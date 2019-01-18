Part I: Challenging Classroom Behaviors #TeachingPrimaryCFM

by

L. Williams holds a Masters Degree in Speech-Language Pathology, and is currently completing work towards a PhD. For the last 7 years she has provided speech therapy to children in private clinics, public schools, and research settings. Her background includes training in applied behavioral analysis (ABA), and she specializes in supporting children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) who are minimally verbal. She previously guest-posted about using developmentally-appropriate language. This post is the first of a two-part series.

The goal of this post is to provide background information about challenging behaviors you might encounter in your classroom.

First, I believe that there is a place for EVERYONE at church. We are all in need of the camaraderie, support, ministry, ordinances, and influence of the Spirit that can be found by attending weekly Sabbath meetings. Sadly, I personally know families who have been made to feel that they and their special needs children are unwelcome in Sacrament meetings and classes. They’ve been treated as though (and sometimes directly told) their children are too noisy, disruptive, etc. to be with their fellow congregants. How do you put into words the sorrow and frustration that accompanies these sorts of interactions? You go to church hoping for some respite only to be told, “No thanks. Come back when your kids are normal.”

Raising children with special needs is an incredible journey. Parents and families can face extreme mental, physical, emotional, and financial challenges. Yet, there are also indescribable moments of love, mercy, compassion, and joy. I know that God loves all of his children—especially the most vulnerable among us. He needs us to rise to the challenge of being His hands on the earth to reach out and accept everyone. Also note that acceptance does NOT mean treating each other as service projects. Each of us has different needs, but we are all equal in the sight of God. We should reach out and befriend those around us because they have inherent worth, not because we want to make them an object of our “charity”.

With that said, I also understand that the work of church is done through volunteer efforts and we often don’t feel like we have sufficient training or experience to provide the level of service that is being asked of us. As long as you are serving in love and helping others feel God’s love, your efforts will be enough.

Now, on to practical things.

Behavior is Communication

It’s important to remember that behavior is communication. Young children or those in special populations may not have the verbal skills to explain their needs, motivations, and feelings. However, they are usually able to express how they feel through behavior. This is great when the behavior is happy engagement with the lesson—but not so great when the behavior is disruptive or challenging.

Challenging Behaviors

When looking to address challenging behaviors at school, we typically look for the underlying function of the behavior (the fancy term for this is “Functional Behavior Assessment”). Basically, we try to determine what desire/need the child is expressing through their actions. Most behaviors will fall into one of these four functions:

Attention: Children seek attention from both peers and adults through a variety of behaviors. Many times the behavior itself is not problematic, but it may be undesirable due to context, intensity, or frequency (e.g., talking in class). Note that all attention can be reinforcing to kids—even yelling at them. Attention is attention, whether good or bad. Escape: Sometimes kids just don’t want to do what you’re asking them to do, and they try to get out of doing it. Maybe they want to be with mom instead of you, maybe they’re really bored, maybe they don’t understand why they are in Primary. Whatever the reason, the result is that they want to escape the situation or task and produce behaviors to meet that end. Sensory: Children may engage in a behavior to meet certain sensory needs. Many children with special needs have physiological systems that operate differently from their typically developing peers. They may be more sensitive (either over- or under-stimulated) to light, noise, temperature, movement, texture, taste, etc. Often kids will develop patterns of behavior that help them self-regulate. So while these behaviors may appear odd, realize that they serve a purpose in meeting a sensory need for the child. Consider kids who enjoy swinging, jumping on the trampoline, or being rocked and held. Ultimately the function of these behaviors is no different than the child who flaps their hands, makes interesting noises, jumps up and down, or covers their ears. We don’t get angry at kids who love to go down the slide. We wouldn’t take glasses away from a child who has poor vision. We need to be mindful of the judgments we make with those who express their physical needs differently. Tangible: Children will produce a behavior to receive a tangible (usually food). Teachers have long learned that kids will be more apt to behave if they know they get candy at the end. Consider too, that children may have also learned that crying, hitting, or throwing tantrums also gets them candy.

Children may produce the same behavior for several different functions. A child might cry to get your attention, cry to escape a task, cry because they don’t feel good, or cry to get candy. Think about the kids in your classroom who are talkers. They may be talking because they’re bored, or because they want their peer’s attention, or because they have difficulty inhibiting. How you address the behavior should change depending on the function of the behavior. For example, if a child is seeking attention through talking, plan activities where they get to be in the spotlight. If they are escaping the boredom of Primary, try to keep your lectures short and have multiple activities in multiple modalities (e.g., visual, tactile, movement, auditory). Find out what they like and try to incorporate it where possible.

Anxiety

Many challenging behaviors are the result of children reacting to their own anxiety and stress. Imagine you’re going to a foreign land with a foreign language (this shouldn’t be difficult for those of you who served foreign missions). You can’t read any of the signs, and you’re not very aware of the social customs and norms of your new country. You’re trying to go somewhere or buy something. Suddenly everyone is looking at you. They may have angry, unhappy faces. You have no idea what you’ve done wrong. You don’t even have the language to ask what you’ve done wrong, let alone try to explain yourself. What is your anxiety level? What is your stress level?

Now, think about children with developmental differences that affect their communication and comprehension. They may not have a great understanding of cause and effect. You can imagine how they might perceive the world as being filled with random events and arbitrary rules. The unpredictability of their situation would naturally result in increased anxiety and stress, which would then result in increased behaviors designed to cope with that anxiety and stress.

The goal in providing this background information is to help you reframe the issue from, “This child is so difficult,” to “This child has difficult behaviors. What are they trying to tell me? What can I do to appropriately support their needs?”

It’s much easier to love and teach someone when you can contextualize their behavior as expressing a need. We all have needs. We all look to those around us to help meet our needs. As adults, we have a particular responsibility make church a safe for children—a place where they want to be. Personally, I think your time is best spent in finding ways to love and express love to the children you teach. With 20 minute lessons, you don’t have a lot of time to exhaustively cover the material. Don’t even try. Spend that time building simple lessons with one or two key ideas, and present it with love, patience, and tolerance. Children have a lifetime to learn the details of the New Testament. If they first learn that church is a place of love, they will want to come back to do just that.

In the next post, I will focus on specific supports you can add to your classroom to help all kids, but especially those with special needs.

*Photo by rawpixel on Unsplash