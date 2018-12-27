2018 BCC Year in Review

In 2019, By Common Consent will enter its 15th year of Bloggernaccle existence. The state of our imperfect union of informal bloggers is strong: 2018 clocked in as second only to 2015* in total traffic. As the sun sets on 2018 , I thought I’d compile some highlights.
Total Posts: 424
Most Prolific Authors (more than 20 posts each)
Top 10 New Posts
- We Must Do Better On Violence Against Women (Carolyn)
- Some Thoughts about Joseph L. Bishop (Steve Evans)
- New YW and RS boards include two black women, “Common Ground” LGBT inclusion advocate (Cynthia L.)
- “No known records exist”: The fallacy of racial restriction origins (J. Stapley)
- Mormon Whisper Networks and #MeToo (Carolyn)
- Men, what will you do when my daughter asks about her place in this church? (Ashmae)
- Gerritt Gong and Susan Gong, my marriage, and why #RepresentationMatters (Cynthia L.)
- Defending the Temple and Priesthood Restriction as God’s Will (J. Stapley)
- Sitting in Council: First Sundays (Angela C)
- When part of you has left the church and you find yourself still here (Ashmae)
Total Guest Posts: 52
Top 10 Guest Posts
- Garments are Symbols of the Atonement (P. Anderson)
- President Nelson and the Problem of Prophetic Infallibility (T.L. Peterson)
- You knew what I was / Colorful Socks (JD)
- When Worthiness is Weaponized: The Problem with Ecclesiastical Endorsements (Richelle Wilson)
- Believe Women (Shelby Hintze)
- Where am I in belief? (Chris Kimball)
- Marrying Outside Of Mormonism (Julianne Weis)
- A Sister-Nurturer Reacts to General Conference (Bobbie Smith)
- Testing Bishops for Skills, Aptitude, and Narcissism (Chris Kimball)
- Where Can I Turn for Support? abuse.lds.org (Laura Brignone Bhagwat)
Top 10 Historical Posts Visited in 2018
- Mormons name their kids the darnedest things: Born in 2015 edition (Jessie Jensen)
- Mormons name their kids the darnedest things: Born in 2016 edition (Jessie Jensen)
- Activity Day Girls Craft Idea: Binary Code Necklace (Cynthia L.)
- Indiana Jones Is The Avatar Of Mormonism’s Intellectual Golden Age (Matt B. & Megan Harris)
- Primary Sharing Time Idea: Repentance (Cynthia L.)
- Heluth Hubener on the Day of His Execution (John F.)
- Female Garments: The Underwear Business (Angela C.)
- Patriarchal Blessing Lineages (Kevin Barney)
- The Mother’s Day Talk PSA (Mark Brown)
- On Getting New Garments (Kevin Barney)
Most Popular #BCCSundaySchool2018 Lesson
- Job and Genre: Why Poetry is True (Michael Austin)
BCC Press Publications in 2018
- Vampires in the Temple (Mette Harrison)
- How the Light Gets In (Keira Shae)
- God’s Tender Mercies: Sacred Experiences of a Mormon Convert (David Dollahite)
- The Little Purple Book (Mormon Women for Ethical Government)
- Revolver (Heidi Naylor)
-
Lait Maternel (French edition of 2017’s Mother’s Milk) (Rachel Hunt Steenblik & Ashley Mae Holland)
-
Lawless Women (Heather Harris Bergevin)
Photo by Steven VanDesande Jr on Unsplash
*2015 exploded because of the November Exclusion Policy. I fervently pray that tragedy is fixed, and that nothing similar ever again happens in Mormondom.
Comments
