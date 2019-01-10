The Pitfalls of Grading in Religious Education

by

Yesterday, this pair of tweets by a current BYU student sparked some interesting discussion about the role of grading in religious educations:

i think the moment i began hating religion classes at byu was when i turned in an assignment in my BOM class about being more christlike and the TA marked me down for my “surface level testimony” — shave ice queen (@hayzul_nut) January 9, 2019

ihad gotten baptized one year before. iwas heartbroken. — shave ice queen (@hayzul_nut) January 9, 2019

Though it was about a decade ago, I remember similar things as a BYU student myself.

I. The problems.

As I see it, there are at least two problems with this kind of evaluation and the thinking that underlies it:

The first problem is that it badly misunderstands what a testimony is. A testimony is based on the simple, “plain and precious” truths of the good news of Christ and of the restoration. A testimony of the gospel is not something that gets stronger or better by accessing some kind of deeper, secret knowledge hidden below “the surface.” A testimony of the gospel is simply a choice to believe the good news of Christ and of the restoration.

But the other problem–the more significant and more interesting problem–is that it is seriously problematic to arrogate to oneself the power to evaluate and assign a grade to another person’s spiritual development. This problem strikes at two different purposes of religious education: the academic aims of religious education, and the devotional aims of religious education.

The academic purpose is teach the content of the scriptures provide tools for understanding, and get students engaged with the scriptures directly on their own. In service of that goal teachers have to get students to master the course material. That mastery is measurable (though imperfectly) through tests, and that engagement, if it is not measurable, can be approximated through students’ written work. Grades serve two purposes, then: they both measure a student’s performance, and they incentivize engagement.

II. The different purposes of religious education.

The devotional purpose is not at odds with the academic purpose. But it is different. The devotional purpose is to get students to have not just an intellectual engagement with the scriptures, but to have a spiritual engagement with God, through the medium of the scriptures. That kind of spiritual engagement is not easily measurable. And perhaps more importantly, an academic instructor holds no keys or spiritual authority by virtue of being an academic instructor, to evaluate a student’s relationship with God, her faith in Christ, or her repentance.

This is not to say that faith and repentance are purely internal and have no visible effect. To the contrary, true faith always results in “fruit worthy of repentance.” But judging whether those outward manifestations reflect true repentance and faith is not something that a human being can do. Only God “looketh upon the heart.” So we are to, with his help, evaluate our own selves, not others. When we begin to evaluate the state of another person’s soul, we are acting on incomplete information and our evaluations will be unreliable, subjective, and in the context of a class where students are to be evaluated on the same basis, unfair. The tweet above illustrates this: it is hard enough to be a new convert to the church, and even more intimidating to be a new convert at a church school surrounded by mostly life-long members who you think–though it probably isn’t really true–all have stronger testimonies and more gospel knowledge that you do. The worst thing to do to such a student is to create a situation where they are likely to feel that their worth as a member is being judged.

And there’s a second problem with judging another’s spiritual development. While grades can create an incentive to do the work necessary to master the course material, faith in Christ and repentance are only good when they are sincere, motivated by a sincere desire to believe and to come unto Christ. The minute we start introducing additional, non-spiritual incentives for coming unto Christ, we have undermined faith.

My experience with religious education at BYU was a mixed bag. Some classes were excellent, very rigorous, and evaluated based on academic performance. Others were much more devotional and tended to base grades on some combination of a teacher’s capricious, subjective evaluation of students’ spiritual development and busy-work such as attendance or reading journals that measured effort, but did nothing to measure mastery of the material. My sense was (and is) that teachers were sometimes wary of basing grading solely on academic mastery because they did not want to give the impression that academic mastery was more important than spiritual development, which was the real goal of the class. I think this is a mistake.

III. The problem of grading as it relates to the two purposes of religious education.

I have no problem with devotional goals in religious education. But in my experience, the classes that best accomplished the devotional goal of spiritual engagement with the scriptures were those that were academically rigorous and graded based on measuring intellectual engagement with the scriptures. Those that had a more devotional focus were sometimes nice and faith-affirming, but more often became a sort of game of guessing “what are this teacher’s pet gospel hobby-horses (which often had less to do with the scriptural text we were studying than with the teacher’s idea of Latter-day Saint theology and doctrine in general, or even whatever political controversy happened to be current) and how can I make it sound like I agree with his take on those?” That’s the kind of cynical thinking we inspire and incentivize when we grade students based on their spiritual development.

It wasn’t all bad. I had some really great experiences with BYU religion classes, but it’s worth noting that the best ones–and the ones that most inspired spiritual development–were the ones that focused on academic rigor and didn’t try to force spiritual development. In fact, the best “religion class” I took at BYU was not even a religion class, but an English class in which we studied the Bible as literature. I think devotional and academic goals can (and at church schools, should) co-exist in harmony.

But when it comes to grading, I believe that students should be graded based on their academic performance without any consideration of devotional goals. Such grading is more objective, fairer, and more conducive to producing the kind of intellectual engagement that will lead to spiritual engagement than attempting to grade students based on their spiritual performance.

I have very limited experience teaching in an academic setting. I’m speaking based on my experience as a student and from my teaching experience in a devotional setting as a seminary and sunday school teacher. I am curious to hear the insights of readers, especially those who have formal pedagogical training: