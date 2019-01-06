﻿Lesson #2: ﻿“Be It unto Me According to Thy Word” #BCCSundaySchool2019 (Matthew 1/Luke 1)

by



What did the Jews of Jesus’s time think about the Messiah? Who, exactly, were they expecting to show up? Why would anybody think that Jesus would fit the bill? These, I believe, are questions we need to try to answer before beginning to read the New Testament, and, especially, the Book of Matthew.

The New Testament, in its canonical form, begins with an argument that has been turned into a name. The argument is “Jesus Christ,” which is not a first-and-last name combination like “Julius Caesar.” It is more like “Alexander the Great”: a single name followed by an evaluative title. “Jesus” is the Latin version of the Hebrew name Yeshua. Christ, or Christos, is simply the Greek translation of the Hebrew word mashiakh, or “messiah.”

“Jesus Christ,” then, is an assertion: the man called Yeshua was the Messiah, or the person described in the Hebrew scriptures who would restore the House of Israel. The first words of the New Testament in the King James Version–The book of the generation of Jesus Christ–are a statement of its primary case. Other translations use “Jesus the Messiah” or “Yeshua the Messiah,” instead of ”Jesus Christ,” to make the case even clearer.”



What Were Matthew’s Readers Expecting?

For centuries, Christians have berated the Jews of Christ’s time for not recognizing their own Messiah, suggesting that anybody who was paying attention should have recognized that Joseph’s kid from Nazareth was actually the hero they were all waiting for. That the Jews failed to see this, in fact, became a justification for centuries of anti-Semitism. “God gave you every chance to recognize His son,” Christians said, “and you blew it.”

In truth, though, it would have been very difficult for any Jewish person from the Second Temple period to conclude on textual evidence alone that the recently crucified peasant teacher named Yeshua was the figure that Isaiah and Jeremiah foretold. For one thing, that Messiah wasn’t supposed to be crucified. More importantly, the prophecies that were understood to be Messianic were not as specific as Christians later represented them to have been.

There are no passages in the Hebrew scriptures that say anything like, “there is a guy coming called the Messiah who will be born of a virgin in Bethlehem, travel into Egypt, come back, disappear for about 30 years before preaching a lot of stuff before being executed as a traitor.” The coming of a Messiah had two be inferred from two bodies of prophecy that were at the core of Jewish belief:

That the Abrahamic Covenant was everlasting and Abraham had been promised that “all the families of the earth shall be blessed“ by Abraham’s descendants. This was a core element of Jewish belief and perhaps the most important reason that Second Temple Judaism inferred the necessity of a coming Messiah. The nature of God’s covenant with Abraham required that Israel become, permanently, a “great nation.” (Genesis 12:2-3).



That the Davidic Kingdom would be restored by a descendent of David, healing the breach between the Northern and Southern Kingdoms and uniting Israel once again under the House of David. who would rule until the end of time. The last recorded words of David give the essence of this prophecy:

The spirit of the Lord speaks through me,

his word is upon my tongue.

The God of Israel has spoken,

the Rock of Israel has said to me:

One who rules over people justly,

ruling in the fear of God,

is like the light of morning,

like the sun rising on a cloudless morning,

gleaming from the rain on the grassy land.

Is not my house like this with God?

For he has made with me an everlasting covenant,

ordered in all things and secure. (2 Samuel 23: 2-5)



Prophecies of the Davidic Hero

The identification of a single individual with the restoration of the House of David comes in the prophecies of Isaiah, Ezekiel, and Jeremiah, with an especially clear statement in Jeremiah 33 that

The days are surely coming, says the Lord, when I will fulfill the promise I made to the house of Israel and the house of Judah. In those days and at that time I will cause a righteous Branch to spring up for David; and he shall execute justice and righteousness in the land. In those days Judah will be saved and Jerusalem will live in safety. And this is the name by which it will be called: “The Lord is our righteousness.” (Jeremiah 33:14-15 NRSV)

It is in the grandiose visions of Daniel that the Davidic figure is transformed into a global rule of an Everlasting Kingdom that will displace earthly kingdoms such as Babylon, Persia, Greece, and Rome:

I saw one like a human being

coming with the clouds of heaven.

And he came to the Ancient One

and was presented before him.

To him was given dominion

and glory and kingship,

that all peoples, nations, and languages

should serve him.

His dominion is an everlasting dominion

that shall not pass away,

and his kingship is one

that shall never be destroyed.(Daniel 7: 13-14)

And this was, roughly, the Messiah that the Jews of Jesus’s day were expecting. He had to be descended from Abraham, through David, and have a rightful claim to the Davidic throne. And his Messianic duties would include 1) the reunification of the Twelve Tribes of Israel;, 2) the establishment of a mighty and everlasting kingdom; and 3) blessing all of the nations of the earth.

The first part of Matthew’s argument addresses the one non-negotiable qualification for Messiahship: the Messiah had to be a descendent of King David with a legal right to sit on the throne of Israel. Through a combination of oral history and scriptural records, Matthew traces Joseph’s lineage through David, Solomon, and the Kings of Judah to establish, effectively, a claim on the throne. This is not an end-point, however. It is a starting point. Once the claim has been made, then Matthew has fulfilled the minimum requirement needed to make his case.





Oh Wait, Never Mind

After establishing that Jesus was indeed properly descended, Matthew does something enormously consequential: he undercuts everything that he just said about Jesus’s genealogy through Joseph by acknowledging that Joseph was not Jesus’s father after all, just a stepfather, with the Holy Spirit as the actual father.

Now the birth of Jesus the Messiah took place in this way. When his mother Mary had been engaged to Joseph, but before they lived together, she was found to be with child from the Holy Spirit. Her husband Joseph, being a righteous man and unwilling to expose her to public disgrace, planned to dismiss her quietly

But just when he had resolved to do this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife, for the child conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will bear a son, and you are to name him Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” All this took place to fulfill what had been spoken by the Lord through the prophet:



“Look, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son,

and they shall name him Emmanuel,” (Isaiah 7:14)

which means, “God is with us.” When Joseph awoke from sleep, he did as the angel of the Lord commanded him; he took her as his wife, but had no marital relations with her until she had borne a son; and he named him Jesus. (Matthew 1:18-23 NSRV)

What is Matthew doing??? Didn’t he just spend most of the chapter meticulously tracing Jesus’s ancestry, through Joseph, back to David, to establish His credentials as the Messiah? Why would he tell us in the very next paragraph, “never mind,” the kid was not his son?



There are several standard answers to this question. Textual scholars point out that the Christian understanding of Jesus’s divinity evolved over time, and, as it did, earlier texts were updated to reflect the new consensus. The genealogy portion of the chapter may be older than the birth narrative part and reflect a different understanding of Jesus’s divinity.



Christians, in the other hand, rightly point out that Matthew is making a legal argument about Messiahship and, under both Roman and Jewish law, a son who has been adopted by a stepfather has all of the legal rights of biological child. Emperor Augustus himself was the adopted son of Julius Caesar, so nobody was going to be in the mood to criticize an heir for having a different father.

Neither of these explanations really captures the dramatic reversal in the canonical text. The second explanation, I think, is especially problematic, as it assumes that the Jews would be more impressed by Jesus being one of thousands of descendents of David than by his being the literal physical offspring of Yawheh, the God of the Universe. It’s like somebody would have said, “yeah, this Jesus guy might be the literal son of God, born of a virgin by the direct action of the Holy Spirit, but who was his great- great-great-great- great-great-grandfather?” Not likely.



What Does Matthew Think Messiahs Do?

Matthew’s argument makes much more sense, I think, when we see it as a rhetorical progression from one argument about Messiahship to another. First part of Chapter One focuses on the very limited understanding of Messiahship that his readers currently have. The next part focuses on the much deeper, more consequential, and more challenging understanding of Messiahship that readers should have by the time they finish the book. The key to this second argument is Matthew’s quote from Isaiah, which he prefaces with “all this took place to fulfill what had been spoken by the Lord through the prophet.”



Here’s the thing, though: until Matthew, nobody had ever considered Isaiah 7:14 to be a Messianic prophecy. Nothing in the text signals that Isaiah is foretelling a distant future. Indeed, the text strongly suggests that the birth of the child called Immanuel will occur soon, within King Ahaz’s lifetime.



And Matthew does this throughout his narrative. It was not part of the Jewish tradition that the Messiah would be born of a virgin, or that he would be born in Bethlehem (Michah 5:1-2), or that he would be called out of Egypt (Hosea 11:1). These are all passages from the Old Testament that were traditionally seen as referring to other things. Matthew turned them into Messianic prophecies by showing how Jesus fulfilled them.

Matthew, then, is doing something much grander than just checking boxes on a Messiah scorecard. He was fundamentally changing the narrative of what the Messiah represented. He was not just a descendent of David who, according to a few verses, would someday come and restore the Kingdom of Israel. He was the main character in the entire Hebrew Bible and the unique key to interpreting everything in it.



In this view, every hero in the Bible becomes a type of Jesus Christ. Every narrative points forward to the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ. And every prophetic utterance about the future becomes a prophecy about Jesus Christ. For Matthew, as for subsequent Christians, it is simply not possible to understand the most basic things about the Hebrew Bible without realizing that its main purpose is to anticipate the Christian message.

Matthew is not just creating something called “the New Testament” that talks about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. He is also creating, retroactively, something called the “the Old Testament” that is just as much about Jesus as the New Testament is. Both books have the same main character, and both books are required to make sense of each other. This, I suspect, is why Matthew comes first in the canon, even though Mark was the first Gospel written chronologically: right out of the gate, Matthew teaches us what the New Testament is, why it is New, and what both it and its predecessor are Testaments about.