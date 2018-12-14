Age Changes for Youth Progression and Ordination

by

This morning The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent a digital letter to church members and leaders announcing changes in the advancement of youth through the ecclesiastical and ministry structures of the church. Before this announcement, children and youth graduated from Primary (the children’s ministry program) and their respective classes (young women) and ecclesiastical quorums (young men) on their twelfth, fourteenth, and sixteenth birthdays. Today’s announcement indicates that beginning in January 2019, youth will now graduate and advance through their organizations as cohorts at the new year, similar to a school class (you don’t go from sophomore to junior on your birthday). Moreover eleven-year-olds will begin to receive temple recommends for proxy baptisms in January as part of their advancements.



Anecdotally, I understand that having a birthday in December and being the last child to graduate from Primary was always miserable. Also the eleven-year-old with the birthday in August missing girl’s camp was rough. Coupled with two-hour church, which will start at the same time and which will cut the number of classes in half, this change appears to be a move to strengthen individuals’ relationships within each group as they make transitions together.

The Newsroom announcement linked above included a note that ages for ordination are not scriptural, and have changed throughout the history of the Restoration:



Things were a bit more complicated than this, but it is a reasonable summary. Generally, during the first decades of the Restoration, priesthood officers were adults. There are some fascinating exceptions: young men, children, and in a few cases new-born infants. The two primary changes were described by William Hartley, who recently passed away, in two articles. The first changes were instigated by Brigham Young the year he died. In a large ecclesiastical reform, Young announced that young people should be ordained to Aaronic Priesthood offices (Deacon, Teacher, or Priest). The implementation of these changes was fairly uneven. Then in the first decade of the twentieth century, Joseph F. Smith instigated the Priesthood Reform Movement [PDF]. This was a set of progressive reforms that had boys graduate from priesthood office to priesthood office at set ages. Church leaders then have adjusted those ages at various times since.

The history of the Young Women’s organizations is currently being written, and we don’t have nearly the same amount of documented details. My sense is that the ages of advancement have tracked the changes in priesthood ecclesiology.

I think today’s changes are an interesting contrast to the changes in Elders’ Quorums from earlier this year. Whereas the adult priesthood quorums were essentially consolidated, today’s changes reinforce the progressive nature of the youth ecclesiology. Church leader’s see value in the advancement structures for young members, but do not for adults. It seems to me that lingering questions remain relating to the successful transition from intensely progressive youth ministry, to a fairly static adult ministry.

I imagine that in the coming years and months, church leaders will develop an end-of-year graduation routine for young women and men. Logistically this will mean a lot of youth interviews in December.