Discovering the Truth About Santa and Other Gift Givers

‘Twas the night before Saint Nicholas Day, and my wife and I blew it. We had stashed St. Nick’s gifts in the linen closet for easy deployment the next evening when the giver of gifts stops by unannounced to reward good children by leaving gifts on the doorstep. The closet doesn’t see a lot of traffic and I didn’t think twice about its suitability as a short-term hiding place until my daughter opened it up in search of a certain cuddly blanket.

To make a long story short, she didn’t buy our explanations for why St. Nicholas would come early and go to all the bother of leaving the gifts in a closet when we all know that he leaves them on the doorstep. So we confessed the source of the gift. But even with one down, there are still two distinct gift givers to go whose reputations remain intact—the Christkind and Santa Claus—waiting in the wings of our Austro-American family tradition.

Although, keeping it that way has been jeopardized by my fumbling attempts to maintain two distinct traditions. See, in (our version of) the Austrian tradition, the Christkind arrives on the evening of December 24th and not only puts up the tree but also brings all the presents (in a cloak-and-dagger operation behind closed doors). When the Christkind is finished, a bell rings and the family enters the living room, miraculously transformed into a festive scene of lights and gifts.

I think it’s a great tradition, and since we live in Austria, it’s what most everyone else is doing too. So there are no problems being consistent or whatever with that tradition—the issue is the overlapping role of Santa from my childhood tradition. When I was growing up, Santa only brought some of the presents after we’d all gone to bed on the 24th—most of the gifts were from family members to other family members and had been collecting under the tree since it was put up after Thanksgiving. And so on a number of occasions I have almost let the cat out of the bag by, for example, asking my daughter what she wants to give others in an effort to teach the principle that giving is better (or at least not way worse) than receiving.

“But what about the Christkind?”

“Uh, right, yes, well, good point. Let’s not steal the Christkind’s thunder.”

As for Santa, these days he just comes and fills our socks (because I still like to wake up to a surprise, even if just a little one, on the 25th). While Santa may play a bit part in our current family tradition, he was, as I hinted above, the central figure of my childhood. And I can still vividly recall the moment when the scales fell from my eyes.

The toy that gave it all away.

It was around 8:00 a.m. on December 25th, 1983. Santa had brought me and my brother a Millennium Falcon (pictured above). During a lull in the festivities I left the living room and went into the kitchen. The door to the utility room was open and there, sitting on top of the chest freezer, was the cardboard box. Now, I was the kind of kid that, despite living in the desert, would go outside to see if I could find sleigh tracks in the dirt road in front of our house on Christmas morning. So when I saw evidence that Santa had deviated from his normal route of rooftop > chimney > tree > chimney > rooftop, I began to harbor doubts that were confirmed before Christmas dinner by one of my older siblings.

When I had a child of my own, I was a little conflicted about how to approach the magical gift givers in our lives. On the one hand, the magic is pretty cool while it lasts, and the unearned nature of the gifts could provide fodder for lessons about the bounteous mercy and love of Jesus Christ. On the other, there’s 2 Nephi 25:23 and this talk telling us that, ultimately, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Plus, these gift givers are a fabrication that—at least in the context of how the Christkind operates around here—gets in the way of children learning how rewarding it can be to become a giver of gifts themselves. When everything falls like manna from the sky, it’s hard to appreciate one’s own role in bringing joy to others.

In the end, we went the magical route, though we are not determined to sustain the charade at all costs. When our daughter notices a stray boom mic on the set of our Christmas traditions, we’ll acknowledging its existence and hope that the pleasure of receiving is supplanted by the joy of giving.

Feel free to share your approaches to children, gift giving and the truth and/or relate that time when you learned that all is not as it seemed.