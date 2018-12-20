by

The Victory-for-Satan Newsroom announced this afternoon that sister missionaries can wear dress pants.

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!

But as I take a breath between celebrating, I thought I’d take a moment to reflect.

December 2012

A Mormon feminist group called “All Enlisted” invited women to wear pants to Church on a specific Sunday.

Uproar ensued. The national media picked up the story. Everywhere I turned on Facebook, my Mormon friends were debating the righteousness of this action. They said dresses showed respect for the Savior. They questioned the testimony of anyone who balked against church culture. They said any woman who opposed the Prophet should be excommunicated. Women received death threats. Over dress pants.

Whenever threads got particularly heated, I chimed in with precedent. Like when BYU President Dallin H. Oaks endorsed dress pants in 1971.

But I nonetheless refused to participate myself. Not because I had a moral objection to pants, but because I bristled at turning a house of worship into a place of protest.

I expressed solidarity, though, by quietly wearing pants a few weeks later. I was visiting my parents’ ward, and the combination of pants and a new face made the missionaries pounce. Multiple women who knew me, though, noticed the pants and remarked on my choice — some negative, some positive.

One passive-aggressively judged: “I am impressed by those who show integrity, not those who choose to do what they know is inappropriate.” Another asked me, in baffled tones, if I had forgotten to pack a dress.

But a third told an incredible story, about how as Temple workers they were instructed to welcome anyone with a recommend.

“Many years ago when I was working at the temple, a woman came in wearing jeans. She passed many workers – at the recommend desk, the office, and various posts. When she arrived at the locker room, she burst into tears. A worker put an arm around her and asked if she could help. She said, “My house burned down yesterday, and all I have is what I was wearing. I felt I just had to get to the temple before I faced the reality of my loss. But I was so afraid you would not let me enter in jeans. Not only did you let me in, but not one person said a word about my clothes. I am crying for joy.”

All in all, the month of controversy over mere pants was intense. This cauldron of emotional pants-wearing experience was later memorialized in the beauty of the pants quilt. Nikki Matthews Hunter shared that quilt-making journey with all of us. Today, her quilt graces the cover of Mormon Feminism: Essential Writings.

December 2013

Wear Pants to Church Day II arrived. This time, I vowed to participate. In the ensuing year my sentiments had shifted. In an over serious Facebook post, I wrote:

I have realized that the backlash directed at these women was, quite simply, not Christian and not OK. The blogs I followed last year had tales of women being removed from callings, being told they were a bad influence on the youth, being called apostates, all for wearing pants. That is ridiculous. Pants have so many positive aspects — women whose legs aren’t freezing during winter, women who are better able to wrestle 2-year-olds without flashing everyone, women who find it easier to play the organ, women whose body types quite simply look better in pants. But what I find most persuasive is the message of inclusiveness. Visitors to the church don’t even think that there’s a difference between black slacks and black skirts, but when they show up in slacks they feel awkward. Other times, there are struggling members who feel crippled by enforced conformity. I don’t want anyone, for anyone reason, to feel like they’re judged based on what they wear to church. We should all just be happy to see them there, communing with Christ together. I’m wearing pants to symbolize inclusivity.

Don’t worry, I also made fun of myself. In another post, my friends and I brainstormed witty one-liners to explain my pants attire.

“I didn’t have a skirt that matched my new polka-dotted blouse!”

“I didn’t feel like shaving my legs today.”

“Would you rather I NOT wear pants?”

“How am I supposed to fight the fire lord if I’m NOT WEARING PANTS!?” [nb: that’s an Avatar reference]

January 2015

A friend had been assigned to teach Dallin H. Oaks’s “Women and the Priesthood” talk in Relief Society, and asked me to visit her ward to provide moral support. So I showed up and introduced myself as “the token feminist.”

Another pants-wearing woman laughed and exclaimed “you’re far from a token in this room!”

I responded: “I know that, but I figured introducing myself that way would help me make friends faster.”

She and I are still friends today.

2017-2018

I started attending both Catholic and Mormon services regularly after I got engaged to a Catholic. This resulted in me mentally scrambling their dress codes. At Catholic services, slacks are 100% ok — in fact, they’re somewhat dressy. A lot of people show up in football jerseys. So every now and then, when I’m darting from one service to the other, I realize I’m engaged in a dress code cultural mismatch. Whatever.

I also started a job at a Muslim nonprofit where slacks are considered significantly more modest than my knee-length dresses. I’ve never felt so exposed in 50s-style patterns as when I attend a banquet with all hijabi women! I ended up expanding my suit and jacket collections to match my coworkers’ norms.

On a recent Friday morning, I complained “It’s cold outside. I need pants.”

“Are you allowed to wear pants to CAIR?” baited my husband.

“You’re confusing conservative religious traditions,” I teased back. “I’m not allowed to wear pants to Mormon church. I am allowed to wear pants to CAIR. But I’m feeling rebellious today. Maybe I’ll wear jeans, without telling my boss.”

The rebellious streak lasted through the weekend, when the weather still hovered below freezing. I didn’t particularly feel like stealing my husband’s jacket to cover my legs in Sacrament Meeting, especially when I wouldn’t be able to keep using it third hour. I was teaching Relief Society. So I put on black pants and heels.

“Is that how you’re going to smash the patriarchy today?” my husband joked as I emerged from the closet.

If so, I failed. I noticed no judgmental blinks. And I only received two comments. One from a good friend about how my outfit managed to be professional and sassy. And another from a friend who said she admired me for leading the way on what she wanted as a rule: no suit jackets for men when it’s over 75, and no skirts for women when it’s below 30.

I marveled, after class, at how normalized pants had become in five short years.

Even with that sense of normalization, though, I’m nonetheless stunned that as of December 21, 2018, its come so far as to permit our entire worldwide female missionary force to dress like young professionals.

YAY!