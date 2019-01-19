The Seed of Joseph

by

This seems to be blacks and the priesthood weekend. First we have Paul Reeve’s guest post at Keepa on Joseph F. Smith’s notes from his 1879 interview of Elijah Abel (the coolest thing I’ve seen in quite a while!). Then I just received the latest Dialogue (51/3 2018), which is devoted largely to material on blacks and the priesthood in honor of 40 years since the revelation. I’ve started reading it, and I just finished Matthew L. Harris, “Mormons and Lineage: The Complicated History of Blacks and Patriarchal Blessings, 1830-2018.” (I’ve seen Matt present a number of times at history conferences, and he always does a great job.)

This article was interesting in its own right, but it also had some personal resonance for me, which I’ll try to explain below.

The principal feature of Mormon patriarchal blessings is a declaration of lineage, meaning from which patriarch in the House of Israel one descends. (For background on this practice, see here.) The vast majority of Mormons are assigned to Ephraim. A substantial minority (Pacific Islanders, for example) get assigned to Manasseh, and the rare Jewish convert gets assigned to Judah. Historically assignments to the other tribes were rare, but at least some assignments to every tribe have been made by patriarchs.

So what do you do when a black member comes to a patriarch seeking a blessing? The article traces the history of this question, and it’s fascinating. The Church never seemed to have a good answer, so they pretty much punted and left it to individual patriarchs without giving them solid direction. Which meant the whole thing turned into a mess.

Historically some patriarchs would assign black members to Cain, or Ham, or Canaan. Or they would be adopted into the seed of Abraham or the House of Israel. Or they wouldn”t be given any lineage assignment whatsoever.

You might think the 1978 revelation would have fixed that, but no, it didn’t. Did the revelation mean the historical notion of descent from Cain/Ham/Canaan was incorrect, or just that it didn’t matter any more? So PBs post 1978 continued to be a mess, and general leaders didn’t seem to have any idea what to do about it (or if they did, they couldn’t agree).

It’s a great article, and I highly recommend it. But that is all just background. I have my own PB story that might just be affected by this history.

I received my PB in Wilmette, Illinois (the center of the sole stake at that time in northern Illinois) in the early 70s. (I don’t have it in front of me: it’s in the back of our pantry somewhere and would require a crane to excavate right now.) All I knew about the patriarch was that he had been some sort of badass resistance fighter against the Nazis during WWII, which being an all American boy I thought was way cool.

I remember he talked to me for quite a while to get to know me better, and finally he gave me the blessing. Rather than being assigned to Ephraim, as basically everyone else I knew had been, I was told my lineage was mixed but that I was of the tribe of Joseph.

I’ve always thought that was cool because it was so different from everyone else. And I still think it’s cool. But occasionally over the years I would wonder whether it might have had something to do with my appearance as a young man.

I was blessed (?) with very, VERY curly hair. As a boy I hated it, because combing it did no good, it just went every which way on its own. At some point my sister two years older than I am (and way cooler than I ever was or ever will be) told me I should wear it as an afro. I thought I would have to get a perm or something and didn’t want to do anything like that, but no, she said, my hair was already plenty curly enough, she just had to cut it a certain way. So I said let’s do it, and I was pleased with the result. So from that day forward (except for my mission and once I got a career job, when I just cut it short the way I wear it now) I wore my hair as an afro. (Those of you that are friends with me on Facebook can see my profile picture to see what it looked like when I was 18).

Further, I have thick lips. (They were useful when I played trombone in fifth grade band.)

So anyway, I’m reading Matt’s article, and the main choices for blacks historically seemed to be Cain/Ham/Canaan, adoption into the seed of Abraham or Abraham, Isaac and Jacob or the House of Israel generally, or no assignment of lineage at all. But I noticed something interesting; there seemed to be a (very) occasional and (very) minority practice among some patriarchs of considering blacks a mixture perhaps of Ephraim and Manasseh.

William Smith, brother of Joseph and third patriarch of the Church (after Joseph Sr. and Hyrum) blessed Joseph T. Ball, an African American from Boston and assigned him a lineage through Joseph (IE father of Ephraim and Manasseh).(See p. 90.)

James Wallis, a traveling patriarch in the Canadian and Northern States Mission, blessed a young man who was “somewhat Negroid in appearance” that he was “of the blood of Abraham, through Ephraim and Manasseh.” (p. 97.) Although the words are different, that is functionally the same blessing I got (i.e., mixed through Joseph).

Back in the day missionaries in areas with substantial race mixing (such as Brazil and South Africa) were instructed to give “lineage lessons” that focused on genealogy and discreetly evaluating the person’s nose, face and lips and other features that might reveal whether or not the person had “negro blood.” (p. 104).

Eldred G. Smith, who was the Church patriarch from 1947 to 1979, early on declared lineages for black members, but he struggled with it. For one couple feeling “somewhat perplexed” about how to declare their lineage he “spent the night in prayer and contemplation and finally felt impressed to indicate that they were ‘associated with the line of Manasseh’.” (p. 110). But Elder Smith would soon become a hardliner for not declaring any lineage at all in such cases.

The Church could never settle on any direction that made any sense, leaving patriarchs on their own to muddle through. In 1976 Elder Perry reported one patriarch was assigning blacks to the line of Israel, and others were assigning them to various other tribes.(p. 21)

At the end of the article Matt points out that the current church handbook states “some church members may not have any of the lineage of Israel.” (p. 129) That is a remarkably stupid statement, which I assume they just havne’t gotten around to editing yet.

So anyway, was my patriarch hedging his bets on my lineage assignment due to my appearance? I have no way of knowing for sure, but as I read Matt’s piece that possibility seemed more and more likely. Why else wouldn’t he have just done the pro forma Ephraim thing that he did for absolutely everyone else I knew at the time?

All of this raises another question: Should we even be bothering with patriarchal blessings anymore? What is the point of “assigning lineage” when under our contemporary knowledge of population dynamics such a lineage assignment is meaningless (i.e., if Ephraim had descendants that survive to today, then everyone is descended from Ephraim. The idea that this person is descended from him but that one isn’t doesn’t make a lick of sense in 2019. For details see my Patriachal Blessing Lineages post that I link to above.)