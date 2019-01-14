Using Language to Support Classroom Learning #TeachingPrimaryCFM

by

L. Williams holds a Masters Degree in Speech-Language Pathology, and is currently completing work towards a PhD. For the last 7 years she has provided speech therapy to children in private clinics, public schools, and research settings. Her background includes training in applied behavioral analysis (ABA), and she specializes in supporting children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) who are minimally verbal.

I appreciated the post by Lyndsey Jarman, and highly recommend that all primary teachers refer to it as an excellent resource for their classroom. My goal with this post is to provide additional ideas for teachers to consider, specifically with respect to their use of developmentally appropriate language.

Expert vs. Novice

As adults, we often take for granted how much we know. In my very early twenties, I was called to teach the CTR 4 class. One of the lessons focused on missionary work, and each child had a turn to talk about people in their family who had served missions. I had a beautiful map on the wall to point out the locations where everyone served. I thought it was going really well. They’re learning! They’re participating! Finally, one of the boys raised his hand and asked, “Is the blue stuff water?” It was the first time I really understood that we have to teach children EVERYTHING, including that water is the blue stuff on the map. Having a visual is good. Having a visual that children understand is better.

In the context of working with very young children and children with special needs, they are very much in the process of building their foundational cognitive, linguistic, and social skills. As teachers, it is helpful if we take the time to consider what we know vs. what our students know. The Primary manuals have done a decent job at breaking down ideas, concepts, and vocabulary in a way that makes them accessible to most ages. With the new “Come Follow Me” curriculum, much of that burden now rests with the teachers. Bearing that in mind, I would like to walk you through an exercise to help you explicitly think about differences between novice and expert learners, and how you can use that knowledge to help meet kids where they are.

Semantic Networks

In the field of linguistics, the term “semantics” refers to the meaning of words and language. In order to acquire new vocabulary, children must learn both the arbitrary verbal symbol plus the meaning associated with the word. Simple right? Consider the very common word, “dog.” There is nothing inherently dog-like about the sounds “duh” “ah” and “guh”, yet these three sounds when put together represent an astonishing array of animals. For example, when learning “dog,” children must learn that both their family Dachshund and the neighbor’s Great Dane are dogs. Think about that. Now consider how you might define “dog” to be sufficiently inclusive of all the varieties of dogs (including wolves, coyotes, and foxes), yet exclude “cat”? What do you know about a dog vs. what do you know about a cat? This is the task of young learners with EVERY new word. The “meaning” of a word is the accumulation of all the knowledge and experience they have with that word—or in other words, their semantic network.

In helping children to build their semantic network, speech-language pathologists typically focus on several different areas, including: Functions, Associations, Categories, Similarities/Differences, Attributes, and Multiple Meanings.

Functions: what does the item/object/concept do? What is its purpose? Using the example of dog, children learn that a dog barks, pants, plays catch, bites, growls, digs, etc. (Note that not all of these functions are viewed as positive things—sometimes learning can be painful and frightening). Associations: What “goes with” the word/concept? Things that “go with” dog might include bone, doghouse, ball, treats, etc. Categories: To what category does the word belong? Dogs are animals, mammals, canines, pets, wild animals, domesticated animals, etc. Similarities/Differences: How are words the same? How are they different? How are Dachshunds and Great Danes the same? How are they different? How are dogs and cats the same? How are they different? It’s interesting that with early learners and children with special needs, it can be extremely challenging to talk about how two items differ. What exactly makes something different? (Hint: see attributes below) Attributes: What are the attributes of the word/concept? This is where you list all the adjectives (describing words) you can think of. Color, shape, size, parts, texture, temperature, qualities, emotions, quantity, etc. Dogs are many colors (black, brown, tan, white, yellow, red, etc.) They are big, medium, or small. They have teeth, tails, ears, four legs, claws, noses, eyes, fur, etc. Their fur can be soft or coarse, long, short or nearly non-existent. Dogs can be playful, shy, aggressive, etc. Dogs can make you feel happy or scared. Sometimes there is just one dog, sometimes dogs go together in packs, and so on. Multiple Meanings: can “dog” mean something besides the animal? Consider “dog-leg,” “dogged,” “to dog,” etc. Additionally, we may have many words for “dog” that children are expected to learn (e.g., puppy, hound, mongrel, mutt, etc.).

So “dog” is pretty simple concept right? It’s an easy, straightforward word.

Again, realize how much you know as the expert vs. what children might know as novices. And that’s with a pretty tangible word like “dog.”

Now consider words like prayer, love, testimony, Holy Ghost, prophet, mission, baptism, pioneer, reverent. What do you know about those words? What are children likely to know and what experiences have they had to help build their semantic network? Ask them. Children are very willing to share what they know. Use phrases like, “Tell me about [word]” or “What do you know about [word]?”

It’s always worth your time to stop and define a word or concept. For example, like many of you, I learned the song, “When Joseph Went to Bethlehem” as a little kid in Primary. One Sunday I came home and asked my mom, “What’s a gochee?” Of course she had no idea what I was talking about, so I repeated the words, “He carried bread and gochees in a little linen sack.” In my mind I envisioned “gochee” as some sort of berry or fruit, and therefore, “gochees” were multiples of said fruit. As an expert learner, you realize that the word is not “gochee” but “goat cheese”. However, as a novice five-year old in 1980s Idaho, goat cheese was fairly exotic. I doubt I’d ever had it before learning the song, much less considered that cheese could come from any animal except a cow—and at five, I may not have even known that cheese came from a cow (it comes from the store, right?).

Consider the language you’re using and the words you’re teaching. Break it down into ideas and concepts children can understand using functions, associations, categories, and so on. What is the function of prayer? (e.g., talk to Heavenly Father) What goes with prayer? (e.g., folding arms, being reverent) How is prayer similar to talking to your mom and dad? How is it different? What are the attributes? (e.g., how does it make you feel? Adjectives that describe prayer?).

Be thoughtful of your students’ backgrounds and life experiences. The stories in the New Testament largely take place in the Middle East and Mediterranean over 2000 years ago, and are far removed from the day-to-day experiences of many kids. There may be children who have little in common with any of those events or places. For example, if you’re a child growing up in an urban environment, what experience do you have with farming, shepherding, or fishing? If you live inland, what experiences do you have with the sea?

In parting, I would like to emphasize that the goal is not for you to “dumb-down” or over-simplify your language. In fact, research shows that if you want children to learn vocabulary, you must use it with them. Don’t shy away from the big words and complicated concepts. Just be prepared to define and explain in ways that they can understand and relate to.

