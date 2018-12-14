Age Changes for Youth Progression and Ordination

This morning The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent a digital letter to church members and leaders announcing changes in the advancement of youth through the ecclesiastical and ministry structures of the church. Before this announcement, children and youth graduated from Primary (the children’s ministry program) and their respective classes (young women) and ecclesiastical quorums (young men) on their twelfth, fourteenth, and sixteenth birthdays. Today’s announcement indicates that beginning in January 2019, youth will now graduate and advance through their organizations as cohorts at the new year, similar to a school class (you don’t go from sophomore to junior on your birthday). Moreover eleven-year-olds will begin to receive temple recommends for proxy baptisms in January as part of their advancements.
Anecdotally, I understand that having a birthday in December and being the last child to graduate from Primary was always miserable. Also the eleven-year-old with the birthday in August missing girl’s camp was rough. Coupled with two-hour church, which will start at the same time and which will cut the number of classes in half, this change appears to be a move to strengthen individuals’ relationships within each group as they make transitions together.
The Newsroom announcement linked above included a note that ages for ordination are not scriptural, and have changed throughout the history of the Restoration:
Things were a bit more complicated than this, but it is a reasonable summary. Generally, during the first decades of the Restoration, priesthood officers were adults. There are some fascinating exceptions: young men, children, and in a few cases new-born infants. The two primary changes were described by William Hartley, who recently passed away, in two articles. The first changes were instigated by Brigham Young the year he died. In a large ecclesiastical reform, Young announced that young people should be ordained to Aaronic Priesthood offices (Deacon, Teacher, or Priest). The implementation of these changes was fairly uneven. Then in the first decade of the twentieth century, Joseph F. Smith instigated the Priesthood Reform Movement [PDF]. This was a set of progressive reforms that had boys graduate from priesthood office to priesthood office at set ages. Church leaders then have adjusted those ages at various times since.
The history of the Young Women’s organizations is currently being written, and we don’t have nearly the same amount of documented details. My sense is that the ages of advancement have tracked the changes in priesthood ecclesiology.
I think today’s changes are an interesting contrast to the changes in Elders’ Quorums from earlier this year. Whereas the adult priesthood quorums were essentially consolidated, today’s changes reinforce the progressive nature of the youth ecclesiology. Church leader’s see value in the advancement structures for young members, but do not for adults. It seems to me that lingering questions remain relating to the successful transition from intensely progressive youth ministry, to a fairly static adult ministry.
I imagine that in the coming years and months, church leaders will develop an end-of-year graduation routine for young women and men. Logistically this will mean a lot of youth interviews in December.
The big question is whether thirteen-year-old’s will now go to Stake dances and Youth Conferences with their fourteen-year-old cohort. [Edit: Per the attached Q&A, it is an all ahead for dances and camp. You eighteen-year-olds be nice to the thirteen-year-olds, okay?]
Comments
“eleven-year-olds will begin to receive temple recommends for proxy baptisms in January as part of their advancements”
Not quite true — “eleven-year-olds can now be interviewed to receive temple recommends…”
Your comment makes it sound automatic.
Young men move to a quorum based on age, but actually receiving the Aaronic Priesthood and offices therein is subject to interview and approval.
And will the dating age be 15, so long as you’re a priest/laurel? (I’d support this; I think the increasingly strong emphasis on the age of 16 has actually inhibited our kids from developing in-person relationships.)
One has to wonder, though, if it wouldn’t have been simpler to just have youth move up from Primary on their birthdays. It seems complex in terms of range of maturity to have some but not all become deacons/beehives at barely 11. And many (most?) will be priests/laurels for nearly three full years–perhaps a good thing, especially in combination with the above.
Also, in the Q&A, it does say that they can go to dances (as long as parents are OK with it).
“However, a young woman or young man should be at least age 16
before beginning to date…”
Montana Steve, that is correct. I was using the conventions we have generally used in the past, and which the announcement used (e.g., in the above image). 12, 14, 16 for priesthood, albeit contingent on “worthiness.” I imagine that they would make the quorum advancement with their cohort regardless (with the emphasis on cohort integrity and all).
I don’t think that’s quite right, Montana Steve. A priesthood quorum consists of those who have been ordained to that office. Unordained boys may meet with the quorum, but I don’t think they actually “move to” the quorum unless they are ordained.
…and I guess it would be advisable to read the Q&A before posting!
I view this as a pragmatic change, eliminating a stub-year Primary class that’s always been awkward and would be doubly so in a two-hour schedule.
I expect it to cause some ripples, especially for members who casually view the Priesthood ordination patterns as set in stone or “always been.” (That would not include you, J. Stapley.) I expect and already hear “if they can do that so easily, what else is up for debate?”.
As a side note, I was ordained 10 days before I turned 12. I’ve wondered if there are more like me, born in the 20th century? It’s only a curiosity, but two weeks from now it won’t even be that.
Please let them announce the end of tithing settlement. That’s a lot of interviews in Dec for bishops and now with the youth advancements.
Updated the end of the post with Q&A link and info.
Christian, that is awesomely anomalous. Sorry you are losing that. Similarly, I thought the chronology I captured in the post was somewhat odd, as I and all my brothers were ordained elders at 18.
@Toad, the letter and Q&A left me with the impression that this would happen in January every year, not just this year. But, thinking about it now, I guess that doesn’t make sense as the children will have already advanced with their cohort Jan 1 (in, say, 2020).
JKC — that’s what I was saying in my head (move = meet with) but I should have been more exact. Thanks
Fair enough. I was probably just being overly pedantic.
Currently in the YW presidency in my ward. Our president raised the question of whether they will change when youth advance into priesthood and relief society. (As of now, if a young woman turns 16 in December, she will spend three years as a laurel, assuming she decides to join the relief society when she turns 18 as is frequently the case. I think 19 is the latest YW are encouraged to join, correct?)
Yawn
And, J. thanks for providing the additional context for the historical variation in ordination ages.
Nice points, Stapley — ordaining deacons and moving both boys and girls up to YM and YW almost a year earlier is in line with the steady lowering of age standards. The age for missionary service has bumped down every generation or so, and the age for YM to get the Melchizedek Priesthood is likewise down to 18, high school age.
It is encouraging to see so many reasonable administrative changes being made when, for so many years, almost nothing happened. Two-hour church! The Gospel Topics Essays suggest there is some doctrinal/historical rethinking going on behind the scenes as well. Perhaps some doctrinal changes or adjustments to the canon will come out of that rethinking in this new climate of change (strangely mingled with this new era of retrenchment).
This isn’t entirely new. As far back as the 50’s and 60’s, all youth classes in Primary, YW and YM advanced as a class each year irregardless of individual ages, moving forward at the beginning of the school year in September. The adults had a change of curriculum in September also. I think it was in September 1980 that the change of curriculum and advancement was moved to January to facilitate unity across an expanding worldwide church, as not all countries started school in September .
I’m a Boomer who graduated with my Merrihand (talk about dreadful names!) class into Young Women’s. Except for having to sing the absolute worst song in Mormon history (“We Are Leaving Primary”) I liked knowing that my friends were going to be with me during all of the big YW transitions.
Whoops! I accidentally hit the wrong key. Years later as the Beehive leader and second counselor in my ward YW I saw far too many Beehives, Mia Maids and Laurels dread the birthday where they would leave the comfort of close friends and have to try to fit in with a new, older group of girls. In a Zion society this kind of age promotion would work beautifully. However, in my experience, one of the things that made girls choose to give up on YW was the feeling that they didn’t belong when they moved up to an older group as a single individual. Perhaps our ward’s girls were extra cliquey, but I don’t think so because I’ve heard of similar stories from female family members and friends who were YW leaders and those who advanced to the next group all by themselves.
Where do the kids go when they reach 19? I have a child who will be turning 18 next year, but is only a junior in high school. Would he move into the Elder’s Quorum in the middle of his Senior year? Can they stay in the upper age group as long as they like?
I liked moving to different third hour groups on my birthday because it created a mix of being around different people.
I guess they finally realized that 11 year old boys are plenty mature to become deacons, just like 18 year old boys fresh out of high school are plenty mature to be missionaries, and 8 year old girls are basically ready to participate in the women’s conference…
I will note that in the early days, like when everyone was a farmer, boys as young as 12 could be recommended to receive the endowment, if they were “serious minded” enough. That was when one’s recommend was literally the bishop looking around the congregation and recommending people, not like now where we seek a recommendation. I read that in Mysteries of Godliness, so if any historians like Stapley or wvs want to elaborate, feel free.
My daughter with a December birth is thrilled that even though she just turned 11 she will be going into Beehives.
Otherwise… yawn.
Chris – Yes. That is how it happened. 1980 was when we moved to the 3 hour block and the YM/YW moved from September rotations, to January rotations. I have been commenting about this all day. This is a the more things change. The more they stay the same.
J., I was also ordained an Elder at 18.
JKC I’m always overly pedantic myself!