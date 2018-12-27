2018 BCC Year in Review

by

In 2019, By Common Consent will enter its 15th year of Bloggernaccle existence. The state of our imperfect union of informal bloggers is strong: 2018 clocked in as second only to 2015* in total traffic. As the sun sets on 2018 , I thought I’d compile some highlights.

Total Posts: 424

Most Prolific Authors (more than 20 posts each)

Top 10 New Posts

Total Guest Posts: 52

Top 10 Guest Posts

Top 10 Historical Posts Visited in 2018

Most Popular #BCCSundaySchool2018 Lesson

BCC Press Publications in 2018

Photo by Steven VanDesande Jr on Unsplash

*2015 exploded because of the November Exclusion Policy. I fervently pray that tragedy is fixed, and that nothing similar ever again happens in Mormondom.