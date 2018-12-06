Our First Holiday Sale: Mormon Women for Ethical Government’s Little Purple Book

by



Watch this space closely, BCC Press will be announcing some exciting Christmas deals on our ever-growing and supremely impressive list of titles. We start today with a special St. Nicholas Day sale on the Little Purple Book, the handbook and inspirational guidebook for the 6,000-member strong Mormon Women for Ethical Government. From December 6 through December 16, the Little Purple Book will be available for the almost-free price of $5.00 per copy. This is so that everyone who belongs to the organization, or who admires the work they are doing, can buy their very own copy. And those who really admire the work that MWEG is doing can buy their own truckload of copies to give to all of their friends.

We at BCC Press think that truckloads are the correct unit for purchasing this title.

Also, by special arrangement, Mormon Women for Ethical Government gets 100% of the profits from The Little Purple Book. After paying off our overlords at Amazon, BCC Press receives a whopping 0% of the revenues for the book, as in zippo, nada, zero, zilch, bupkis. Everything goes straight into the hands of those who are using the money to change the world.

And while we are talking about MWEG, make sure to check out the newest Linda Walheim mystery by BCC Press powerhouse Mette Ivie Harrison. Not of this Fold is the fourth and best installment in this series (read Michael Austin’s review here), which began with The Bishop’s Wife in 2014. MWEG is actually an important character in this novel, which deals with the murder of an undocumented immigrant in a Mormon community. When she is struggling to find resources within the Mormon community to support a Christian discipleship approach to immigration, Linda encounters and joins Mormon Women for Ethical Government.–to whom the book is also dedicated.

We can’t discount it, because it is published by a major and impressive New York publishing house (Soho Crime) that doesn’t have to do what we say. But we can recommended the heck out of it. And we do. To quote from the linked review: