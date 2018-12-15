Joy to the World, the World Is Come

by

My son learned his first Christmas song when he was four years old–“Joy to the World,” but he sang it wrong. Instead of “Joy to the world, the Lord has come” he sang “Joy to the world, the world has come.”

When he was six, I decided to try to correct him. “You’re missing the point of the song,” I told him. And he replied, as only a six-year-old can, “no daddy, YOU’RE missing the point of the song.” It has taken me 15 years to realize that he was right and I was wrong. Joy, in its most essential form, is precisely the profound comfort that we take in the goodness of the world.



This, at least, appears to be the consensus of the philosophers, theologians, and scriptural exegetes who constitute what might be called “Big Joy.” Miroslov Volf assembles a good cross section of contemporary joyology in his 2015 collection Joy and Human Flourishing. In this collection, Marianne Meye Thompson defines joy as “the human response to God’s establishing . . . a good world” (35).



This strikes me as exactly right. The emotion of joy is different than the emotion of hope. Hope points to the good things that we will experience in the future. Joy points us to the good things that we enjoy in the present because God is good and has made a good world for us to live in. True joy is the endpoint of a single, two-part argument: the claim that God is good, and the existence of the world as a proof of the claim.



In this sense, hope is also distinct from its closest relatives, pleasure and happiness. Pleasure is not an emotion, but a physiological sensation that may or may not have an emotional dimension. Happiness, on the other hand, is an emotion tied directly to fortune, or luck. The Middle English word hap–the root of both “happiness” and “happenstance”–means “luck” or “chance.” Happiness is, therefore, an accidental emotion–the feeling that we get when we win the coin toss or when we draw the high card.



Joy, on the other hand, does not depend on luck. The whole point of joy is that the world is good and God loves us, no matter what may be happening in a given moment. This is not the same as complacency or tolerance for injustice, as Mary Clark Moschella explains that the joy we experience in God’s world should move us to compassion and a profound desire to ensure that everybody experiences its fullness:



Experiences of joy, when explored more fully, offer avenues for a deeper understanding of God’s goodness and love. When we are attentive and aware of God’s presence in us and all creation, when we feel the joy of this firsthand, we are freed from the paralysis of fear or despair, if only temporarily. We can experience . . . the “ordinary goodness of life.” Moments like this, when they accumulate over time, strengthen and steady us, and teach us what is good, help us know what well-being looks and feels like. Such experiences free us to do our best creative work, and thereby enlarge the possibilities for proactive ministries that contribute to human flourishing. (p. 107)

The experience of joy is not at all incompatible with the thirst for justice. It is, however, fundamentally incompatible with the religious perspective that sees the world as a fallen hell-hole and this life as a prison that we must try to endure as we wait for heaven, where all the good stuff is waiting. It is also incompatible with the fashionable theology that sees “the world” as the opposite of “God” and everything good. The goodness of the world is the only real evidence we have for the goodness of God.

But enough of the egghead stuff. I know of know better explanation of joy than the classic hymn “Morning Has Broken,” first written in 1931 by Eleanor Farjeon and made immortal by Cat Stevens on his 1971 album Teaser and the Firecat.





Mine is the sunlight

Mine is the morning

Born of the one light Eden saw play

Praise with elation, praise ev’ry morning

God’s recreation of the new day

As I contemplate the theme of Joy this third week of Advent, I find that this hymn expresses almost everything that I find joyful: that the world is beautiful and good, that it is so because God is beautiful and good, and that somehow, miraculously, and for no reason that I can think of, I exist. For however short a time, I have been allowed to think and feel and wonder and love–and to participate in the goodness and beauty of the world.



Joy to the world, the world has come!



