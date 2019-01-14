Lesson 3: We Have Come to Worship Him: Luke 2, Matthew 2 #BCCSundaySchool2019

by

The texts for this lesson are Luke 2 and Matthew 2. I welcome the opportunity to put these two chapters in juxtaposition both for what the comparison might tell us about the content (that is, the infancy of Jesus) but also the medium (that is, the two Gospels themselves). Examining them in tandem, far more than reading them individually, teaches us something about how to read scripture generally, and the Gospels in particular.

To begin with, the lesson includes Luke and Matthew and not John or Mark because the latter two gospels include nothing about Jesus’s birth and infancy. This is obvious, but it’s also an important point, and worth interrogating. Why do only Luke and Matthew consider the story of Jesus’s birth important enough to recount? More generally: Why do gospel writers choose to include what they include, and leave out what they leave out? In part this may be a question of the sources they had, but it’s also a question of narrative construction. These authors wrote the stories they did because they wanted their readers to understand certain things about Jesus, and the stories of his birth Matthew and Luke give us are for them means to that end.

So, let’s look at what Matthew and Luke say about Jesus’s birth. Perhaps surprisingly, for those accustomed to stories of mangers and journeys on donkey-back, Matthew glosses over Jesus’s actual birth in a clause—not even a complete sentence. If all we read were Matthew, we would understand Jesus to have been born in Bethlehem and nothing else: no full inns, no donkey, no manger. Matthew is far more interested in two interrelated subplots: the magi (or “wise men”) from the East following the star, and Mary and Joseph’s flight into Egypt to avoid Herod’s wrath.

It is from Luke that we get the manger scene, the Roman census, and so on. No star here, though. But just as Matthew focuses on the magi and the flight into Egypt, Luke gives us two stories we might read in parallel to Matthew’s: the story of the shepherds and the story of Mary and Joseph’s visit with the young Jesus at the temple.

Right away we might see parallels. For Matthew, the infant Jesus is visited by foreign royalty. For Luke, he is visited by shepherds. Luke, in his opening verses, takes us on a dizzying journey from the awe-inspiring power of Caesar over the entire world to the humble manger where Jesus is born: an intentional contrast. Matthew barely mentions Caesar at all, instead comparing the humble Jesus to the paranoid and vengeful Jewish king Herod. For Matthew, Jesus’s birth triggers joy and anxiety among the elite; for Luke, he dazzles the holy man Simeon and the prophet Anna at the temple. Matthew emphasizes Joseph: it is Joseph whose lineage he gives and Joseph who shepherds his family and Joseph who receives visitations by angels. Luke emphasizes Mary, giving us her annunciation scene and her interactions with Simeon.

What is each author trying to accomplish? Matthew’s story is steeped in Jewish scripture. The lineage he presents in chapter 1 links Joseph to the great stories of the Hebrew Bible: Abraham, Jacob, David—and several women: Tamar, the victim of sexual assault; Rahab, the prostitute whose righteousness won her entry into the Hebrew covenant; Bathsheba, abused by King David. These stories resonate with the themes of the Jewish past. Matthew mentions the exiles into Egypt and Babylon, and reminds us that the House of Israel constantly grappled with abuse and misunderstanding. And then Joseph suffers judgment from his neighbors who believed him to be unrighteous. His family was persecuted by a paranoid king who brought about the death of children, as in the time of Moses, and he had to lead his family into and out of exile, as had happened so often with the children of Israel. It is for Matthew appropriate that the magi from the East brought the infant gold (a gift for a king) and frankincense and myrrh (spices used to anoint the dead body). The story of Jesus for Matthew is the story of Israel writ in a single life: birth, persecution, exile, and redemption.

Luke’s story, pitting the impoverished origins of Jesus, an infant in a barn surrounded by shepherds instead of foreign potentates, against the power of Caesar, also illustrates Luke’s themes. His focus on women—Mary and Anna—is characteristic; throughout his gospel Luke wishes to emphasize how Jesus’s ministry exalts the marginalized and the weak. As Mary claims in her Magnificat, the hymn in Luke 1 she sings after the annunciation, God “has been mindful of the humble state of his servant . . . He has brought down rulers from their thrones but has lifted up the humble.” The angel who speaks to the shepherds reels off a whole host of titles for Jesus: Savior, Anointed One (ie, messiah or Christ), the Lord. These titles are a mixture of traditionally Jewish titles—Messiah, which in Greek is ‘Christos,’ means ‘anointed one,’ and is in the Hebrew Bible a word used to describe kings chosen by God. “Lord,” of course, was a Roman political title. Luke seeks to draw that contrast, and to show how Jesus will destroy the traditional structures of power that depend on force and oppression; how the coming Christ which Simeon and Anna promise will revise the way the world works. As Simeon says, Jesus is “a light of redemption for the Gentiles and the glory of your people Israel.” The old order is fading, and the Kingdom of God is emerging into view.