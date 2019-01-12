Do ordinances change? Part 2

On June 11, 1843 Joseph Smith preached a sermon at the Temple stand in Nauvoo. From the History of the Church version of his words, we have the pithy phrase that “Ordinances instituted in the heavens before the foundation of the world, in the priesthood, for the salvation of men, are not to be altered or changed.” [n1] This was included in the Teachings of the President manual a couple years back, and I’ve seen a few folks wave this about lately to show how the church is bull crap, neener, neener, neener. [Deep breath]
We are going to go back to the sermon reports. WVS has kindly gathered those together for us (thanks!). But first I want to talk about the work “ordinance” and how JS used it. [edit: n2] A great example is the foundation of our articles of faith: “We believe that through the atonement of Christ all mankind may be saved by obedience to the laws and ordinances of the Gospel. We believe that these ordinances are 1st, Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ; 2d, Repentance; 3d, Baptism by immersion for the remission of sins; 4th, Laying on of hands for the gift of the Holy Ghost.” [source – note that I accidentally had the wrong link when first posted]. John Wesley, of Methodist fame, wrote that believers were required to attend “all the ordinances of God,” namely, public worship, the Lord’s Supper, family and private prayer, fasting, and a few other items. [n3] Note that “laws and ordinances” is a legal doublet (laws = ordinances), and that redemption is contingent on the ordinances of faith and baptism. Now JS does also refer to the “ordinances of the temple,” but it is clear that what we mean by ordinances today is not an exact translation for what JS meant in 1843.
In the summer of 1843 JS is sort of rebooting the temple. He had revealed the temple liturgy to a few folks in May 1842 and then revealed a sealing text later that summer. Things stalled for several reasons, but when Hyrum came aboard the polygamy band wagon, the temple quorum got together and re-endowed everyone a few weeks before this sermon. Women joined the temple quorum later in 1843 and JS finished the complete temple liturgy at that time.
The most comprehensive reports of the sermon are Willard Richards’ and Wilford Woodruff’s. Note that these are not shorthand transcripts. WVS is the pro here, but we should take these reports as trying to capture the sense of what is going on. JS is talking about building a temple and bringing people to it. From Richards we have: “Ordinances were instituted in heaven before the foundation of the world of in the priesthood, for the salvation of man. not be altered. not to be changed. all must be saved upon the same principle.” I think it is a wild misreading to assert that JS is talking about some platonic ritual forms that must not be changed. No, Richards captures the idea that before the world, God established the basis and principles–“upon the same laws ordinance”—by which people are saved. How is this manifest according to Joseph Smith? Per Woodruff: “the ordinance of the baptism for the dead as well as the other ordinances the Priesthood.” JS’s logic here was to make a point about the work of the temple and how all people can be saved (universalism, FTW).
But can we learn anything from how JS managed the liturgies of the church? Well sure. We learn that he was constantly revising them. As did Brigham Young, and Wilford Woodruff, and Heber Grant, and David McKay, and Spencer Kimball, and Ezra Taft Benson, and Gordon Hinkley, and Russel Nelson.
- Catholics called salvific rituals sacraments, which has a specific theological meaning that protestants rejected. They used the term ordinances instead, and rejected the salvific character. Instead things like baptism (and scripture reading), were “ordinances” or laws. Think municipal ordinances. Mormons followed the linguistic pattern, while also asserting sacramentalism. Rereading the D&C with in mind changes a lot.
On my mission in the mid 90s, my president gave a talk at a mission conference with Elder Maxwell in attendance. My president told us, citing the Article of Faith, that faith and repentance are ordinances. The next month, the president spoke again in zone conferences informing us all that Maxwell had corrected him, saying that faith and repentance are the laws, and baptism and confirmation are the ordinances.
Anecdotal, I know, but for what it is worth.
Correction. Maxwell said faith is a principle, not a law, as I said above. The AofF 4 speaks of principles and ordinances, not laws and ordinances. My mistake.
You have a direct quotation up there but when I click on the link to your source, I cant find the quotation.
John, Maxwell was referring to contemporary LDS usage following the change to the language of that article of faith and not to JS’ use of the word “ordinance.” I think J’s link may be incorrect. The Wentworth letter with the article of faith as J quotes it is in https://www.josephsmithpapers.org/paper-summary/church-history-1-march-1842/1#full-transcript
Yes, I believe this is the right way of looking at it. Ordinance = law, NOT ordinance = salvific rite.
The laws of heaven, the laws that govern salvation are eternal and unchangeable (faith, repentance, baptism, further sacred covenants, etc), whereas the exact form of particular rites have malleability in what satisfies a particular law, the proper authority presumably among the essential elements to satisfy that law.
I did have the wrong link in the post. Sorry about that. Thanks for the correction, JR! I fixed it in the post. Here is the link to the specific page:
https://www.josephsmithpapers.org/paper-summary/church-history-1-march-1842/4
The popular meaning and usage of “ordinance” shifted in our tradition after JS’s death. Here is how I note the shift in *Power of Godliness,* p. 93:
Then if baptism is an ordinance, and we can all agree on that, then why has the wording on that changed? It is shown in the Book of Mormon saying, “having authority given me of Jesus Christ”. Yet, while Joseph is writing the lectures on faith, and through many of the revisions in the D&C not authored by Joseph, others had changed it to say instead, “having been commissioned of Jesus Christ”. So the baptism ordinance currently administered is not according to the pre-determined verbiage established in the heavens. If it were, why do we then have a different prayer dictated in Alma? Were they all wrong, and we are right? We might as well build ourselves a rameumptom to shout this from.
Also, since the sacrament prayer for the wine, remained the same from joseph’s establishment, all the way until 1921 when a committee (without either direction from the Lord nor by common consent) changed the word in that prayer to say water instead of wine, wouldn’t that also be breaking the ordinance? The correct answer is yes, it is now an invalid ordinance. The committee caved to societal pressure because of prohibition, and this change had neither commandment nor permission from the Lord to support it.
J Stapley, but the erroneous link you had up originally has Smith using the word ordinance according to modern LDS understanding. So it wasnt just after his death that the change began.
[second deep breath] Navy, reread the post.
John, was he using it that way, or were you reading it that way? There is no question that Protestants and JS, for that matter, referred to the Christian liturgies and activities such as sacrifice as ordinances. That is not in dispute.
I also added another note to the point to hopefully help people like Navy a bit more.
J Stapley is responding to my comment on the other post about changes to the ordinance which he first dismissed as trolling, but apparently decided to create another post to try to further dismiss.
Here you appear to be making the case that temple is actually not all that necessary and that all that really matter are the ordinances of baptism and confirmation, because of the article of faith and this notion that ordinance supposedly had some nebulous meaning (I really don’t see what John Wesley has to do with this) that didn’t really refer to temple ordinances. And yet the teaching of the modern church is that people cannot be saved without either for themselves or by proxy making a certain number of covenants in temple, one of which is for women to covenant to obey their husbands as long as they obey God, which was changed. So this wasn’t just some change in the grammar or style of the temple ceremony, but a complete change to covenant needed for salvation. Think on that for a while.
You’re also missing a larger point, which is that Joseph Smith repeatedly taught that he was restoring the gospel of Jesus Christ to its fullness and that this gospel was not to be changed or compromised. The idea that ordinances cannot be changed or altered fits this narrative that he was emphasizing. Well what happened? Joseph Smith changed the rules all the time as did subsequent leaders, and sometimes it appeared that these changes were in response to pressures from within the membership, the government, and from the wider changing culture.
I find it kind of funny that the response is that the change to the temple covenant is OK because leaders changed stuff in the past too. You don’t get it. What this shows is that the leaders made claims to authenticity and changelessness that they could not possibly adhere to and set the bar way too high and put themselves in a position where they would frequently contradict themselves and compromise the integrity of doctrines and even specific ordinances and other things that they said were umcompromisable. On many occasions they claim revelation meaning that they are attributing the changes to God, which then makes God appear to be a tricky guy who is claiming to be immutable all while moving the goalposts right and left.
At some point you have to ask yourself is there a change that would ever cause you to think that the leaders are just making things up as they go along? For I constantly hear the refrain uttered by believers to former and non-believers that they were “expecting perfection” from the leaders and that they need to give them a break. That isn’t the case. Most non-believers I’ve talked to were perfectly fine with minor flaws here and there. It is the magnitude of the flaws that mattered, not the existence of minor ones. The issue is that you treat the current leaders as beyond question whose motivations must always be interpreted as pure and divine. It is OK to throw past leaders under the bus, but it is taboo to question the current ones. Solid reasoning on the LDS Church will always be compromised because of this attitude.
The rites take their form and authority from the ordinances, or laws. Joseph said ordinances – which would include the things ordained, or commanded – are not to be altered. They are not to be changed. All must be saved upon the same principle – meaning inviolable rule of behavior.
If, therefore, the form of a ritual – be it baptism, sacrament, or the temple ceremony – is given by law, or ordinance, then the form is not to be altered. It is not to be changed. If the ritual is changed, then what is being done is not that which was ordained, and what is being done is therefore without power and authority, being outside the law. If that ritual was originally necessary for salvation, then the altered version is not.
If a rite is alterable or changeable, then it is not salvific, by Joseph’s declaration. Sacrament as administered within the Church is observably and officially changeable (D&C 27:2). Therefore what the LDS Church practices as the Sacrament is not salvific, and is not the administration of the flesh and blood of the Lord that was ordained in the heavens for the salvation of men (John 6:53). For that Sacrament, we must look for the Lord himself to administer it (John 6:51; Luke 12:43, JST).
Likewise, Brigham said the following was told him by Joseph Smith about the temple ceremony: “Brother Brigham,” he said when he was finished, “this is not arranged right, but we have done the best we could under the circumstances in which we are placed, and I want you to take this matter in hand and organize and systematize all these ceremonies.” (L. John Nuttall diary, Feb. 7, 1877, typescript, Church Archives.) If we assume Brigham was telling the truth about this charge from Joseph Smith, then the LDS temple rites are not and never were necessary for salvation either, being not fixed and unalterable, but expressly changeable.
Literalism is the hermeneutic of belief.
I’ll let the intellectual heft of Wilson’s comment stand for itself.
New temple workers in their training are given the JS quote about the non-changing of the “ordinances”, with the implicit implication that ordinance is referring to the temple. How do you explain this?
Stapely, thanks for this pair of excellent posts. It never ceases to amaze how many people would rather adopt fundamentalist views than open their minds a little.