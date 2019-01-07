Call for guest posts: #TeachingPrimaryCFM

Pity the poor Primary teachers.
I mean, the new schedule is good for them in many ways: they only have to keep kids’ attention for 20 minutes, and, at two hours total, the kids will be a lot less exhausted from sitting still.
But, at the same time, the church has introduced a new Primary manual. As in, one. This manual is supposed to be the basis of lessons for 3-year-olds and for 11-year-olds. Now, in theory, that’s not a bad idea. The same concepts can be pitched at different levels.
But in practice? Well, as friend of the blog Mette Harrison points out, it’s not quite so simple.
And it’s not quite so simple for one main reason: most of us aren’t trained in early (and, for that matter, mid-) childhood pedagogy. Sure, many of us have kids, and have muddled through raising them. But if you’re anything like me, you don’t actually know what developmental milestones occur when, what skills and abilities kids should have at what age, how to manage a classroom at various ages, and all of the other stuff that goes into teaching.[fn1]
The thing is, there are best practices, and pedagogical techniques, that would improve our Primary teaching and our lesson design. Whole courses of study exist to prepare people for teaching young children![fn2]
For a whole bunch of valid reasons, the church can’t solely call professional teachers of young children to teach Primary. But I’m hoping that BCC can provide some resources that will help our amateur teachers be more confident and effective in teaching.
There’s just one problem: like me, few, if any, of our bloggers have degrees in anything related to early childhood teaching.
But!
I’m sure some of you do. And I’d love to get your expertise. I’d love to have a professor of elementary education write a guest post about teaching four-year-olds. A special education teacher write about how to teach a class that includes special needs students. A preschool teacher write about engaging 3-year-olds. A dance teacher write about integrating movement as part of an academic lesson. A music teacher write about how you can teach a song to 3-year-olds and 11-year-olds at the same time without losing either group. Somebody write about classroom management for various ages.
Or, frankly, whatever else could benefit teachers as they attempt to teach.
Look, I know we’re supposed to use the Spirit to guide us, and let’s assume that Primary teachers do that. I’m more interested in a toolbox that Primary teachers can go to as they prepare to teach our children.[fn3] What I envision is different from the #BCCSundaySchool2019 posts. Instead of helping with content, I’d love to get some help with technique.
If you have the expertise and interest, I’d love to have you ping me, ideally at this form, but if you don’t trust Google Forms, you’re welcome to reach out to me on Twitter or by email. Or even in the comments, as long as I can get in touch with you.
Thanks for your help! I’m excited to learn about #TeachingPrimaryCFM![fn4]
[fn1] I mean, I teach professionally. But, like most law professors, I don’t have formal pedagogical training. And I teach graduate students, who are generally self-motivated and old enough to sit still and listen (or, at least, pretend convincingly).
[fn2] My wife, for instance, has a Masters in dance education from NYU; her focus was on teaching academic subjects to elementary school-aged children through dance. So I know the training exists.
[fn3] Yes, I understand the critical importance of teaching the Gospel by the Spirit. And I think most Primary teachers do. The thing is, while the Spirit will help us communicate to our students, it doesn’t substitute for understanding what we’re doing, or for preparation. We don’t, for example, assume that somebody who can’t read music or play a musical instrument will be able to play the organ in Sacrament meeting by the Spirit. Perhaps the Spirit will help her play to her full capacity, but we want our organists to have studied music (formally or informally), to have learned the mechanics of playing, and to have practiced. Teaching, like music, is a skill, and teachers should have a similar chance to learn the techniques of teaching.
[fn4] The “CFM” is for “Come, Follow Me,” the title of the new manual.
Comments
I have a friend that I met through my ASD son, as she was his special ed teacher at school. She ended up quitting to co-pastor her husband’s church. She is in charge of the children’s program, and the first thing they list on their website in the kids’ section is a weekly bouncy house in the gym. Just sayin’.
Most primary teachers have children, though (in my experience), and are fairly well versed with developmental differences. Teaching out of the same manual isn’t a problem, but my primary class has 3 kids that don’t speak a language that I speak, so that is a far bigger challenge.
What change I’d really like to see is the Church spending less money on videos for the English speaking crowd and more stuff in other languages. That would help me a LOT. (My class is officially German-speaking, but I have zero native German speakers, including me! 4 kids speak German as a second language, 2 only speak French and 1 only speaks Spanish. If my only Spanish kid is there the same week as a native Spanish speaker he can translate a little, but usually he’s busy hanging off the ceiling because 6 year old boy.)
The church used to have a wonderful manual that had brief descriptions of developmental stages, ages, and strategies; I think it was called “The How Book,” but I’m not positive. Like the Teaching No Greater Call manual, it was filled with really helpful ideas and instruction. I wish that these content-rich materials had not gone away.
Suzanne, it’s true that a lot of primary teachers have children, and have some amount of experience with children as a result. I’m not sure, though, that having children is the equivalent of understanding developmental appropriateness and pedagogical tools. I mean, I have kids. I have played piano since I was five (which is a lot of years at this point), and majored in music for a year in college. And I’ve occasionally tried to give my kids piano lessons. I think I’m a pretty good dad, but I’m kind of a terrible piano teacher, in spite of knowing my children and knowing the piano. I don’t have the pedagogical training to teach children.
Moreover, a primary class isn’t just the teacher’s own children; it’s a bunch of children, all of whom have different attention spans, interests, and learning styles and preferences. Professional teachers deal with this kind of diversity all the time, while parents don’t necessarily.
That said, providing resources in languages other than English strikes me as a critical step that the church could take.
And Jennifer, thanks! It would be great if the church had this kind of information easily accessible. I’m hoping that a series on BCC would be the next-best (or, maybe, the first-best) thing!
And of course bouncy houses are a good thing, Lauren! And if you figure out how to get them in your ward, lmk!
My thought: At the very least, let’s separate the primary teachers from the youth and gospel doctrine teachers at teacher council meetings and seek out instruction from certified teachers in the ward. I’ve been in many a teacher council where the instructor was a well-meaning member of the Sunday School presidency who had no clue what to say about teaching Sunbeams or 9 year olds. Even in a discussion format, real and useful expertise wasn’t highlighted.
That’s a great idea, Karen. Thanks!
I started teaching in primary when each class had their own manual and name – Stars, Targeteers, Merrie Miss etc. In those manuals there was an introduction that talked about age appropriate development for that class and ideas for teaching and it was quite helpful. One thing it said was to expect a child could only sit still for as many minutes as they were old. Three years old three minutes max and then you’d better change what you were doing. So, tell a story, sing a song, tell the story again differently, color a picture that relates to the story and so on to fill the class time. The repetition was another eye opener for me. In junior primary it was pretty successful. I might tell it the first time though with pictures, the next time we did it I’d let the children have the pictures – maybe they’d tell the part of the story relating to their picture, maybe they’d put them in order on the floor, different ways depending on them. The final time through maybe it was a game about the story. Pick a picture and tell about it or maybe play a match game and if you got a match answer a question about the story. Those manuals definitely emphasized variety in the repetition and also just plain variety so keep young children engaged. I’m sure all of that can be done with the new manuals it’s just a matter of having some tricks and tools to apply to the topics. If I were teaching now I’d be hitting up the library to see what pictures and flannel board scripture stories they had that I could use over the course of the year.