Our Spiritual Relationship with Language

Natalie Brown is a former By Common Consent blogger. She is currently writing a memoir on the stories we tell about houses. You can follow her on Twitter @BtwnHouseHome.
Someone once asked how I could have prepared better for the temple. My response was bluntly honest: Nothing anyone said or taught me could have altered my initial experience, because the words I found inside the temple felt wrong.
Those words have now changed. Whether something more than words has changed is debatable. Over the past twenty-four hours, I have heard people say that nothing has changed and others that everything has changed. I’m with those who think everything has changed, because for me it has. That’s because I am a woman who learns primarily through words.
I want to suggest that our differing experiences of the temple are in part a function of how we relate differently to words and textuality. To paint in broad brushstrokes, the responses I have seen to the changes fall into or overlap with roughly three categories:
- Truth as Platonic Ideal: In this group, truth is a platonic ideal that we see through a glass darkly. Words are inherently unable to fully articulate this truth, and change of words is thus welcome but immaterial to a meaning that must be grasped beyond language.
- Truth as Words: In this group, words mean what they say. Doctrine is composed of words, and a change of words thus changes the doctrine. People in this group may be more likely to value their interpretation of the scriptural or temple text over authorities interpreting the text.
- Truth as Social: In this group, words mean what people tell us they mean. The meaning of the text is at least in part a function of its social and historical context. How friends or authorities tell us to interpret it is as important as (and sometimes in conflict with) what the words actually say.
Debates about how to read—whether to give weight to text or context, to authorial intent or reader response, to intermediary interpreters or to our own readerly voice—are longstanding in the humanities, religion and law. We know that how we read texts has consequences and that people often read instrumentally to promote their politics, preferences or beliefs.
We rarely talk about how we read as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We should, because how we read can explain some of our conflicts. For now, let’s set aside the urge to decide which way of reading is best and simply acknowledge that we often “read” differently from one another. Some of us don’t read words for what they say so much as look at visual symbols, observe social cues or think mathematically. To focus on reading is my own preference coming through.
Those who prefer to process the world verbally are more likely to focus on what the words say than those who are less verbal and more inclined to process information through other means such as what authorities teach the words mean. This is important, not because we should value one way of experiencing over the other, but because it can explain in part why people can hear very different messages from the same experience, such as the temple. It can explain, for example, why two women can attend the temple and one find its portrayal of gender troubling and the other not. Why someone can be appalled at what the text says and another say, “But no one really thinks it means that.”
I see the world through language, and I cannot easily ignore or explain away what words actually say. This doesn’t mean my way of processing is more accurate – often I am verbal to a fault and clumsy at discerning social cues. But it does mean that the words I hear in the temple matter more to me than visual cues or how authorities have construed the text. Someone less focused on language might have a very different response.
Understanding that our differences are in part a function of how we relate to language–in addition to factors like gender that position us to interpret language–can help us see where we are talking past each other and attune us to how we can improve experiences for people who might process experiences differently than we do.
Of course, this insight can also be abused. The wrong response is to say, “Your feelings don’t matter because you are reading wrong. You don’t understand the text. Just read my way.” The right response is to ask how this insight can make each of us more comfortable. If a word bothers some people, can we change it without hurting something else? If people struggle verbally, can we add visual cues? Sometimes, how we read will lead us to fundamentally different conclusions and value judgments. Even then, it helps to be aware of the different modes of reading we are collectively deploying—and the different weights we give to texts—and to understand how they influence arguments.
It can also help us be more generous with our own feelings. A few days prior to the temple changes, I wrote that I have come to accept that I often experience conflict in the temple rather than happiness. That does not make me unworthy, because God can teach us through feelings of conflict, too. Looking back, the message I first heard in the former temple ceremony was that women were secondary to men. It seems obvious now that my feeling that this message was wrong is perhaps exactly what God wanted me to feel, even if it is not the message other people heard or took. This is where personal revelation matters. But I am looking forward to what else I am able to discern now that the words have changed.
Comments
Words change with time. Look at the word “literal”. Today, its most common usage is literally the exact opposite of what it once was. And so it goes with the language in the temple. When wives were looked at like property, it seemed fine to have all their interaction with God via their owner (husband). We now have a very different view of how wives are to be treated, even from our church leaders with injections for husbands and wives to be equal in their relationship. So just like the EOD finally recognized the new understanding of the word “literal”, the LDS church has recognized the archaic words used with women in the temple, and have made the change.
I have always been astonished that so many women don’t seem to have a problem with the words that were used in the temple. Thank you for helping me understand these women better.
I, too, am grateful for the struggle that I have had because of the difficult words. But I don’t want my daughters to have to go through it.
I really appreciate your taxonomy of interpretations — it helps me make more sense both of how I have managed to understand the temple heretofore, and of why others may have such a different experience of the same presentation. But I do hope the church can continue to seek greater congruence between the ineffable truths our ceremonies attempt to represent and the literal words chosen to capture these meanings.
[This is difficult to write about in the first place, and the overlay of respect for the temple doubled by instruction not to talk about changes makes this near impossible. Please moderate accordingly—meaning quickly and decisively.]
Context and genre also matter to me. I hear the words of a sermon differently than the words of a statute. And the words of a song or poem differently than the words of a covenant, oath, or contract.
Taking the endowment as a particular example, in my loyal and believing days I always heard the presentation portion like a sermon or a stage play, and other parts like a statute or contract. (Not distinguishing by likes or dislikes, but by how I treated or heard the words.)
My distinctions by context and genre don’t solve the differences among us. I know people who view the entire proceeding, from first word to last, as though written on stone tablets at Sinai. And others who have a loose figurative approach to the whole. We are necessarily going to react differently to change. That amounts to a YES to the OP.
However, my distinctions do affect my reaction to change:
>In the case of [my category] a dramatic presentation, I’m going to listen to individual words, but I’m going to care most about the overall story line, the message. [This discussion quickly goes to topics like structural and beneficent sexism, which would get me quickly modded.]
>In the case of [my category] a statute or contract, I’m going to study every individual word and its relationship to every other word.
Finally, let me note that change itself is a different topic for different readers. I find it critical to meaning to explore the why and wherefore of change. I suppose that’s a “social” reading. Someone else might take all the meaning there is from the words themselves, not caring whether the change happened in the 19th century or the 21st century (for example).
These comments make me wish I had divided category three into two categories in which context weighs more than text in one’s understanding of meaning: (1) Meaning is what people currently alive say it means (friends, family, teachers, manuals, current leaders); and (2) the language must be situated historically as a product of its times, which can explain where texts conflict with our current values (which we usually assume are superior to past understandings). Of course, all the categories I am creating overlap and conflate a lot.
I also strongly agree with people who think that which kind of reading we are doing depends a lot on what document we are “reading.” The temple is really complicated, (1) because of how its positioned as both historical and eternal and (2) because of the lack of ability to speak about it and work through collectively how we understand it (not saying that’s a bad thing — I think there is good reason to keep it private as the FP has asked — just diagnosing).
Thanks for all the comments so far. My desire in writing this post was to see if thinking about these issues could help us understand where others are coming from.
Thanks for this insightful post, Natalie, which I think nudges us all toward greater charity with our fellow members in the body of Christ.
Thanks for writing this Natalie. I’m a word person. I am more apt to give the benefit of the doubt to meaning intended by historical writers due to context, etc., but am highly scrutinizing of what is said in real time. Overall, I don’t doubt the good intentions of church leaders and the words they say\write\authorize, but I’m not always persuaded they are actually good words to use. It’s not a big deal for the people you discussed that don’t expect the words to literally reflect truth, but when an organization claims to be speaking for God, that’s a pretty high standard.
I’ve only done sealings since the change but am pretty I sure I know what the major changes in regard to women are in the endowment. If I say too much here, please delete. I was relieved to note the change I had hoped for in the sealing ceremony as well as some nice shared language about cooperation, but was perplexed by the added emphasis on men presiding. For me, “preside” is probably the most problematic word used in the religion. First of all, I’m not aware of a precise definition, and even if there is one, it is isn’t clear enough to at least the people around me who interpret it in a myriad of (and sometimes utterly awful) ways. I’m stumped because I really can’t come up a with a single good definition of the word when it concerns equitable partnership, so I currently can’t mentally insert a personally tolerable meaning whenever it’s used (like I do with lots of words at church). I would have been on board with language about men being primarily responsible for providing for and protecting their families, because I think those terms encompass enough to highlight important responsibilities of men. I don’t see any benefit to adding presiding, because what can it mean besides that men are still seen as having greater authority than women in terms of spiritual teaching and decision-making in couples and families? Even the qualifiers used in the ceremony suggest to me that my understanding of the intended meaning is accurate, because why else would it be needful to remind men to essentially rule nicely\benevolently?