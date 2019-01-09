Teaching Young Primary Children (ages 3-7) #TeachingPrimaryCFM

by

Lyndsey Jarman is a Kindergarten Teacher with a Masters Degree in Education and 11 years of teaching experience. She blogs with her mother (also an early childhood educator) at Kindergarten Kiosk about early childhood education and podcasts about teaching kindergarten here. This year she is posting ideas to help parents and primary teachers teach young children at Primary Plus. Lyndsey and her husband have three young children at home who serve as her Guinea pigs for all of her education related ideas.

In the TED Talk “What Do Babies Think?” Alison Gopnik, a child development psychologist, explores the relationship between the length of childhood and the development of the human brain. For example, she compares the development of a crow and a chicken, correlating the length of their childhood. The crow, who is a very intelligent bird has a childhood of one year, and a chicken, less than a month. She states, “The disparity in childhood (of these birds) is why the crow ends up on the cover of Science, and the chickens end up in a soup pot.”

Our long human childhoods are a gift for our development, and teachers who work with our youngest primary children (3-7) should first understand that they are undergoing important physical, social, and emotional development that should be as much a part of any lesson as spiritual development. With that in mind, here are some ideas to help you as you plan New Testament lessons for our very youngest Church members.

Keep Lessons Active and Engaging

A child’s attention span is very short. To determine the average length of time that a child can attend, add 1 to their chronological age. That means if you are teaching a lesson to group of 3 year olds, the longest any portion of the lesson can be is 4 minutes. So, for a 20 minute lesson, you would break it up into 5 unique sections that will last about 4 minutes, or stop about every 4 minutes and change the method of the lesson delivery.

There are many ways that we process information: visual, aural, verbal, physical, logical, social, and solitary. If you have been delivering the lesson in a visual and aural method (speaking to the children with visual aids, for example) then change to a physical and social method (have the children act out a concept with a friend). This is important to remember because most children are physical learners, and if there is a way to reverently involve them physically in the lesson, it will improve their ability to absorb what you are teaching. The most powerful tool for learning at young ages is play. In fact, remember that rule about attention spans? It goes out the window when children play. Children are able to attend to new information for much longer periods if they are invested through play, so take advantage of this wherever you can. Bring in simple costumes and let the children act out the scripture stories as you read them. Let them build their own understanding and meaning as they engage with the scriptures in a way that is meaningful to them.

It’s Okay to Wait and It’s Not Okay to Wait

When asking children to respond to a question, wait as long as you think everyone needs, and then wait a little longer. It may be hard to sit in silence, but providing children opportunities to think about the questions you ask them will improve their ability to answer. Give them an opportunity to learn to listen to the Spirit, and give those who do not like to participate verbally a chance to teach themselves. At the same time, pay attention to the nonverbal signals that children give you during your lesson. Sometimes a lesson will not work the way you planned it, sometimes it will not work at all. If the mumbling and shuffling in the room seems to hint that the learning is not happening the way you planned, move on, throw things out, improvise. Don’t be afraid to change how you are presenting the lesson, mid lesson, if it is not doing the job it was supposed to do. The Spirit will help you as you make adjustments on the fly.

Use Novelty

Everyone is naturally attracted to newness and unknown, and young children are especially engaged by novelty. You can use this to your advantage. Start off the lesson with a wrapped box and tell the children that at the end of the lesson someone will get to open it and see what is inside. Then at the end of the lesson you can reveal a picture or object inside the box that relates to what you were teaching. Bring in an unusual object. Play a piece of music. Novelty not only helps with attention, it actually aids in memory retention.

Be Concrete

Young primary children will not be able to understand abstract concepts, so keep things tied to their real lives and experiences if possible. I just taught Lesson 2 to my own little children and the concept of immaculate conception was… interesting… to explain. Luckily, I have a friend who has a child because of embryo donation. By telling my children about my friend, and how she and her husband couldn’t have a baby, but how a doctor was able to put a donated embryo inside her so she could get pregnant, it made the idea of Heavenly Father and Heavenly Mother putting baby Jesus inside of Mary much more palatable (and understandable) for them.

Involve Everyone

As you conduct the lesson, keep in mind that if you are not asking all of the children to participate, you will lose the attention of the other children. For example, in a lesson where one child is asked to come to the front of the room and read a scripture and comment on it, only that child is going to attend to the lesson and the rest of the room will naturally disengage. Young children are not great at perspective taking or learning from peers. Try to think of ways to make sure that all of the children will be involved. In this example, you could tell the children that after the scripture is read, they will be able to whisper to their neighbor what they thought of it. This gives them something to think about and something to do. Or, for younger children, they could touch their heads every time they hear the word Jesus read in the scripture selection. If one child is asked to come to the front to place something on the board, all of the children can quietly point to where they think it should go. There are many ways to ask the rest of the class to remain engaged in the lesson, and it helps to think of these moments and plan them out beforehand. Better still, try not to include anything in the lesson that involves only one child. Find ways for every child to be engaged throughout the whole lesson.

Remember The Power of Stories

One of the reasons the scriptures are so powerful is because of the stories they contain. Not surprisingly, when Jesus came to Earth, He chose to teach us through stories. As adults, we are so used to these stories that we sometimes have trouble looking at them with fresh perspectives. We have already decided what they mean, why they mean it, and what we are supposed to learn from them. Young children don’t come to these stories with this bias and we should let them enjoy the stories from the scriptures first and foremost for what they are: great stories. Furthermore, we should value the different questions and interpretations they bring to the stories—no matter how wild and wacky they might be. Theologian James Fowler said when describing the development of faith in children. “parents and teachers should create an atmosphere in which the child can freely express, verbally and non-verbally, the images she or he is forming” (Fowler, 132-133).

Last year, before my primary son had his lesson on Jonah, we read the wonderful translation of the story by Matt Mikalatos titled “Jonah: A Comedy.” My son absolutely loved the story and giggled aloud at the phrases describing a ship thinking about breaking to pieces, or a fish being pregnant with a prophet. After his primary lesson I asked him, “Did you talk about how funny the story of Jonah is?” He said, “It’s not funny the way they tell it.” Sometimes I think we take the fun out of the stories (as well as the thinking) by telling the children what they are supposed to take away from them. Instead of telling them that story A means X and story B means Z we should let them do the work of engaging with the story. When telling the story of the rich man who was commanded to sell everything we might ask, “What do you think Jesus was trying to teach? Why did the rich man have to sell everything? Why was he sad about it? Why did Jesus then immediately make His disciples question if they were getting into Heaven even though they had already done what He asked the rich man to do?” After reading the story of the Wise and Foolish Bridesmaids we could ask, “Was what the wise virgins did nice or mean? Were they actually wise? Should they have shared the oil and taken the chance of missing the party? Should the bridegroom have let the foolish virgins in?” Our job as primary teachers shouldn’t necessarily be to prescribe all the right answers to the children, but to facilitate questions that help them engage with the stories of the Gospel.

Set Boundaries

Children feel love and safety when adults set boundaries for them and explicitly state their expectations. Set high expectations for the children in your Primary and they will not disappoint you! Always make sure these expectations are clearly explained and consistently enforced. Whenever my husband teaches a primary class, he always spends the very first class explaining his expectations (which match the age group’s developmental needs). He then explains that he will always have candy with him (unless it’s Fast Sunday) and every child who follows the expectations will get a piece at the end of class. He then places a piece of candy on the table and if the children are not following the set guidelines, he slowly starts sliding the candy away from the child, if they return to following expectations, the candy starts to slide back. Now, as an early childhood educator, I’m a little hesitant to suggest a method that encourages extrinsic, instead of intrinsic motivation, but the point is that he sets his expectations, is consistent with them, and makes expectations visual and immediate for the children. Consistency is key when setting boundaries like this. You have to consistently reinforce your expectations, or children will figure out that, regardless of what you said, there really is no boundary. The nice thing is that young children are very driven by pleasing adults, so boundary guidelines can be as simple. For example, “Tim, you cannot sit on your chair like that. It’s dangerous. If you keep doing it you will have to stand instead of sit,” or “Sue, remember I said that if you were noisy with your paper I would have to keep it until class was over. Now I need your paper.” The main point here is the be clear at the outset of what you want to see, and then to be consistent in every lesson going forward.

Remember Children’s Basic Needs

Children want to follow the expectations set for them, but sometimes they cannot. Every human has basic needs: physiological needs like food and sleep, the need of security and safety, the need to be loved, the need to be respected by themselves and others, the need to feel control, creativity, agency, and fun. These are real and pressing needs that everyone has and a child physically cannot attend to learning if they are not met. A sleepy 3 year old is going to have trouble attending no matter what the leader does. A 5 year old who is not feeling loved may act out because even negative attention is better than no attention. You may not have much control over meeting all of these basic needs for the children in your Primary, but it is still important to keep in mind, especially when there are needs that you can meet, such as the feeling of love and safety that you can bring to every lesson you teach.

Get A Good Translation

Finally, the best thing that I have done for my teaching in primary is to get a translation of the New Testament that my children can understand and read. I highly recommend grabbing Thomas A. Wayment’s translation for Latter-day Saints. Having the ability to actually read the words of scripture to my children, without having to also teach them to read a foreign language, has been a huge benefit to our family and Primary lessons.

Where Would Jesus Go?

Someone told me once that if Jesus were to walk into your Church building, where would He go first? The answer is obvious. He would go to the Primary room to sing songs, to dance, to play, and to tell stories. It may seem overwhelming to try to teach the New Testament to small children, but by thinking of their developmental, social, emotional, and spiritual needs, it’s a task that is not only doable, but is highly enjoyable.

[This was the first in a series of #TeachingPrimaryCFM posts intended to help provide tools for Primary teachers. You can read more about the project here, and if you have experience and training teaching Primary-aged children, and would be interested in sharing that knowledge, feel free to volunteer here!]

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash