The Children Suffer

A child of god died this week.



The causes of any suicide are complicated. There are always multiple factors. So it is impossible and unhelpful to draw a line from A to B and state what was behind the act.

So, I won’t.

Instead, I’ll ask you to conduct a thought experiment. Imagine that you are an LGBTQ member of the church. Would the teachings of the church regarding how and who you love escalate suicidal thoughts, de-escalate suicidal thoughts, or prove irrelevant?

Now imagine that you are a cis-gendered member of the church. Would the teachings of the church regarding how and who you love escalate suicidal thoughts, de-escalate suicidal thoughts, or prove irrelevant?

I submit that the answers to these questions are different. And that matters.

One last question: When you imagine how the answers to these questions might be different and why that matters, does it, to quote Moroni 7, invite and entice to do good, to love God and to serve Him?

