Soon We Can No Longer Meet in Public

About a month ago, during church, I got a text from my wife:
I was curious why they were talking about taxing religious people in Gospel Principles, but figured I could ask her after church.
It turns out, though, that the discussion had nothing to do with taxes; instead, a missionary in our ward had said that we were moving to a two-hour block supplemented by home-centered study in preparation for a not-too-distant future when it would be illegal for us to meet together at church. And my wife explained that no, that wasn’t going to happen.
We laughed about it, but didn’t think too much of it. After all, 18-year-old boys are susceptible to outlandish ideas (I was one, once upon a time). And my wife had countered him, so no harm, no foul.
Fast forward to this last Sunday, when I received this email from a friend:
One random missionary spouting off conspiracies is one thing; if my friend is getting it from normal, nonmissionary people, though, it would appear to be a thing.
Now in the past, I’ve asserted that the church won’t lose its tax exemption. (I’m right, btw.) And it inevitably gets the pushback that things are different this time, and that history and policy and IRS incentives have no bearing on the future. And I realize that, if I baldly assert that the government isn’t going to ban Mormons from meeting publicly, I’ll get that same pushback. (I’d be right, btw.) So I though I’d so something slightly more fun: I want to discuss the steps it would take for the U.S. government to ban religious meetings.[fn1]
Our starting point has to be the First Amendment to the Constitution. It provides that
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, …
Does the proscription on Congress prohibiting free exercise mean that it can’t ban religious meetings? Well, yes. But it’s really hard to find caselaw to support that, because, as far as I know, Congress hasn’t ever tried to do that. But we can find caselaw that indirectly says so.
In 2016, a district court in New York heard a religious liberty case with a particularly unsympathetic defendant. The defendant had been convicted of possession of child pornography a number of years earlier. As a term of his release, he wasn’t allowed, among other things, to access computers or associate with children under the age of 18. He violated those terms and, as a condition of bail, the magistrate judge forbade him from attending church where minors were present.
The court held that this condition unconstitutionally infringed on his free exercise rights. Any curtailment of free exercise rights has to be done “by the least drastic means.’ While forbidding him from contact with minors was permissible, preventing him from attending church wasn’t.
Now admittedly, this is a district court case. But it relied on Supreme Court precedent holding that, while prisons did not have to provide clergy for all prisoners, they had to offer comparable opportunities for religious practice.
If the government can only limit a convicted sex offender’s and a prisoner’s access to church services through the least drastic means, the government would have to have a really compelling reason to shut down non-prisoner, non-parolee church attendance.
Not that it matters, because the Free Exercise rules pretty clearly prohibit prohibiting religious meetings, but, in case we’re worried about being singled out, but the government can’t single the Mormon church out and forbid us, and us alone, from meeting. And there’s also an Establishment Clause tucked into the First Amendment. While Establishment Clause jurisprudence is chaotic and unsettled, there are a couple things it clearly does. “The clearest command of the Establishment Clause is that one religious denomination cannot be officially preferred over another.” So under the Establishment Clause, Congress couldn’t pass a law just forbidding Mormons from meeting at church.
(The Free Speech and Freedom of Assembly Clauses also probably erect a barrier to such discriminatory laws, but you get the idea.)
But we can get around all of these impediments. We would just need to amend the Constitution to remove the Free Exercise and Establishment Clauses! (And maybe the Free Speech and Freedom of Assembly ones.) And how do we amend the Constitution?
Well, the amendment has to be passed by two-thirds of the House and two-thirds of the Senate, then approved by three-fourths of the states. (Quick math: that means 67 Senators, 290 Representatives, and 38 states.)[fn2]
Can we get that many? Well, the vast majority of our Congresspeople are religious (or, at least, religiously affiliated): only one says she is religiously unaffiliated. And even if religiously unaffiliated means anti-religious (it does not), that doesn’t even pretend to approach the two-thirds-in-each-house requirement.
Congress is more religiously-affiliated than the general American population, but even among the rest of us, nearly 80% claim some type of religious affiliation.
So is the government going to prohibit U.S. Mormons from attending church meetings? I mean, sure, it could happen, but given the constitutional obstacles, I’m going to say the chances are really, really, really slim. I don’t see anybody clamoring for it. I don’t see a Congress or state legislatures who want to do it, or whose constituents are demanding it of them. And I don’t a Supreme Court (oh yeah, didn’t mention them yet: all are religiously affiliated) that’s would let such blatantly unconstitutional laws pass without such a constitutional amendment.
Which is to say, whatever the reason for the two-hour block, it wasn’t to get us ready for a day in which the government banned church attendance.
[fn1] I apologize that this post is 100% U.S.-centric; I suspect that similar analysis would apply to a large percentage of countries in the world, but I don’t have any expertise on the religious or constitutional law of most of them. But feel free to add the steps it would take in your country in the comments.
[fn2] It’s worth noting that merely amending the federal constitution would likely not be enough to allow governments to ban Mormons from attending church. Most, if not all, state constitutions also protect religious liberty, though the details and language differ from state to state. So, while the First Amendment applies to state governments as well as the federal government, even with it gone, states would have to deal with their own constitutions. Also, at least 21 states have mini-RFRAs, which provide an additional legislative level of religious protection.
Or as I tell my friends and family and random co-congregants whenever this or similar topics come up:
“I promise you, if the government tried that, I would sue on your behalf under the First Amendment, and I would win.”
The victimhood complex of American religious conservatives knows no bounds, and creates all manner of lurid conspiracies out of thin air. I’ve heard this claim from an elderly Fox News addict in my EQ. Nobody challenges him publicly because we’re mostly Americans of Northern European extraction and thus allergic to confrontation, but there’s much rolling of eyes.
Thanks for this analysis.
In my ward, a former member of the stake presidency keeps peddling his theory that soon local units will have less contact with salt lake (hence the increased emphasis on revelation and the reorganization of the Elders Quorum). The thing is, teachers keep creating space for this kind of speculation because in the million meetings we’ve had about new changes, the instructors invariably ask, “why do you think these changes are coming now?” I’m so tired of classes devoted to speculative answers to “why” questions.
Sigh. Some always are seeking after a sign or a miracle when we have a perfectly good reason already articulated by more than one apostle: “[A true believer] understands the difference between ends and means and sees that some Church aids are, in a sense, scaffolding for the soul, which scaffolding one day will be removed—like waterwings or training wheels” (Neal A. Maxwell, “True Believers in Christ,” BYU devotional, 7 October 1980).
It may be that in the future there will be obstacles to regular weekly church attendance, but for now, removing the scaffolding is exactly that–getting the Saints to a point where they’re involved in and responsible for their own salvation.
I think you’ve identified something important, Michael. “Why do you think these changes are coming now?” is the kind of low-hanging fruit type of question that lay instructors think might elicit some discussion, without really thinking through the types of responses they might get. It’s a loaded question that, mostly, points toward these kinds of answers (the end is near!). It doesn’t just create space for discussion, it creates space for a very specific type of discussion, which (as you mention) inevitably leads to Latter-Day speculation. I’m all for asking questions, and facilitating discussion, but there are better questions.
I find psychology behind religion and belief just so fascinating. Particularly how we can have the same scriptures, same prophets and interpret things so differently. I lurk sometimes on conservative sites like LDS Freedom forum, and it’s so interesting and a bit scary. They are freaking out about the temple changes over there, think polygamy is obviously God’s true design because they are experts on women, and think any positive social progress is a sign of the times.
Not being able to meet together is tame compared to their theories. You can really see how spin-off groups happen.
I am not sure of the reason behind the changes, but we should just take their word for it that they are reorganizing things to be more efficient and fit modern families and sensibilities better.
IIRC even during the fight over polygamy when the Church was disincorporated and its property seized (among other things), there was no restriction on meetings. High-level Church leaders were forced into hiding, yes; but at the local level, nothing like that occurred.
My parents’ bishop and his first counselor believe in this theory! Bishop thinks it’ll happen like the Freeze in Ghana did. There’s a decent chunk of my parents’ ward that ascribes to this notion. It was jarring to go from my generally chill YSA ward to the way less chill conspiracy theorizing ward over winter break. Thanks for thoroughly debunking it. I think I’ll pass this post along to my family so, if the opportunity presents itself and they feel so inclined, they can explain to folks why this idea is nonsense.
That’s cuckoo for cocoa puffs.
Don’t forget freedom of assembly, also guaranteed in the first amendment
(Don, I mentioned it parenthetically above. But I’m less familiar with the jurisprudence surrounding it, and didn’t feel like doing a ton more research, so I just name-checked it. But it’s an important point: the sketch I gave is just that: a sketch. The actual legal, constitutional, and social impediments to banning church meetings are far more complex than what I’ve sketched out, and what I’ve sketched out is an almost impermeable barrier to banning church attendance.)
If anyone makes that claim in my ward (which is pretty conservative, but mercifully free of the paranoid fringe), I will simply ask if the Church has stopped building new chapels in the US. And if the answer is no, I will suggest that continuing to build chapels constitutes a misuse of tithing funds if the brethren truly believe we will not be able to use those buildings in the near future. (OK, I won’t actually say that, but I will wonder aloud why the building program continues.)
Sam, of course, all of the impediments you have listed off assume that the basic norms and systems we have in place now maintain their integrity and there isn’t a big unprecedented shift, i.e., we are assuming that everyone keeps playing by the rules we have been playing by up until this point.
(Even then I still don’t see a likely future where Mormon meetings are outlawed; I’m just saying.)
Conrad, yes. They assume that the rule of law and constitutional framework that have guided our country for more than 200 years continue to exist.
Honestly, though, in a post-apocalyptic rule-of-law-free future hellscape, we’ll have a lot more immediate concerns than where we meet Sundays.
Sam, you are sadly mistaken. Our Glorious Leader, Donald J. Trump has recently intercepted a mass of building materials that were prepped by the Godless Liberals for building walls around every American church to prevent the assembly of His congregation therein. Our Beloved Trump proposes the most sensible redirection of these materials to a blessed and holy undertaking: to secure our Southern Border and keep the heathen at bay. Who can stand against Him but the wicked? Only the blind can miss this obvious sign of the End Times!
The changes to the schedule actually facilitate more members of the church to meet without having to buy land for more chapels. With 3-hour church, a local meetinghouse has a fixed cap on how many congregations can meet there. With 2-hour church, you can now have more wards meeting in a single building. Occam’s Razor strikes again.
Sam, there’s no need to be sarcastic. There’s a huge spectrum of possible shifts, sea-changes and erosions of existing legal and civil norms that could happen that fall short of a complete and total breakdown of our civilization, especially as we enter a future of extremely rapid cultural change. Look at other countries around the world–crazy things can happen, and fast. I think it’s naive to imagine that our country is somehow uniquely immune to that.
I also think that you are overstating the consistency of US Constitutional jurisprudence over time–my understanding is that freedom of religion in specific has been interpreted fairly consistently, but as a general matter, major shifts in Constitutional approaches can and do happen.
Again, I am not saying that I think it’s even remotely likely that we’re looking at a near future where Mormonism is outlawed. Just that the particular arguments you advance in the OP have caveats that are worth noting.
The caveats are so far-fetched that even mentioning them without emphasizing the overwhelming absurdity of taking them as any kind of realistic possibility is itself misleading.
But then, people that believe this are often the same people that believe not only that the white horse prophecy is real, but that it is just around the corner, that every federal, state, or local election that doesn’t go with their preference is another significant step toward it’s fulfillment, and that they personally will be involved in its fulfillment. It is deluded conspiracy-theory bunkum.
Conrad, the challenge I have responding to the idea that sea-changes could occur is that they’re unfalsifiable. Yes, anything could happen, at least in theory. Trump could declare autocracy and rip up the Constitution and proclaim that we all have to live in gaudy black-and-gold apartment buildings. Religious extremists could take control of the government and require every school to teach the Bible and only the Bible. We could legalize all drug use.
It all could happen, because theoretically anything could happen. But rapid culture shift =/= the whole government deciding that this religious liberty thing just isn’t cool anymore. In fact, to make that kind of shift would require precisely the steps I outline in the OP.
Or maybe not—maybe there’s another way they could happen, a way that makes the assertion that we won’t be able to meet in public anything other than crazy-pants. And I’m open to a discussion of that (though there won’t be one, because there isn’t any way to get there). But I’m not open to the idea that because there’s a non-zero chance that anything at all can happen, the constitutional protections are irrelevant.
Interesting post, Sam. I 100% agree with you that this is not going to happen, though I disagree with some points of reasoning. First, the idea that the difficulty of amending the Constitution means anything – Constitutions (and laws in general) are difficult to amend, but easy to decide to ignore. It didn’t take any legislation for Gov. Boggs to order all the Mormons who stayed in Missouri to be shot. And while in theory, the U.S. Constitution takes an overwhelming national consensus to amend, in practice it only takes five people. If judges can interpret the Tenth Amendment out of existence, they can do the same with the First.
They won’t – at least not to the extent these conspiracy theorists think. For one, there are too many Republican judges right now to allow it. More importantly, a blatant attack like that would wake us up and lead to immediate resistance. The Left is perfectly content to allow us to meet in peace while our acceptance of their worldview steadily grows and we are lead away carefully down to hell.
I think that, in general, there are scads of people on the political and religion Right blathering about how “When they come for , we’ll resist them!” And they do this because it makes them feel brave, without doing anything brave in real life. So they go ahead learning their morality from Hollywood and sending their children to public schools where they’re stripped of their self-worth and dragged away by drugs and casual sex and homosexual and transgender propaganda. Think about it from the Devil’s point of view: If the man you’re negotiating with offers you his soul and the souls of his entire family, why stop and say, “No, what I really want is your gun / flag / money / ward meetinghouse.”
So conspiracy theories like this are a distraction, a way for cowards to feel brave and fools to feel like they’re in the know. I’ve got them in my ward, too: I have a friend in his 60s (I’m 22) who often tries to convince me of them. (This man is very kind and, personally, is a pillar of the church, though his family is a trainwreck). A few months ago he told me about how the de-emphesis of food storage is a sign of the times, vis: the catastrophe for which we’re storing food is still coming, but it’s too late to prepare physically; instead we should prepare spiritually and, when the time comes, everyone will rely on the charity of those who stocked up food when that was the word from Salt Lake.
In conclusion, I think the belief that the Lord has made this change through his Prophet to prepare us for the coming ban on Sunday meetings serves a few purposes – 1) it helps us feel good about belonging to a Church that receives revelations, 2) It makes us feel brave for confronting non-existent dangers, 3) It distracts us from the real dangers, which our destroying the majority of our youth. Wo be unto him that is at ease in Zion! Wo be unto him that crieth: All is well!
The thing about conspiracy theories (if that’s how we would classify this particular scenario) is that they are generally immune to reason. Those who cross the bridge to believing in impending doom typically burn it behind them. The very premise of a conspiracy theory is that the believer is in possession of some esoteric knowledge which is, by it’s very nature, not widely held. Throwing reason and logic at them only serves as evidence that their beliefs are, indeed, esoteric and reinforces the validity of those beliefs. (And yes, you could use the same argument for why many people stay in the Church). So, while I think Sam’s outline of very logical reasons why we shouldn’t be concerned about this sort of thing happening anytime soon is quite thorough and convincing, it’s not surprising that others will easily find loopholes. Could it be that arguing against this ‘myth’ actually reinforces it through a recursive process whereby we create the very thing we are trying to resist?
I confess that I simply cannot understand this us vs “the Left” worldview. It is so bizarre and so foreign.
Sam forgot the upcoming zombie takeover, thus undermining his entire argument. They’ll be coming for our brains, and although we’ll be unable to get to our meetinghouses, we’ll be secure in our boarded-up houses with our manuals in hand, working through our #10 cans of hard red wheat.
Honestly, Braaaaiinnnnns, I can never remember whether we’re pre-zombie-Millennialists or post-zombie-Millennialists. I feel like the zombie takeover has probably already happened, though, clearing the way for the Second Coming.
I wouldn’t quite call it “us vs. the Left,” because that implies our side is somehow fighting, too. The Left is running the game, the rest of us are just reacting, and the reaction usually consists of blowing hot air. It’s sad.
And if you think the ability of Republicans to win united government in 2016 means that the Left isn’t running the system, ask yourself which of the Left’s accomplishments have been reversed since then. The enemy knows that it’s useful to let us think that we’re opposing them when we’re not, whether that’s Mr. Trump blowing hot air (which is 90% of what he does), or III%ers congratulating each other for pledging that they will not obey an order to force Americans into concentration camps, or Mormons chattering about how their Prophet is preparing them for a day when they won’t be allowed to go to church.
There are plenty of real evils in the world. Conspiracy theories distract us from them, and they’re popular because we like to be distracted.