 12:5. “And she brought forth a man child, who was to rule all nations with a rod of iron: and her child was caught up unto God, and to his throne.”
https://www.lds.org/youth/article/how-to-receive-gods-word?lang=eng
I found it interesting (based on a search) that “the word of the Lord” occurs a staggering 258 times in the KJV Bible (usually something like debar-YHWH in the OT and ho logos tou kuriou in the NT).
Clark, I think it is generally understood by church members to mean the word of God generally, but in my experience, it seems to be used mostly to refer to the importance of reading scriptures, and sometimes to reading the words of living prophets. Rarely, comparatively, have I seen these scriptures used to speak of the importance of personal revelation. I am suggesting that the way “word of the Lord” is used in the Old Testament, combined with the way Nephi uses the imagery of his vision in the last chapters of his book, suggests that personal revelation, obtained through conversion and being born again, is at least the primary intended meaning, and probably the exclusive intended meaning.
That doesn’t mean that we can’t apply Nephi’s words also to institutional revelation or to scriptural canon, but those are not, I believe, what Nephi meant.
Interesting stuff, JKC. I like it.
“This is why I’ve never really liked the “iron rod Mormon” vs. “Liahona Mormon” thing. The iron rod is not supposed to contrast with the Liahona; they are two ways of representing the same thing: the spirit of revelation given directly to the believer when the believer repents and is born again and receives the Holy Ghost.”
Amen! Really great post! Thank you!
Although the parallels between Lehis’s/Nephi’s vision and his sermon in 2 Nephi 31 are interesting, I see an important distinction. The paths are not the same. Whereas the end of the path in 2 Nephi 31 may be eternal life (see verse 18), the end of the path in Lehi’s/Nephi’s vision is not. In the vision, the path is short (1 Nephi 8:14) and leads to experiencing the love of God. However, many that experienced the fruit still left, and presumably did not obtain eternal life despite acheiving the end of the path.
I think Nephi is describing two different, albeit related, journeys.
Dr Cocoa, thanks for the comment. I think the vision of the tree is not just a momentary experience of the love of god, but is supposed to represent actually tasting salvation. The fact that some fall away after their conversion is only a reflection of the fact that “there is a possibility that man may fall from grace and depart from the living God” as Joseph Smith would later put it in the articles and covenants of the church. We have a habit in the church of thinking of eternal life as something we are given or earn far far in the future, after death, but the Book of Mormon often seems to treat eternal life as something we are given in this life at the moment of conversion, though there is a possibility that we can fall from grace.
That said, I agree with you that Nephi is not, in his later sermon, just repeating his vision. He’s recycling and reusing the imagery of the vision in really interesting ways, that I think reflect his own conversion.
JKC, I think though in terms of the brethren, personal revelation as part of the word of God in the rod of iron is fairly regularly pushed. Certainly it is now as that link for the youth shows.
The point about personal revelation and the Old Testament gets a bit trickier for various reasons. Contextually in the Book of Mormon you have a strong skeptical stance to the text in 1 Nephi 13. Historically of course you have the Deuteronomist and Priestly traditions centralizing the religion and pushing against a more decentralized model. You see that in how they condemn the high places and move sacrifice to only being done in the temple. (With some exceptions made in interesting ways for the temple of Onias) Yet Nephi and Lehi make sacrifice in a fashion that’s more akin to Genesis, clearly do it independent of the priests in Jerusalem or the temple, and if Don Bradley’s work on the 116 pages is to believed even made a portable tabernacle ala Moses. That suggests we should be careful reading the Book of Mormon purely in terms of the received Old Testament which is the conclusion of this priestly and Deuteronomist centralization after the exile, often expunging or changing problematic texts.
Within the Book of Mormon proper though, personal revelation seems to get emphasized quite a bit. Even in the Old Testament that survived the redactions, prophets seem to arise from a personal call independent of the centralized authority, pointing to personal revelation. More importantly at the time of Nephi, the word of god he follows isn’t just the brass plates as the very vision of the iron rod demonstrates.
I should add though that I fully agree that the Liahona and Iron Rod opposition makes zero sense. They’re symbolic of the same thing IMO. Especially if, as I suggested, the Iron Rod isn’t a banister along a cliff but a physical rod/staff we grasp to be led by.
Nice.
I think the Iron Rod regardless of referent is not terribly useful to us on its own or in some kind of binary labeling system. Why?
The unambiguously certain Iron Rod existed only in the heightened and narrowed framework of a dream-state. The actual day-to-day guidance of the Nephite journey was the Liahona, changing and fallible (in the sense that it sometimes failed to respond), which led them to places unknown.
I like that a lot, Ben. The liahona as the boots-on-the-ground, real-world manifestation of the idea expressed through the revelatory image of the rod of iron.
Literary metaphors and even words themselves can be understood in multiple ways. Reading God’s recorded word doesn’t replace following spiritual promptings. But in my habit if looking at multiple meanings of words, I applied Nephi’s dream to the common saying “Spare the rod and spoil the child.” My kids manhandled their paperback copies of the scriptures in the process of learning to read them, but I was more concerned about the state of the children than the state of the books.