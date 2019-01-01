“We Are Responsible for Our Own Learning” #BCCSundaySchool2019

by

It’s a new year, and with the new year comes a whole new approach to Sunday School in the LDS Church. I’ve given the manuals–excuse me, the “resources” or “materials”–which the church has provided a part of the “Come, Follow Me” program some thought, and as I approach this first week, which fundamentally is all about “encourag[ing] class members to learn from the scriptures on their own and with their families,” as our ward’s Sunday School president, I have a couple of thoughts.

1) The sow’s ear

To begin, let’s be frank: the actual scriptural material included in the new approved Sunday School resources is thin to the point of non-existence, and pretty terrible overall. I don’t consider myself a true scriptorian (though I was fortunate enough to have been taught by a few), but I’m hardly alone–especially here, among the readership of By Common Consent–to have felt great frustration over the years at the overly simplistic and much-too-short scriptural guides produced by the church for its Sunday School classes.

This latest change, organized around the guiding principle of making scripture study “home centered” and “church supported,” provides an even further shortening and simplifying to a dramatic degree. Once this program is fully up and running, the twice-a-month Sunday School meetings may not even function like what we normally call “school” at all. Of course, some may assert that the LDS Sunday School classes haven’t been a “school” for decades, and will point back to the sorts of scriptural resources the church produced for its classes in the pre-correllation era as proof. They may be right. But I really do think this latest shift may represent a genuine endpoint of sorts. Consider this (almost certainly scripted) observation made early in the church’s introductory video about the program:

One could, of course, understand those lines charitably…but, strictly speaking, when one talks about studying the scriptures not in terms of the actual, hard work of “reading” the “words” of the text, but rather in terms of “looking” at the words of the text in order to find “something,” you are engaging in what pretty much the whole world understands as “proof-texting”–that is, reading not to develop an understanding of what the words actually say, but reading to fit the words into an already-developed understanding. Broadly speaking, this is not looked upon as a good way of studying a text. But then, since the stated goal of teachers under this program is solely to help people “become converted” to the “doctrine of the restored gospel,” perhaps we should salute the church for making a responsible choice: why ask members to go to a “school” about the scriptures, when the primary point is simply to make sure everyone knows (and can find in the scriptures, when necessary) correct doctrine? Better to simply tell them to study the scriptures on their own, if that is their inclination, and have a teacher follow up with them every couple of weeks to remind them of the doctrines they are supposed to know.

2) The silk purse

Which, of course, can be understood–and if you take seriously the aim of making through our church meetings a consecrated of community of Christians who love one another and who are open to the revelations which can guide them in doing so, than probably should be understood–as a grand opportunity, a silk purse which the believing member can make out of sow’s ear. Just consider: what if it really is the case–even if church leaders do not see or say this directly–that Sunday School has been cut back and simplified to such a point that there can no longer be much plausible reason to view scripture instruction in the church as remotely adequate because the leaders of the church want us to stop assuming Sunday School is, or ever was, adequate? In other words, this could be understood as an unavoidably slow and clumsy but nonetheless vital attempt by the church to broadly insist upon a real change in expectations. Of course, we’ve always been counseled to study the scriptures on our own and in our families, but now, perhaps, there will be more support for viewing such independent study as primary, and Sunday School as merely supplemental, at most.

After all, the official instructions sent out by the church to local leaders emphasize that “Come, Follow Me” includes “a variety of study options for individual and family adaptation,” and that members need to “seek inspiration as they choose to study what will best meet their needs,” all without any “expectation that members will study all, or even most, of these resources at any one time.” In the resource “Using Come, Follow Me,” members are explicitly told “don’t feel bound” by the schedule or the material arranged therein when it comes to studying the scriptures. Elder Cook, in announcing these changes, specifically approved “gather[ing] in groups outside the normal Sunday worship services to…be strengthened by studying together…informally.” Finally, the very title of the first lesson the 2019 “Come, Follow Me” curriculum is “We Are Responsible for Our Own Learning”–meaning that the learning of members is not the responsibility of the Sunday School teacher. Of course, it never has been, not really…but if we take this as a dramatic move away from the presumptive structures of Sunday School itself, as I think we legitimately can, then maybe we can see this as the doors being thrown open in a way that they haven’t been in decades (or, perhaps more accurately, the door being formally all but entirely abandoned, as it were, with believing members are free choose to open it, and free to choose how to open it, if and when they will).

So as the Sunday School year, and this new Sunday School program, begins, let me, in light of the possible implications of these new changes, offer a couple of suggestions for Sunday School teachers and parents wondering what their next step should be:

2a) Take the counsel in the provided materials literally.

Immediately, in this week’s assigned materials, we are told to “ask the questions that come to your mind as you study, and then seek diligently for answers.” This is excellent advice–so do this about what you are reading, and not solely about what you think what you are reading might “mean.” That is, when Elder Bednar is quoted in these same assigned materials as saying that “the instructors who have had the greatest influence in my life….did not give me any answers at all,” take that literally: do not assume that there are answers just laying around the New Testament waiting for you to be reminded of them. Rather, work out whatever is the best way for you to be confronted by the questions in the scriptures. This is not a denial of the importance of doctrine; it is, rather, an invitation for all of us to do the hard work, the “reading” of the “words” of the scriptures on our own, so as to develop the sensitivity to help us contextualize and righteously apply doctrine when we are reminded of it in our occasional classes. Keep in mind James Faulconer’s counsel: making the scriptures harder is essential for making them our own, because reading them solely to find answers to questions that were already authoritatively and easily given to us (as opposed to reading them in light of questions that “come to [our] mind” as we read, and thus organically reflect our own struggles and hopes) would mean we’re not the ones actually doing the studying. We will have, in essence, outsourced the doing of that work. As a teacher, the best thing any of us can do, I think, is to take any one of the questions offered in this week’s materials–like, for example, “What did the people in each account [making reference to Mark 5:25–34, Luke 5:17–26,and John 9:1–7] do to show their faith in the Savior?”–and ask questions about each of those accounts. Who wrote them? Why? Who are the characters in those accounts? Why do you think those characters acted the way they did? As so forth.

2b) Please, please, please, for the love of God please, don’t just rely on the KJV.

Again, it is unlikely that the By Common Consent-reading audience needs to be reminded of all the many, many ways in which the King James Version of the Bible, monumental work of Jacobean literature it may be, just does not serve well 21st-century English-speaking individuals trying to understand the life of Jesus Christ and the works of His apostles. Especially given that now we might well legitimately understand the church as separating the study of scriptural truth (something to be done by individuals, families, and small groups) from the promulgating of doctrine (something to be done on regular occasions through church meetings), encouraging every church member to discover on their own ways to read, ponder, ask questions about, and re-read the scriptures is imperative–and there is, for all except the occasional scholar of 17th-century English–no more obvious way of accomplishing that than by putting in front of our and others’ eyes a more readable translation of the New Testament. My preference for years has been the Revised Standard Version, but there are obviously a great many very good–meaning both responsible and readable–versions available.

If the ghost of J. Reuben Clark still haunts your thoughts about the Bible, or those who study around you or those you are called to teach, then allow me to very strongly recommend the study edition of the New Testament translated by BYU professor Thomas Wayment and published BYU’s Religious Studies Center. The achievement represented by this publication cannot be overestimated; while, as any serious student of church teachings is fully aware, LDS general authorities and other LDS scholars have made use of non-KJV Bible translations throughout the whole church’s modern history, this is first non-KJV Bible to receive any kind of official church recognition. Kevin Barney’s excellent post on the book spells out its textual and social value; let me just add to his enthusiastic review by noting that this book will very likely be the first time my in-laws, who ordered a copy for themselves once I told them about it, will have ever read the words of the Savior in something other than Jacobean English. If we are all, at this moment, being presented with the opportunity (intentionally or otherwise) to start thinking about, and asking questions about, the scriptures in accordance with inspiration that we receive in light of our own structures and schedules, rather than those provided through Sunday School classes, then being able to really read the words of these scriptural records is of greatest importance. So get a different Bible, and use that. And if you’re a Sunday School teacher or giving church talk, do the same. Responsibility has to begin somewhere; let it begin with us.