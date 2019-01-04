Rethinking Worthiness

by

Remember the worth of souls is great in the sight of God. For, behold, the Lord your Redeemer suffered death in the flesh; wherefore he suffered the pain of all men, that all men might repent and come unto him. (D&C 18:10)

I learned an important truth this year: the worth of souls bears no relationship to a soul’s “worthiness.”

A year ago I left the corporate world to pursue my civil rights lawyer dream. One aspect of my new work is fighting for Muslims’ right to follow the pillars of Islam in prison. My first visit to prison will forever stand as one of the most spiritual days of my life. I met with humble men who frankly admitted their mistakes, implored God to grant them the mercy to improve, and asked for an opportunity to practice their faith in peace. They sought to better the religious experience not just for themselves, but for all of their brothers and sisters. Sitting with them, I glimpsed the depth of God’s abundant love.

I may have been physically sitting with convicted criminals behind seven layers of lockdown security, but spiritually I stood with angels on hallowed ground. Nothing can separate us from the love of God. (Romans 8:38). Prisons that day became my temples. For I was in prison, and ye visited me. (Matthew 25:36).

Yesterday’s temple news kindled in me a desire I had scarcely dared hope was possible: to return. Because the D.C. Temple is closed for extensive renovations, and because for years the temple caused me much anguish, I have let my recommend lapse. But in the last 36 hours I have started making eager plans to meet with my bishop, to travel to Philadelphia, to fly to California, to joyfully worship with my dearest friends in witnessing an answer to our most heartfelt prayers.

But my newfound excitement has forced me to confront a quandary I’ve quietly let percolate: I’m not sure I believe either temple recommends or worthiness interviews should exist.

When my Catholic husband and I started dating, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “worthy” vocabulary was one of the first things he flagged as distinctively jarring. He insisted that no works of ours make us “worthy” of Christ’s grace. For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God. (Romans 3:23)

In response, I started scouring the scriptures for insight into the word “worthy.”

I learned that Christ, the Lamb of God, is the only one who is righteous and worthy of life. (Revelation 5)

I learned that all we as sheep have gone astray; all we as sinners are worthy only of death. (Mosiah 2)

I learned that despite our lack of worthiness, Christ nevertheless offers us love and grace.

Lord, I am not worthy that you should enter under my roof, but only say the word and my soul shall be healed. (Matthew 8:8).

The woman taken in adultery was worthy of stoning; Christ dispersed those who condemned her, forgave her, and invited her to sin no more. (John 8)

The Prodigal Son confessed he was no more worthy to be called his Lord’s son, but the Lord forgave him, embraced him and welcomed him to a celebration of enduring love. (Luke 15)

John the Baptist acknowledged he was not worthy to even stoop down and untie the strap of Christ’s sandals (Mark 1:7 ; Luke 3:16) – and yet Christ himself stooped down not only to unstrap the apostles’ sandals, but also to wash their filthy feet. (John 13).

This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief. (Timothy 1:15)

Last Christmas, I attended a midnight mass in a Lutheran church with family. I don’t know why, but as we sang the joyful Christmas hymns, something felt off. I felt darkness and despair and like I did not deserve this season of joy. Growing up a Latter-day Saint, I have always identified that feeling as spiritual guilt – as a symptom that I was no longer “worthy” of God’s love. So I started mentally castigating myself for my imperfections, scrambling to make lists of my flaws to fix with New Years resolutions, desperate to identify what more I needed to do to earn divine approval.

Nothing, came the answer to my prayers. You cannot earn my love, I offer it for free.

I remembered then that we celebrate Christmas because Christ’s atonement is a gift. Christ’s love is offered without money and without price. Christ heals us from despair, regardless of whether or not we deserve it. (We don’t deserve it. That’s the point.)

In that moment, my heart cracked open to receive Christ’s gift of joy. I didn’t need to cower in fear of divine retribution for my (abundant) sins, because God is love. I didn’t need to wall myself off from grace until I had achieved perfection on my own, because God is love. I may never succeed in living up to some minimum standard of perfection set by an institutional church, but that’s ok, because God is love.

Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near: Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: Let him return unto the Lord, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon. (Isaiah 55)

One moment during my recent Catholic pre-marital counseling program dealt with what the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would dub “worthiness.” A teaching couple opened a discussion of natural family planning by frankly admitting their indiscretions. They had met at Catholic youth group in college. They started dating, went on birth control, had lots of sex, moved in together, and then (surprise!) got pregnant. In response, they prayed, consulted with their priest, informed their friends and family, and scheduled a wedding.

A Catholic wedding. With approval from the Priest. While pregnant. I was stunned.

The couple’s dramatic backstory served as a build-up to their finale: through prayer and a decade of life experience since, they had realized God’s way was better. The couple invited the class participants to learn from their mistakes, and to experiment upon God’s loving word. In a sermon later that day, a Priest clearly explained God’s standards regarding chastity, encouraged the Catholics to go to confession, and testified of the blessings of following God’s law. But he made clear that even if the audience rejected his invitation, God still loved them, and they were still invited to get married in the faith.

Separately, the church provided us a booklet which explained God invites all of his children to partake in sacraments and ordinances, because sacraments are how God imparts his grace and inspires us to love like him. The booklet stated that Catholics have a right to a Catholic wedding, which cannot be denied based merely on sex or living together or birth control or any other deviation from God’s standards. God wouldn’t punish anyone into obedience; he would instead persuade them to live a higher law through love, knowing that only love can unite hearts with Christ.*

This entire framework radically diverged from the messages I heard in Young Women’s and Singles’ Wards. What was instead burned into my memory was a seminary video where a Bishop threatened to cancel a woman’s upcoming temple wedding because she hadn’t confessed a long-ago indiscretion properly. For most of my life, I had simply accepted that a Bishop, as a judge in Israel, had the power to judge me unworthy and sever my connection with God.

Yet in all of our half-dozen wedding-preparation meetings, our Catholic priest asked us, together, exactly once: “Are you being good?” We answered “yes.” There was zero follow-up and zero inquiry into details. I’ve since learned that even if we had said “no,” the response would have been to invite my Catholic husband to attend confession, and little more.

That contrast lies at the heart of my resistance to the very idea of “worthiness” interviews. Through a set of rote and scripted questions, the LDS community has codified a checklist that bears very little relationship to true humility, or to the inherent and divine worth of our souls. Our emphasis on “worthiness” teaches us to arbitrarily rank our sins while outsourcing our standing before God to the (flawed) determinations of men.

Striving for “worthiness” teaches us that if we can check enough specific and measurable boxes, like paying tithing and not smoking, then we are good enough to be loved and blessed and ordained by God. This can, admittedly, provide a measure of comfort for many. A decade ago, I confess, I used to proclaim that if an individual was worthy to enter the celestial room of the temple, they were worthy to enter the celestial kingdom of God.

But the flip side of worthiness is dark. The consequences of falling short of the worthiness minimum standard of perfection are terrifying. Temple recommends, marriage sealings, saving ordinances, employment, college degrees, housing, callings, families, friendships, acceptance in the ward community – it’s all at stake if we admit we’ve failed to live up to the Church’s standards. If we fail to check specific boxes, the church claims the authority to cast us out from the body of Christ.

Even though broken hearts and contrite spirits are exactly what God asks for, so he can heal us with love. Even though the scriptures teach that “if ye should serve God with all your whole souls yet ye would be unprofitable servants.” (Mosiah 2:17)

And therein lies the problem. By idolizing worthiness, we’ve demonized repentance. “Repentance” is no longer the daily mercy of turning our hearts to God’s love – repentance is the scary thing we have to do because we’re no longer worthy. “Repentance” signifies that we have committed a sin so great, we have to confess it to a Bishop – who will respond as a Judge in Israel by revoking our blessings. Being “in need of repentance” becomes a state to be avoided at all costs, because admitting we sinned threatens our fundamental self-identity as a “worthy” child of God. Pride in our “worthy” status teaches us to rationalize away our sins. It incentives us to lie to ourselves, to our clergy, and to our God.

Which brings me back to where I started: I want to return to the temple so I can experience the answer to my most fervid prayers. I want to return to the temple so I can implore God for further future expression of Christ’s equal care for all souls. I want to return to the temple so I can express my gratitude for God’s persistent and unchanging love. I want to return to the temple in the hope that it will help heal a decade of pain.

But I balk at the idea that as a condition of entering the House of the Lord, I have to submit to a lay Bishop judging my “worthiness” off of a checklist. The same deep confidence in God’s love that led me to take a spiritual break from the temple is the love that is inspiring me to return. My genuine desire to worship and serve Christ is not subject to mediation through any man.

Even more than for myself, I cringe at the knowledge that thousands of my sisters and brothers have left the church or abandoned the temple because of the pain they encountered there. If anything, the changes validate their questions and their suffering. And yet, whether they will have the opportunity to experience the changes and seek healing is more likely to be a function of clergy roulette than Christ’s open invitation to all. It will have more to do with leaders lecturing from a Rameumpton than ministering to their broken souls.

I believe the worth of their souls is not contingent upon their worthiness. I believe Christ is no respecter of persons. I believe that to preach otherwise is to “blaspheme the worthy name of Christ by which ye are called.” (James 2:7)

I believe in Heavenly Parents who invite all of their children to rejoice in their love, to witness the answers to prayers, and to seek greater light and knowledge. I believe in a God who visits us in the prisons of our doubts and sins and fears, and through his love sets us free.

*Note: I’m aware that the Catholic Church is inconsistent in applying my articulation of their theology, and that conservative vs. liberal strains within that global church bicker over the exact applications just as in other faiths. The core idea of a God who always loves and never punishes is nonetheless radical to me.

Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash