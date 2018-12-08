The Children Suffer

December 8, 2018 by 1 Comment

A child of god died this week.

The causes of any suicide are complicated. There are always multiple factors. So it is impossible and unhelpful to draw a line from A to B and state what was behind the act.

So, I won’t.

Instead, I’ll ask you to conduct a thought experiment. Imagine that you are an LGBTQ member of the church. Would the teachings of the church regarding how and who you love escalate suicidal thoughts, de-escalate suicidal thoughts, or prove irrelevant?

Now imagine that you are a cis-gendered member of the church. Would the teachings of the church regarding how and who you love escalate suicidal thoughts, de-escalate suicidal thoughts, or prove irrelevant?

I submit that the answers to these questions are different. And that matters.

One last question: When you imagine how the answers to these questions might be different and why that matters, does it, to quote Moroni 7, invite and entice to do good, to love God and to serve Him?

Answers below.

Filed Under: Mormon
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.