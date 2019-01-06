Our Spiritual Relationship with Language

by

Natalie Brown is a former By Common Consent blogger. She is currently writing a memoir on the stories we tell about houses. You can follow her on Twitter @BtwnHouseHome.

Someone once asked how I could have prepared better for the temple. My response was bluntly honest: Nothing anyone said or taught me could have altered my initial experience, because the words I found inside the temple felt wrong.

Those words have now changed. Whether something more than words has changed is debatable. Over the past twenty-four hours, I have heard people say that nothing has changed and others that everything has changed. I’m with those who think everything has changed, because for me it has. That’s because I am a woman who learns primarily through words.



I want to suggest that our differing experiences of the temple are in part a function of how we relate differently to words and textuality. To paint in broad brushstrokes, the responses I have seen to the changes fall into or overlap with roughly three categories:

Truth as Platonic Ideal: In this group, truth is a platonic ideal that we see through a glass darkly. Words are inherently unable to fully articulate this truth, and change of words is thus welcome but immaterial to a meaning that must be grasped beyond language.



Truth as Words: In this group, words mean what they say. Doctrine is composed of words, and a change of words thus changes the doctrine. People in this group may be more likely to value their interpretation of the scriptural or temple text over authorities interpreting the text.



Truth as Social: In this group, words mean what people tell us they mean. The meaning of the text is at least in part a function of its social and historical context. How friends or authorities tell us to interpret it is as important as (and sometimes in conflict with) what the words actually say.



Debates about how to read—whether to give weight to text or context, to authorial intent or reader response, to intermediary interpreters or to our own readerly voice—are longstanding in the humanities, religion and law. We know that how we read texts has consequences and that people often read instrumentally to promote their politics, preferences or beliefs.

We rarely talk about how we read as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We should, because how we read can explain some of our conflicts. For now, let’s set aside the urge to decide which way of reading is best and simply acknowledge that we often “read” differently from one another. Some of us don’t read words for what they say so much as look at visual symbols, observe social cues or think mathematically. To focus on reading is my own preference coming through.

Those who prefer to process the world verbally are more likely to focus on what the words say than those who are less verbal and more inclined to process information through other means such as what authorities teach the words mean. This is important, not because we should value one way of experiencing over the other, but because it can explain in part why people can hear very different messages from the same experience, such as the temple. It can explain, for example, why two women can attend the temple and one find its portrayal of gender troubling and the other not. Why someone can be appalled at what the text says and another say, “But no one really thinks it means that.”

I see the world through language, and I cannot easily ignore or explain away what words actually say. This doesn’t mean my way of processing is more accurate – often I am verbal to a fault and clumsy at discerning social cues. But it does mean that the words I hear in the temple matter more to me than visual cues or how authorities have construed the text. Someone less focused on language might have a very different response.

Understanding that our differences are in part a function of how we relate to language–in addition to factors like gender that position us to interpret language–can help us see where we are talking past each other and attune us to how we can improve experiences for people who might process experiences differently than we do.

Of course, this insight can also be abused. The wrong response is to say, “Your feelings don’t matter because you are reading wrong. You don’t understand the text. Just read my way.” The right response is to ask how this insight can make each of us more comfortable. If a word bothers some people, can we change it without hurting something else? If people struggle verbally, can we add visual cues? Sometimes, how we read will lead us to fundamentally different conclusions and value judgments. Even then, it helps to be aware of the different modes of reading we are collectively deploying—and the different weights we give to texts—and to understand how they influence arguments.

It can also help us be more generous with our own feelings. A few days prior to the temple changes, I wrote that I have come to accept that I often experience conflict in the temple rather than happiness. That does not make me unworthy, because God can teach us through feelings of conflict, too. Looking back, the message I first heard in the former temple ceremony was that women were secondary to men. It seems obvious now that my feeling that this message was wrong is perhaps exactly what God wanted me to feel, even if it is not the message other people heard or took. This is where personal revelation matters. But I am looking forward to what else I am able to discern now that the words have changed.

BCC editorial note: in light of requests from the First Presidency, please be respectful in discussing the specific content of recent temple changes in these comments.