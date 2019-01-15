The Book of Mormon Studies Association Meeting

by

CALL FOR PAPERS

The Third Annual Meeting of

The Book of Mormon Studies Association

October 11-12, 2019

Utah State University

The Book of Mormon Studies Association (BoMSA) is pleased to announce its third annual meeting, to be held October 11–12, 2019, at Utah State University. The event is sponsored by USU’s Department of Religious Studies and with thanks to both Philip Barlow and Patrick Mason, successive occupiers of the Leonard J. Arrington Chair of Mormon Studies.



This annual event gathers a variety of scholars invested in serious academic study of the Book of Mormon. It has no particular theme but instead invites papers on any subject related to the Book of Mormon from any viable academic angle. This year’s two keynote speakers will be Paul Gutjahr (Indiana University) and Amy Easton-Flake (Brigham Young University). We will also hold a special book interview session with Community of Christ scholar Dale E. Luffman.

We therefore invite the submission of papers and proposals for inclusion in the 2019 conference program. Note that newcomers to the organization are required to submit a full paper for consideration, while those who have presented at either of the previous two conferences are free to submit a proposal or a paper. Papers submitted should be no longer than 4000 words, while proposals should be between 500 and 750 words.

The submission deadline is June 1, 2019. All submissions should be sent to bookofmormonsa at gmail.com. Be sure to include “Conference Submission” in the subject line of the submission email.

We particularly encourage the participation of graduate students. To that end, BoMSA will introduce at this year’s event a special lunch for graduate students in attendance, free of charge, in the hopes of creating networking opportunities. Further, there will be a $500 award for the best student paper accepted for presentation at the conference.

Hotel space for the conference has already been secured at a reduced rate at the USU Campus Inn. Rooms can be booked online through the “Conference” page at www.bomsa.org.

KEYNOTES: Amy Easton-Flake (Brigham Young University) and Paul Gutjahr (Indiana University)

DATE: October 11–12, 2019

LOCATION: Utah State University, Inn and Conference Center

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: June 1, 2019

SUBMISSION EMAIL: bookofmormonsa at gmail.com