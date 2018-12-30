A Translation for Latter-day Saints

by

Not only do we have the new Maxwell Institute Study Edition of the Book of Mormon by Grant Hardy hot off the presses, we have now also been blessed with a study edition of the New Testament prepared by Thomas A. Wayment specifically intended for Latter-day Saint readers. The timing of this publication is particularly propitious, for tomorrow (i.e., December 31, 2018) begins our 2019 Sunday School curriculum focus on the New Testament. Further, under the new two-hour block system, individuals, families or informal groups will now bear more of the burden and responsibility for pursuing such study, so this new volume has the potential to be a primary resource that our people can turn to as they tackle our NT curriculum.

One reaction to this publication I have seen online is basically “Why do we need this?” The idea is that we have a bounty of solid, modern, non-LDS translations and commentaries on the NT, and people should be reading those instead of staying in a Mormon ghetto. I understand the impulse, but I disagree with it.

Let me tell you a story. The first time I was called as a GD teacher was in the early 80s when I was attending the student ward at the University of Illinois (where I went to law school). This was a group of highly intelligent young people, as you would expect of the student ward of a major research university. There was one (very sharp) young man who used a Revised Standard Version (RSV), and when called on in class would read out of his RSV. I loved it when he did this, as the variant language required explanation and provided wonderful teaching opportunities. But I’ve never forgotten the deer-in-the-headlights looks on the faces of the other students whenever this young man pulled out his RSV. People didn’t know what to make of the variant language, and it frankly freaked them the hell out. It spooked them. And keep in mind these were among the sharpest young people in the entire Church. So while I agree that it would be a wonderful thing if our young people felt comfortable using, say, an Oxford annotated New Revised Standard Version, except for a small minority that’s just not the lived reality on the ground right now. We need baby steps to slowly acclimate our young people to such a resource. I think Thom’s volume is very useful in its own right (particularly by directly addressing matters of specific LDS interest in the NT), but it is also valuable as a gateway drug. Here we have a scholarly, non-KJV translation of the NT being published by Deseret Book and the BYU Religious Studies ‘Center. Once a student works her way through this book, she’ll be much more likely to feel comfortable turning to other, non-LDS resources for her NT study.

Mormon reverence for the KJV is an inherent problem in attempting to move beyond the venerable translation, a topic I touched on here. Ironically, Saints who read other languages are not burdened by this problem; an unwillingness to move on from the KJV is of course specifically a problem for English readers. When a small group of us worked on Footnotes to the New Testament for Latter-day Saints, we faced this problem in making an initial decision as to how to proceed. One early participant thought we should do a new translation. The rest of us were skeptical that such a translation would be accepted, which is why we ended up simply footnoting the standard KJV, since Latter-day Saints were at least accustomed to such footnotes in their standard 1979 edition KJVs. I wrote the following explanation in the Preface:

Much of the need for this book would be obviated if one were simply to read the NT in a good, modern translation. It has been our experience, however, that the vast majority of Latter-day Saints are uncomfortable reading the Bible in any translation other than the KJV. Inasmuch as the Church’s commitment to the KJV seems unlikely to abate any time soon, the next best thing is to learn to read the KJV, as archaic as it now is, with full comprehension.

My preference was always that someone should do a new translation. To me, the fact that Deseret Book is involved in the publication of this volume gives it an excellent chance to succeed in the LDS marketplace, and personally I would be thrilled if the volume were well received. Time will tell.

Having written probably thousands of explanatory annotations to the text of the KJV NT, I am envious how much more efficient it would have been to simply do a new translation of the text. To illustrate, I’ll take some randomly selected text (Galatians 2:1-6) and present it first as it appears in Footnotes and then as it appears in Thom’s translation, bolding places where the concept in my footnotes was able to be presented directly in Thom’s translation. First, Footnotes:

2 Then fourteen years after I went up again to Jerusalem with Barnabas, and took Titus with me also.[1] 2 And I went up by[2] revelation, and communicated unto[3] them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to them which were of reputation,[4] lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain.[5] 3 But neither Titus, who was with me, being a Greek, was compelled to be circumcised:[6] 4 And[7] that because of false brethren unawares[8] brought in, who came in privily[9] to spy out[10] our liberty[11] which we have in Christ Jesus, that they might bring us into bondage:[12] 5 To whom we gave place by subjection,[13] no, not for an hour;[14] that the truth of the gospel might continue with you. 6 But of these who seemed to be somewhat,[15] (whatsoever they were, it maketh no matter[16] to me: God accepteth no man’s person:)[17] for they who seemed to be somewhat in conference added nothing to me:[18] [1] See Acts 15:2. [2] IE as a result of. [3] OR lay out before. [4] IE those of influence. [5] OR to no purpose. [6] Thus introducing the subject of this letter. [7] The JST has “notwithstanding,” properly emphasizing the contrast between vv. 3 and 4. The RSV has “but.” [8] OR surreptitiously. [9] OR secretly. [10] OR on. [11] IE from the requirements of the law of Moses. [12] IE enslave us. [13] IE we did not cave in to their demands. [14] Idiomatic for a short period of time. [15] IE influential. [16] IE it makes no difference. [17] IE God shows no favoritism among people. [18] IE to my message.

To this compare Thom’s translation and notes:

2 1. Then after fourteen years, I went up agin to Jeruslam with Barnabas, taking Titus with me also. 2. I went up according to revelation, and I set out for them (though privately to those who were prominent among them) the gospel that I probleim among the Gentiles so that I might not run, or had run, in vain. 3. But Titus who was with me, being a Greek, was not compelled to be circumcised. 4. And a discussion arose because of false brothers who secretly entered in order to spy on our freedom which we have in Christ Jesus, that they might enslave us, to whom we did not subject ourselves for a moment, in order that the truth of the gospel might reside in you. 6. But from those who were prominent–whatever they were makes no difference to me, God shows no partiality–they added nothing to me. 2:1 For Barnabas’s role in Paul’s missions, see Acts 11:22, 25′ 12:25; 15:36-39. For Titus, see 2 Corinthians 2:13; 7:6-14. 2:2 The prominent are almost certainly the leaders of the church in Jerusalem. Paul’s description makes it appear that there were significant factions within the church and that he had to report his experiences in nuanced ways to different groups. 2:3 The issue of whether Greek-born converts were required to be circumcised was settled at a church conference (Acts 15:5, 11). The policy was for Jewish converts to undergo circumcision, but for Greeks it was not required.2:4 A discussion arose has been added to clarify missing words. Paul simply says because of false brothers, but in the context of having reported his missionary activity privately, the subject is clearly Paul’s reference to being required to make different reports to different groups. Paul seems to be drawing attention to the fact that the Jerusalem church had previously endorsed his mission to the Gentiles. The false brothers are separate from the leaders of the Jerusalem church. The Joseph Smith Translation reads at the beginning of this verse Notwithstanding there were some brought in by false brethren unawres. 2:6 An allusion to Deuternomy 10:17.

You should be able to see how much more efficient it is to represent the Greek text correctly in a direct way as opposed to attempting to correct the KJV translation by numerous annotations.

When I was studying classics at BYU in the early 80s (the Department Thom is now a part of) I took a directed readings class, doing half of John and half of Luke. I would meet privately with the professor and he would have me translate verbally for him. He didn’t like it when I hewed too closely to the KJV, and would make me redo those portions. He didn’t do this because what I had done was necessarily a bad thing, but he wanted to make sure I understood what I was doing and not just subconsciously relying on my longstanding familiarity with the KJV. Thom’s translation is fairly conservative vis-a-vis the KJV, and my professor would probably have made him redo this or that expression. But my professor was sensitive to KJV usage in that specific context for pedagogical purposes only; Thom by contrast is an established scholar who knows what he is doing and is, I suspect, translating fairly conservatively vis-a-vis the KJV on purpose. Non-KJV translations are still a touchy subject in some LDS circles, I assume. (Witness the BYU New Testament Commentary project for political purposes using the word “rendition” as opposed to “translation”).

Anyway, Thom is an outstanding scholar, and I liked this volume very much. I think it would be perfect for a family to use as the basis of a year-long study of the NT for Sunday School under the new largely home-based Come Follow Me program.