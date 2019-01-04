by

Keira Shae is the author of the phenomenal BCC Press megahit How the Light Gets In, a memoir of her early life in the dark underbelly of Provo, Utah. She will be Julie Rose’s guest on BYU Radio’s Top of Mind radio today at 2:00 PM Mountain Stadard Time. We present her essay “Mormon Batman” as a brief preview of the mature and reflective faith that you will find in her memoir. And because we love Mormons. And Batman.

Batman the vigilante is seen as both a hero and a criminal. To those who align with the law and revere the social structure in a unjust world, he is unpredictable and dangerous. To those who view the system as broken or favor less or no regulation, he is a corrective force–one that deals with crime and corruption in a way that the official entities cannot.

As my faith has matured and transformed, , I can see both sides. It is very difficult to place Batman on the scale.

He is obviously a fundamentally broken human being–his heart torn open from the deaths of his parents–and he (perhaps egotistically) believes he must “parent” and “save” the city of Gotham to correct its transgressions.



He uses his weaknesses as his strengths, and he pays the high cost of loving his people as well. Yet, he stands apart from his city.

He gives his money, time, skill, talents, and wisdom–all he has–to bettering his city. It often feels like bailing a rowboat with a teaspoon. The changes he seeks are slow to come, few and far between, and not always appreciated.

It is his principle of delivering his enemies into the system that tips the scale on my judgement of Batman. He has the ability to kill his enemies. He apprehends the perpetrator and leaves justice to the courts and law enforcement. Some would say his vigilantism proves that he has no faith in people nor his country, and they are partially right. I would argue that he obviously places some confidence in the systems in place by working alongside them.

I am certainly not the first to examine Bruce Wayne’s actions and motives, attempting to peg which side of the spectrum he is on. But my perspective has shifted as I contemplate my place within Mormonism as an agnostic, doubting, yet still engaged and loving member. To my stalwart friends and family, I seem unpredictable and dangerous, and that comes at a cost for all of us. To my friends and family who have left, I look a bit like a fake–a sell-out–by loving my Latter-day Saint people and history. The centrist rarely is appreciated.

Just like Batman, my ego often thinks I can correct the course. Just like Batman, it feels like the work is never-ending, but gives me purpose all the same. Just like Batman, I have created boundaries where I work alongside and not always within the structure. Just like Batman, my beliefs create isolation and sometimes distrust. Just like Batman, I still see the good here, and I long to strive with my people, and I love them deeply.