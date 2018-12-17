When Presents Become Revenge: Retaliatory Altruism and the Spirit of Christmas

by

The worst thing I ever did at Christmas was buy somebody a present. I am still ashamed of my actions on this occasion. I was a truly horrible human being, and my failure still haunts me every Christmas season.



Let me explain.



When our kids were toddlers, we used a local home provider for our childcare.The caregiver was a sixty-something woman who had recently been widowed and who needed the extra income from child care to keep her house. She was also an accomplished candy-maker, and, for Christmas one year, she made fairly awesome selection of candies for all of her clients.



When she presented me with our family’s gift, I was immediately seized with panic. I had not gotten anything for her. I had not even thought of giving her a present. So getting a present from her felt humiliating. So I lied and said that we had a present for her and would bring it later in the day. Then I went to the store and bought something expensive, put it in a bag, and (because she wasn’t home when I came by) left it on the doorstep with a note saying that it was from The Austins.



We were even, except that I basically failed my human being test by treating somebody’s heartfelt gift as an obligation. When I bought a present, I was not thinking, “I like this person so much that I want to buy her a present to show my affection.” I was thinking “Who does this person think she is to make me a gift and place me under her obligation. I’ll show her whose the generous one around here . . . .”

Evolutionary biologists and cognitive psychologists have a concept called “reciprocal altruism,” or, more colloquially, as “tit for tat.” Humans and lots of other species experience reciprocal altruism: vampire bats, for example, will share blood with other vampire bats who have had a bad night. And chimpanzees will groom each other, picking lice out of each other’s fur and eating them.



But both the bats and the chimps have ways to remember who has eaten their lice or shared blood with them—and they will refuse to help those who have gone to long without reciprocating. Similarly, most humans can remember everybody they have ever invited to a party and everyone who has ever paid for their lunch—and these scorecards affect the way we think of, and interact with, the people we know.



In humans, reciprocal altruism can give way to what I will call retaliatory altruism, or reciprocity based on anxiety that we will be seen as non-reciprocators or that we will be in debt to those we do not want to be in debt to. This is when the process of giving gifts can become an act of revenge.



Perhaps the greatest literary example that we have of retaliatory altruism is Intruder in the Dust–the best Faulkner novel that nobody really reads anymore. As the novel begins, Chick Mallison, a young white boy, has fallen into a frozen pond and been rescued by an Lucas Beauchamp, an elderly black man whose father was a slave. Lucas brings Chick into his home, dries his clothes, and gives him his own dinner.



Unwilling to be treated so well by a black man, Chick tries to pay him for the service. When Lucas refuses, Chick throws some coins at him in disgust, but Lucas has a black child return the money to its rightful owner. When he gets home, Chick starts saving his money so he can send an expensive gift to Lucas’s wife, but as soon as he does, Lucas sends Chick a gallon of molasses.



Lucas is, of course, the “Intruder,” and “the Dust” is the ossified social structure of the American South in the early 20th century. Most of Faulkner’s readers recognize this and realize that Chick’s desire to give Lucas money is based on a deep-seated racism: he cannot stand the thought of being in debt to a social inferior, and he does not want to face the conclusions that follow from acknowledging a black man as an equal—or even as a human being. So he does everything in his power to turn Lucas’s act of compassion into a commercial transaction.

We have a great counter example to the phenomenon that Faulkner describes. It comes from the New Testament, in the eighth chapter of John, when Mary anoints Christ’s feet with some seriously expensive oil



Then took Mary a pound of ointment of spikenard, very costly, and anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped his feet with her hair: and the house was filled with the odour of the ointment. Then saith one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, Simon’s son, which should betray him. “Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor?” . . . Then said Jesus, Let her alone: against the day of my burying hath she kept this. (John 12: 3-6;7)



I love this passage because it shows Jesus doing something really hard: he is letting somebody else serve him, spend money on him, and devote attention to him. He doesn’t tell Mary to go sell the oil and give the money to the poor. Nor does He tell her that he got a present for her too and he will bring it by later. He simply lets her show her affection for him and accepts her gift. He knows how important it is for her to give something to him. He loves her too much to deprive her of an opportunity to serve Him.



The flippant answer here is, “go ahead and give me a present; I won’t get mad. Heck, give me two” But most of us don’t really believe that. Most of us are more like Chick Mallison than Jesus. We do not like to be on the wrong side of the scorecard, especially especially with people we know, and extra-especially with people that we want to think of as socially or professionally below us.



By rushing to reciprocate whenever somebody serves us or gives us a gift, we pretend that our actions are not unforgivable arrogance, which they are, but companionable generosity, which they are not. Sometimes, the greatest gift we can give to others is simply to allow them to serve us–and to accept that service and allow ourselves to be in their debt.

