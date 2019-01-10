The Pitfalls of Grading in Religious Education

Yesterday, this pair of tweets by a current BYU student sparked some interesting discussion about the role of grading in religious educations:
i think the moment i began hating religion classes at byu was when i turned in an assignment in my BOM class about being more christlike and the TA marked me down for my “surface level testimony”
— shave ice queen (@hayzul_nut) January 9, 2019
ihad gotten baptized one year before. iwas heartbroken.
— shave ice queen (@hayzul_nut) January 9, 2019
Though it was about a decade ago, I remember similar things as a BYU student myself.
I. The problems.
As I see it, there are at least two problems with this kind of evaluation and the thinking that underlies it:
The first problem is that it badly misunderstands what a testimony is. A testimony is based on the simple, “plain and precious” truths of the good news of Christ and of the restoration. A testimony of the gospel is not something that gets stronger or better by accessing some kind of deeper, secret knowledge hidden below “the surface.” A testimony of the gospel is simply a choice to believe the good news of Christ and of the restoration.
But the other problem–the more significant and more interesting problem–is that it is seriously problematic to arrogate to oneself the power to evaluate and assign a grade to another person’s spiritual development. This problem strikes at two different purposes of religious education: the academic aims of religious education, and the devotional aims of religious education.
The academic purpose is teach the content of the scriptures provide tools for understanding, and get students engaged with the scriptures directly on their own. In service of that goal teachers have to get students to master the course material. That mastery is measurable (though imperfectly) through tests, and that engagement, if it is not measurable, can be approximated through students’ written work. Grades serve two purposes, then: they both measure a student’s performance, and they incentivize engagement.
II. The different purposes of religious education.
The devotional purpose is not at odds with the academic purpose. But it is different. The devotional purpose is to get students to have not just an intellectual engagement with the scriptures, but to have a spiritual engagement with God, through the medium of the scriptures. That kind of spiritual engagement is not easily measurable. And perhaps more importantly, an academic instructor holds no keys or spiritual authority by virtue of being an academic instructor, to evaluate a student’s relationship with God, her faith in Christ, or her repentance.
This is not to say that faith and repentance are purely internal and have no visible effect. To the contrary, true faith always results in “fruit worthy of repentance.” But judging whether those outward manifestations reflect true repentance and faith is not something that a human being can do. Only God “looketh upon the heart.” So we are to, with his help, evaluate our own selves, not others. When we begin to evaluate the state of another person’s soul, we are acting on incomplete information and our evaluations will be unreliable, subjective, and in the context of a class where students are to be evaluated on the same basis, unfair. The tweet above illustrates this: it is hard enough to be a new convert to the church, and even more intimidating to be a new convert at a church school surrounded by mostly life-long members who you think–though it probably isn’t really true–all have stronger testimonies and more gospel knowledge that you do. The worst thing to do to such a student is to create a situation where they are likely to feel that their worth as a member is being judged.
And there’s a second problem with judging another’s spiritual development. While grades can create an incentive to do the work necessary to master the course material, faith in Christ and repentance are only good when they are sincere, motivated by a sincere desire to believe and to come unto Christ. The minute we start introducing additional, non-spiritual incentives for coming unto Christ, we have undermined faith.
My experience with religious education at BYU was a mixed bag. Some classes were excellent, very rigorous, and evaluated based on academic performance. Others were much more devotional and tended to base grades on some combination of a teacher’s capricious, subjective evaluation of students’ spiritual development and busy-work such as attendance or reading journals that measured effort, but did nothing to measure mastery of the material. My sense was (and is) that teachers were sometimes wary of basing grading solely on academic mastery because they did not want to give the impression that academic mastery was more important than spiritual development, which was the real goal of the class. I think this is a mistake.
III. The problem of grading as it relates to the two purposes of religious education.
I have no problem with devotional goals in religious education. But in my experience, the classes that best accomplished the devotional goal of spiritual engagement with the scriptures were those that were academically rigorous and graded based on measuring intellectual engagement with the scriptures. Those that had a more devotional focus were sometimes nice and faith-affirming, but more often became a sort of game of guessing “what are this teacher’s pet gospel hobby-horses (which often had less to do with the scriptural text we were studying than with the teacher’s idea of Latter-day Saint theology and doctrine in general, or even whatever political controversy happened to be current) and how can I make it sound like I agree with his take on those?” That’s the kind of cynical thinking we inspire and incentivize when we grade students based on their spiritual development.
It wasn’t all bad. I had some really great experiences with BYU religion classes, but it’s worth noting that the best ones–and the ones that most inspired spiritual development–were the ones that focused on academic rigor and didn’t try to force spiritual development. In fact, the best “religion class” I took at BYU was not even a religion class, but an English class in which we studied the Bible as literature. I think devotional and academic goals can (and at church schools, should) co-exist in harmony.
But when it comes to grading, I believe that students should be graded based on their academic performance without any consideration of devotional goals. Such grading is more objective, fairer, and more conducive to producing the kind of intellectual engagement that will lead to spiritual engagement than attempting to grade students based on their spiritual performance.
I have very limited experience teaching in an academic setting. I’m speaking based on my experience as a student and from my teaching experience in a devotional setting as a seminary and sunday school teacher. I am curious to hear the insights of readers, especially those who have formal pedagogical training:
- What is the best way to grade a religious education course in order to foster devotional goals without sacrificing academic rigor?
- Might it actually be better for devotional goals for the class to be ungraded? Under what circumstances?
Comments
really great post — thank you for addressing this important cultural problem that we’ve inflicted on ourselves!
I hated my Book of Mormon class at BYU for much of the same reasons you listed. It was surface deep, and extremely hard to get an A in. It was like to try and make it feel like a more legitimate class, they wanted to look for ways to grade your papers or anything else down.
Something else frustrating was that if you took the class in institute over the summer and just showed up, you could transfer it as an A, and you got a 4.0 grade on your transcript. It didn’t seem fair.
Once I was a bit more experience, I used to try and get into Stephen R Robinson’s classes at BYU. He had a totally different approach. Instead of being graded on reading (or lying about reading) for 15 minutes a day, we were tested on the scriptures like any other book of study.
He also gave extremely interesting lectures that actually gave insight into the scriptures, instead of sounding like the same Sunday school lesson that you’d heard a million times before. It made it worth it to be there.
I loved having Steve Robinson as a teacher. I “took” one of his classes by just showing up because my wife (though we weren’t dating yet) was in the class without ever officially registering. Then I took another class from him legitimately. He was wonderful and a great example of what I mean when I say that an academically rigorous class accomplished the devotional goal better than a devotionally-oriented class would have.
My wife, a convert of four years and a returned missionary, was given a C in Book of Mormon by Reed Benson because she didn’t know offhand what the Rameumptom was.
This is the kind of garbage that made me decide many years ago that I would not have anything to do with BYU.
My first religion class was with Prof. Whitchurch, who made a speech on the first day that warned us of the rigors of his class but made it clear that our performance on his tests reflected academic ability and effort, not spirituality. I remember learning a lot from his class that I never would’ve gotten at church, specifically because of the academic focus. That was my experience with most of my BYU religion classes, and I look back appreciatively on them.
The only class I truly thought was a waste of my time was Randy Bott’s (of “Bottgate”) mission prep class, which was merely him reminiscing about his most shocking mission stories and trying to derive some poor excuse for a moral lesson from them to justify the telling. He marked me down on a paper for missing the requirement to relate some sort of personal spiritual experience, which was my own fault for a careless reading of the instructions, but an odd requirement nonetheless, I felt.
Thanks for sharing your experience, Laurel. Bott was a popular mission prep teacher when I was there, but I never took a class with him.
This must have been a large class to have a TA assigned, and I make some allowance for the TA to be a clueless undergrad.
I recall my RelEd profs explicitly saying we couldn’t be graded on testimony, but I think I got lucky. I think students have no idea that there are such different kinds of professors and classes in RelEd, and the best outcomes for students AND professors (given the importance of student reviews) come with matching like with like: academic students who want to learn ( as from Robinson) and devotional students who want an easy A and a Seminary/Gospel Doctrine experience.
I taught a few summers in RelEd, and by the last one was smart enough to filter my students. On the very first day of Honors Acts-Rev, after briefly going over the syllabus, we dove right in to learning the Greek alphabet, and they had a weekend assignment with Strong’s Concordance and a number of Greek lexicons. Those who wanted a Seminary experience dropped and the others thought they’d hit the jackpot. For my part, I got good student reviews.
I don’t know how one can grade devotional goals, unless you’re giving credit for going through the hoop. That is, I can give credit for reading the entire scriptural and secondary material, but whether it’s actually having an effect of personal/spiritual growth on the person, I have no way of knowing.
It is possible to detect when someone’s *thought process* or conceptions about testimony, history, doctrine, etc. are shallow, but that’s not entirely the same thing, I don’t think.
My grandfather attended BYU back in the 50s and became a good friend of Nibley. It was suggested that my grandfather should apply to the University of Chicago for a graduate program in theology, but with two small children at home it was rather impractical. He went ahead with a graduate degree in sciences.
That being said, my grandfather had almost nothing good to say about the BYU religion department. The only class he was even remotely fond of was one where the professor simply required the students to memorize “all the verses of three Hymns of Zion, because the day will come when we will sing those hymns aloud, marching back to Missouri with an extra pair of boots hung over our shoulders because we will wear the first pair through, and holding our masonry trowels high over our heads as we prepare the build The Temple”.