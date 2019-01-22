Restorationism in a Foreign Key

by

Grant Hardy is a Professor of History and Religious Studies at the University of North Carolina at Asheville. He is the editor of the new Maxwell Institute study edition of the Book of Mormon.

Review: Melissa Wei-Tsing Inouye, China and the True Jesus: Charisma and Organization in a Chinese Christian Church (Oxford, 2018).

When I was a young missionary in Taiwan, knocking on doors and trying to persuade people in my halting Mandarin to learn more about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I sometimes wondered how I might have responded if Chinese missionaries had shown up at my home in California with a message about a new prophet in China. I believe that God restored his true church in upstate New York in the 1830s, which was rather convenient for me and my American ancestors, but there really wasn’t any reason that he couldn’t have chosen someone in, say, southern China in the 1840s.

Later I learned that there was such a person, Hong Xiuquan, who after failing the civil service exams had seen a vision of the Heavenly Father and Heavenly Mother, along with a Heavenly Elder Brother whom he eventually identified as Jesus, based on some Christian tracts he later encountered. Hong gathered followers, received additional revelations, developed a theology that merged Old and New Testament teachings, organized a religious/political kingdom, revised the Bible to harmonize with his own revelations, and practiced polygamy. He also launched a rebellion against the Manchus that ended badly for tens of millions people and destroyed his nascent religion. The Taiping Rebellion, which played out in China about the same time as the American Civil War, was easily the most deadly conflict of the 19th century, far outpacing our own Civil War in both per capita and absolute numbers of deaths. (For a popular, scholarly account of the Hong’s life, see Jonathan Spence’s God’s Chinese Son: The Taiping Heavenly Kingdom of Hong Xiuquan [Norton, 1996]).

Melissa Inouye, at the University of Auckland, has just published a history of a less dramatic but more successful recent Chinese prophet—Wei Enbo, who founded the True Jesus Church in 1917. The story is that Wei, a silk merchant in Beijing, converted to Christianity and was baptized by a representative of the London Missionary Society. A few years later, he came into the circle of a Norwegian-American missionary who himself had traveled to Los Angeles to learn firsthand of the outpouring of the Spirit reported at the Azusa Street Mission. The missionary had returned to China to spread the new gospel of Pentecostalism. Wei eagerly joined in the healing miracles and speaking in tongues, but eventually grew dissatisfied.

On a May afternoon in 1917, as he was in the midst of a thirty-nine day fast, Wei heard a voice saying, “You must receive the baptism of Jesus.” He was led by the Spirit out of the city walls and to a river where he was commanded by a heavenly voice be baptized facedown, with his head bowed. He plunged into the water, and when he emerged he saw a vision of the Savior. After being gird with spiritual armor, he then fought against demons. The Spirit again came upon him and he spoke in tongues, seeing Jesus in heaven along with Moses, Elijah, and the twelve apostles.

After this remarkable experience, Wei continued with his fast and began to share his revelations, proclaiming that the other Christian churches were all wrong. God required facedown baptism in living water (a river or the ocean), and would manifest his Spirit just as he had in the New Testament with tongues, healings, exorcisms, visions, and miracles. Believers should meet together on Saturday Sabbaths for singing, preaching, prayer, communion, and footwashing, in anticipation of Christ’s imminent Second Coming. Also significantly, God insisted that his one true church must bear own his name, rather than the name of a man or some distinctive practice, and thus the True Jesus Church was born. Thousands heeded Wei Enbo’s call and, somewhat miraculously, his church survived though the horrific turmoil of China in the twentieth century. Today, a hundred years later, the True Jesus Church is one of the largest Christian groups in China and Taiwan, with 1.5 million members in over fifty countries. (By contrast, it took the LDS Church nearly 130 years to reach that same number.)

Inouye recounts the history of the church with verve and colorful details drawn from the lives of individual men and women, especially the latter. Because the Chinese Bible had translated 1 Timothy 3:11 as referring to “female deacons” (the KJV has “wives”; there are solid arguments for both renditions), then obviously a church that restored New Testament Christianity must have them, even though senior church offices were monopolized by men. Curiously, when the True Jesus Church was completely shut down by the government in 1958—the Chinese denomination faced much more severe government repression than the Latter-day Saints ever did—the movement was kept alive underground by these women until it could be revived in the early 1970s, towards the end of the Cultural Revolution. As one member told Inouye, “the government didn’t care about old women” (p. 225).

This volume is an exemplary work of religious history, in which Inouye combines archival research and fieldwork among current believers, balanced with just the right amount of theory to show how this singular story might relate to other religions in terms of charisma vs. organization, the social and economic roots of spiritual receptivity, the intersection of the mundane and the miraculous, church and state relations, the language of moral discourse, etc. Inouye has mastered the delicate art of writing about other people’s religious beliefs and experiences with sensitivity, compassion, and insight. In addition, China and the True Jesus is a terrific introduction to the sweep of modern Chinese history. (My only complaint is that the first time we meet Jiang Jieshi on p. 136, she doesn’t explain that he is often known in the West as Chiang Kai-shek; that clarification doesn’t come until p. 157.)

Parallels with Mormonism (the preferred term “restored gospel of Jesus Christ” could be confusing in the context of this review) are numerous: multiple, somewhat contradictory accounts of Wei’s first vision; an early schism in the church; a general conservatism manifest in prohibitions against drinking, smoking, extramarital sex, and tattoos; a sense among church members that they were stricter and closer to the Bible than other Christian sects, and that they alone had the true rites of salvation; and an attachment to Chinese exceptionalism that matches that of Mormons and American exceptionalism. As a Latter-day Saint herself, Inouye is aware of these similarities, but she mentions Joseph Smith and Mormonism only in passing, along with Adventists and Disciples of Christ. Still, for those with eyes to see, the parallels are evocative, as on p. 268 when True Jesus Church members respond to the perception that “since the 1980s, God has gradually ceased to be a God of miracles” (cf. Mormon 9:15).

China and the True Jesus is an important book for students of world Christianity, Chinese history, and religious studies, and, unlike some academic works, it is a delight to read. It will, however, have particular meaning for Latter-day Saints. Although we are eager for non-LDS scholars to open the Book of Mormon and study our remarkable history, we generally don’t spend enough time reading other people’s scriptures or church histories. Learning about the True Jesus Church offers a chance to reflect seriously about how unique we may or may not be, and how we might appear to outsiders. Each year my very Mormon family goes to a different church for a Christmas Eve service, in part to celebrate the birth of our Savior with fellow believers of other denominations, and partly because the music is often so good, but also to remember what it feels like to be in a new church for the first time, a bit self-conscious and unsure of how things are done. The experience helps us do better when strangers or investigators show up in our own sacrament meetings. Melissa Inouye’s book about the origins and rise of the True Jesus Church can offer a similar role-reversed perspective for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Addendum: Oxford University Press has marketed this volume as a specialized scholarly monograph rather than a general interest book, so it is prohibitively expensive. (I’m not sure they fully appreciated its potential in cross-cultural or comparative studies). I hope that it will eventually be realeased in paperback form, but in the meantime you can encourage your local library to buy a copy, or request one through interlibrary loan.