When saw we thee a minister, and let thee in?

I’ve been thinking a lot about ministering lately, or maybe I should call it “the ministering program formerly known as visiting/home teaching.” Until a couple years ago, I was a visiting teaching supervisor for about twelve years. I noticed that a lot of women didn’t believe they had done their visiting teaching unless they’d done a home visit and delivered the monthly message as printed in the Ensign. This was why our Relief Society president asked us supervisors to change the way we asked the women in our districts about visiting teaching to “what sort of contact (or attempted contact) did you have with your ladies this month?” It didn’t seem to relieve any sisters of their guilt about not doing their visiting teaching the “proper” way. So I welcomed the changes to the program. I even approved of the awkward new label, “ministering,” because it clarified that you were there to meet the individual’s needs, not to teach them a lesson (or to deliver a message from headquarters, as it were). I especially liked the part where VT supervisors became obsolete, as I’d been ready for that since forever.

I always felt that visiting teaching was made for the sisters, not the sisters for visiting teaching. If a sister liked being visited, you should visit her. If she didn’t want you to visit (for whatever reason—there are a multitude of good ones), you should not visit her against her will. You should fellowship the sister the way she wanted to be fellowshipped, in the ways she was comfortable with. To me, that was all that ministering was: imagine what you would do for people if you actually cared about their needs, and then do that. QED. And now we wouldn’t even need to worry about statistics! (Math is hard.) Who could ask for anything more?

Unfortunately, “ministering” isn’t different enough from the old visiting/home teaching program to avoid what has always been the problem with visiting and home teaching: the artificiality of the relationships. Obviously, some people are genuine friends with the people they are assigned to minister to, and vice versa. My mother’s best friends were her visiting teachers. Just as obviously, not all of these assigned relationships work out so well. Some are just bad fits. But some people just don’t like being an assignment, regardless of the good intentions behind the assignment. They find the whole business fake and kind of gross.

To an extent I understand that sentiment. No one wants to feel like a project. Well, I guess most people don’t. There have been times in my life when I would gladly have been someone’s project. (Alas, I was not.) More to the point, no one appreciates being under the impression that one has a genuine friendship with another person, a relationship of equals, only to find out later that you are merely that person’s project, that they are only being friendly to you because someone asked them to. Or maybe they just pitied you and decided on their own to take you under their wing. That’s got to hurt. (Although, I have to say, there have been times I would have gotten over it pretty quickly, depending on how much I was benefiting from someone’s pity. I don’t know. I don’t seem to be the type to inspire that degree of pity in the right people.)

Moreover, if you are less active (or, pardon my language, just plain inactive) in the church, the knowledge that your “friend” has been tasked with reporting on your well-being to the powers that be can be very off-putting. I can see that. I mean, I have seen it. Myself, if I were to become inactive (since I would just go ahead and call myself that), I would rather have someone I knew assigned to watch over me rather than someone I didn’t know from Adam (or Eve). If I felt like that person was spying on me, I’d be circumspect about what I shared with them, but I’d just as soon have the spy I knew over a complete stranger (with whom I’d be no more inclined to confide). But that’s just me. Some people prefer strangers to fakey-friends, i.e. friends who’ve been turned into church operatives. (And obviously in some cases a stranger is the only choice, if the less-active person in question knows no one in that area.)

All of this makes me wonder what the point of ministering is. What I previously thought was kind of obvious has become less so, now that I think about how different people have different expectations. Some people think that the whole business of having assignments is creepy and, I dunno, inauthentically Christian? Personally, I am 100% in favor of having assignments, for the simple reason that we are not capable of ministering to every individual in a ward without some kind of formal organization. Mormons are pretty good at providing short-term service to other people when they are aware of people’s needs. We’re less good at providing support to people with chronic needs, and we’re pretty bad at providing support to people who keep a low profile and don’t easily fit with the larger group—unless, of course, we have been assigned to look after those people. [1] Every ward has people who fall through the cracks and people who would fall through the cracks if they weren’t someone’s assignment. It’s all well and good to let relationships form organically, but sometimes that just isn’t possible. Do you know all the individuals and families in your ward intimately? (Well, I don’t.)

Of course, being assigned in no way guarantees that one’s needs will be met. That’s a whole other level of ministering. But at least the current structure acknowledges the limitations of organically-formed friendships.

But again, what is the purpose of ministering? Is it just a convenient phone tree system in the event of emergency or other unusual circumstance? (It’s a pretty good phone tree system.) Then maybe we shouldn’t overthink it. Don’t expect assignments to be friendships. Don’t get bent out of shape over being an assignment. It’s not personal. (You’re just a branch on the phone tree, man.)

But I’ve always been under the impression that ministering was also a system for making sure we notice when someone has fallen and can’t get up (literally or metaphorically). They used to call visiting teaching a “system of watch-care.” Which sounds kind of nice or kind of sinister, depending on your point of view. If someone doesn’t want any contact with the church, I feel that preference should be respected. If someone regularly attends church but doesn’t particularly want contact with other members outside of Sunday meetings, that preference should also be respected. Everyone’s preferences that aren’t illegal should be respected! But there are plenty of people who would happily accept contact outside of Sunday meetings, who don’t necessarily need ministering sisters/brothers to be their BFFs, but would appreciate having someone they know they can call on if a need arises.

Some situations—such as when minister and minister-ee don’t know each other—require a very awkward conversation. “Hello, I’m So and So from the Such and Such Ward and I’m your ministering sister. In case you don’t know what that is, it used to be visiting teacher—it’s kind of the same thing, only not exactly, except mostly it is—never mind, let me start over: I’m So and So from the ward and I’m…well, I’m your ministering sister…I dunno, do you have any questions? Are you still there? Hello?”

In the words of puppy-dog-eyes Jesus, I never said it would be easy, I only said you had to do it anyway.

Currently I’m assigned to minister to a woman I’ve known (and been assigned to) for more than ten years, whom I see at least twice a week whether I want to or not. (Just kidding. We’re friends.) I’ve also recently been assigned to minister to a woman I don’t know well, who has other friends in the ward (and maybe elsewhere, for all I know) in her age and stage-of-life cohort (which I am not), whom she’d be much more likely to call on if a need should arise. Without the formal visiting teaching structure acting as a sort of social lubricant (hey, we’re all in the same boat—gotta visit, gotta be visited), not to mention moral inducement, I’m finding it a challenge to get to know her better. I’ve made overtures, but I can’t help feeling sort of like a nuisance. Fortunately, I’m sure she knows I’m a well-intentioned nuisance. But maybe she doesn’t want to be my assignment.

One change I can say I’m really not a fan of is assigning young women to be ministering partners with their mothers (or some other Relief Society sister). I realize this was done as a sort of leadership training parallel to the young men, who have had home teaching assignments for years. But visiting teaching was always different from home teaching in that women were assigned to minister to individual women, whereas men were assigned to minister to families. When the responsibility is to go into a home and teach a lesson, this set-up makes some sense. When the responsibility is to meet people’s individual needs, it makes less sense. My ministering sisters are a mother and daughter pair. I like both of them very much, but I’m not going to ask the daughter to do the sort of favors I’ve historically asked of visiting teachers, nor am I going to talk to her about any problems I might be having. I can’t imagine what she’s supposed to be getting out of the experience. [2] Young women and adult women should have more opportunities to serve together. Just maybe not in this particular way.

My other thought is that the home teaching program wasn’t working so well even before they dropped the requirement to do monthly home visits. I’m no expert, having never been a home teacher or a man, but my observation is that the church doesn’t consider men as individuals with individual needs but as heads of households with responsibilities. Which is not to say that the home teaching program hasn’t done marvelous things for many people over the years. But the program wasn’t designed to meet the individual needs of men; there was never a male equivalent of visiting teaching. As I said, I’m no expert—I’m just a housewife with a free blog—but I think men need individual ministering too. It might even be a better way to meet the needs of men’s families.

This post is sort of all over the place (and I haven’t even addressed the problem of how to keeping ministering interviews from becoming gossip sessions), but fortunately this is a blog post, so a little meandering is forgivable. Unfortunately, it means I don’t know how to tie these thoughts off neatly in a little bow. I’ll just say this: ministering, like math, is hard.

[1] I have several different people in mind as I type this—people who tend to stay on the margins of a ward for various and sundry reasons: single women, single men, single parents, married people without children, people who have to work on Sundays, people with chronic health problems, people whose backgrounds and experiences are foreign to the predominant ward culture. There are more categories than these, of course, but you get the idea.

[2] I’ve long thought that young women should be assigned to minister to other young women. I even put it in a blog post once (although most of that blog post is completely irrelevant to this subject).