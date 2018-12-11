Mormon-splaining the Word of Wisdom

by

It’s holiday party season! Which means your friends and coworkers, in joyful and relaxed environments, may foist upon you cocktails, wines, and dessert bar coffee.

You’re all experts now at saying “no thank you.” You’ve read my summer guide for professional Mormons navigating “coffee breaks” and “happy hours.” There I explained that in the vast majority of circumstances, no one will notice or care that you’re not imbibing coffee or alcohol.

Sometimes, though — especially with amiable colleagues and jokester friends who know you’re a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — the religious dimensions of your teetotaler ways might surface. You can sidestep the topic if you want. But you don’t have to!

Let’s take a common scenario. Over brunch, a colleague might make an offhand remark while stirring her latte. “Mormons aren’t allowed to have caffeine, right? I don’t know how you survive.”

You could say “that’s essentially correct.” Or you could dangle a half-answer as bait.

“Technically, the Mormon prohibition is not on caffeine.”

The bait always works. “But — but my other Mormon friend refuses to drink coffee, or tea, or even Coke!”

With their interest piqued, feed them a tidbit more.

“Coffee and tea are forbidden. But whether caffeine is verboten is the topic of an epic multi-generational debate. My mother forbade it, but my dad sometimes let us sneak soda behind her back. Just last year, for the first time in 50 years, BYU permitted the sale of caffeinated beverages on campus!”

Assuming you now have both a rapt audience and time to kill, offer to explain the Word of Wisdom’s history. Here’s a script. It’s a roughly 10-minute conversational setpiece I’ve refined over the years.

Explaining the Word of Wisdom is one of my favorite conversations to have with non-Mormons. It supplies infinitely fertile ground for entertaining cocktail or coffee break chatter. I’ve added in sub-headers demarcating where you can make cuts, based on how the conversation flows and your friends’ exact questions.

Pictured: Carolyn Mormon-splaining the Word of Wisdom at a BCC holiday party.

Genesis of D&C 89. Once upon a time in 1833 Ohio, Mormon founder and Prophet Joseph Smith held lots of church meetings. During those meetings, Joseph and his fellow leaders smoked and drank and chewed tobacco. The tobacco was particularly gross — they’d aim for spittoons, and miss. And who had to clean it up? The women.

One day, sick of scrubbing stinky, sticky, tobacco-stained wooden floors, Joseph’s wife Emma complained.

“Don’t you think, as a man of God, you and your buddies should be less disgusting? Doesn’t God delight in cleanliness?”

Joseph confessed that perhaps Emma had a point. He vowed to take the question to God. In response to his prayer, God gave Joseph more than just an answer to the tobacco-related question. Instead God revealed a comprehensive health code.

*dramatic pause to open D&C 89 on smartphone Gospel Library app*

That health code is now codified in Mormon scripture. We call it “The Word of Wisdom.” It’s not very long. It basically says, eat lots of plants. Fruits and vegetables and herbs and grains are good. If you eat healthy, God promises to bless your mind with wisdom and your body with energy.

In response to Emma’s question, the scripture bans smoking, chewing, or ingesting tobacco. But it does acknowledge some medicinal uses for both tobacco and alcohol.

Alcohol. The alcohol verses are particularly entertaining in their nuance. The passage bans liquor, spirits, strong drinks, and strong wines — but it also says mild beers and light sacramental wines are fine. (“All grain is good for the food of man … and barley … for mild drinks.”) Mormons like to pretend that part doesn’t exist.

By the early 1900s — largely in conjunction with the Protestant American temperance movement — the Church had adopted a categorical ban on alcohol. Today, the marginal debates are about whether Mormons can use trace amounts of alcohol in cooking sauces and desserts. Every Mormon has a “that time I accidentally ate a sherry-filled chocolate” confession story.

Meat. A couple verses also instruct the Church to eat meat “sparingly” and “with thanksgiving,” “only in times of winter, or of cold, or of famine.” That’s another part almost everyone ignores.

Some Mormons are vegetarians. They’re horrified by the American love affair with steak. They like to theologically posit that because we’re surrounded by the abundance of global supply chains, we’re almost never in times of winter or famine anymore. Thus, we should almost never eat meat.

Aside from some scattered statements by antiquated Mormon leaders, however, no one takes that position seriously. Perhaps they should.

Caffeine – Generally. But your original question was about caffeine. Let’s look at the single sentence that provides the textual basis for the debate.

“Hot drinks are not for the body or belly.”

What on earth is a ‘hot drink’, you ask? For that, we turn to originalism. Early Latter-day Saints universally understood tea (which had fallen out of favor after the American Revolution) and coffee (a hot American fad in the 1830s) to be the forbidden beverages.

No, “hot chocolate” is not a “hot drink.” Even though chocolate has trace amounts of caffeine.

Yes, Starbucks exists in Utah. They even put out these super weird advertisements for steamed milk beverages without espresso.

Yes, even iced coffee and iced tea are out. Yes, decaf coffee is also taboo.

Herbal teas? We still debate that one. I think most people are fine with a mint or ginger-lemon tea?

Caffeine – Soda. As I alluded to earlier, the big fight is over Coca-Cola. In the absence of other vices, Mormons looooove their sugar. Cookie parties are rampant. Utah teems with drive-through Sodalicious chains. Whether or not you’re addicted to un-caffeinated Mountain Dew or fully-caffeinated Diet Coke is still a major demarcation line in judgmental Mormon righteousness.

How did we get there? It’s a fight that started a hundred years ago.

In 1918, a Church magazine (The Improvement Era) published an article pointing out that the stimulant in the new-fangled soda drink Coca-Cola was chemically identical to coffee and tea. It gained traction. So in 1922, the President of the Church gave a sermon asking everyone to give up Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola sales in Utah plummeted overnight. Unsurprisingly, Coca-Cola executives in Atlanta panicked. In 1924 they sent a lobbying contingent to Utah to figure out what on earth had happened. They traced the problem to President Grant’s sermon — and then the executives personally met with President Grant, twice. They convinced him that the amount of caffeine in Coca-Cola was much less than coffee, and “absolutely harmless.”

Mormonism’s position on Coke has been conflicted ever since. But two years ago Apostle Dieter F. Uchtdorf confessed an addiction to “a diet soda that shall remain nameless” — and the soda-loving hordes of Utah proclaimed victory.

The End.