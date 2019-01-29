“Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord” #BCCSundaySchool2019 (Part 1)

by

Come Follow Me Manual Recommended Readings: Matthew 3 (quoting Isaiah 40); Mark 1; Luke 3; John 1.

Upfront Note: In preparing my BCC Sunday School lesson this week, I realized my content was divided into two major chunks — one whimsical about Godspell, and one academic about the history of baptism. For ease of use and commentary, I’m publishing them as two separate back-to-back posts. Part 2 is here.

Lesson Part 1: Godspell

My sophomore year erupted in mild controversy. My Indiana public high school’s arts department had selected Godspell as the spring musical.

A vocal contingent of Evangelical Christians protested: Godspell mocks the Bible and blasphemes Christ by situating him among New York City hippies. A smaller but also vocal contingent of students protested from another angle: Godspell is inherently religious and its performance at a state school violates the Establishment Clause.

As both a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a budding First Amendment nerd, I sympathized with both arguments. So what did I do? I let the dual boycotts cancel each other out like opposing magnetic fields. I bought tickets.

The lights dimmed, and a horn blew in the auditorium. From the back of the theater, a lone voice cried in the wilderness: “Prepare Ye The Way of the Lord.” In an instant, I was spellbound.

What followed was a 2-hour irreverent yet utterly reverent celebration of the Gospel of Matthew & Jesus Christ. One emotional highlight of the production came, for me, in “We Beseech Thee” — a joyful rock anthem about repentance and love.

Godspell lit a candle under my theological bushel. What does it mean to believe in a living Christ? What does it mean to celebrate a gospel of unfettered joy, rather than reverent solemnity? How can we prepare to receive Christ in our lives, not just in anticipation of the Second Coming, but right now? What would it mean if Christ walked among our modern world? Would we, would society, have the humility to listen? Or would we cast him out of our temples as radical, and reject a prophet in our own lands?

These questions resonate, and the modern valence of Godspell breathes more life into them than many a glossy Church video set in antiquity. Thus, as part of your family’s gospel study this week, I recommend you watch, or listen to a cast album, from Godspell.

The 1973 movie version is super campy, but not any more so than the (also 1973) Saturday’s Warrior. You’ll teach the Gospel of Jesus Christ AND entertain your children!

Ironically, the fact that a high school musical ranked up there with EFY and Girls Camps as a spiritual experience for my year also convinced me that it had no place in public schools. Godspell and the surrounding controversy so affected and intrigued me that years later in law school I would write a First Amendment moot court problem and publish a paper inspired by it.

*Photo by Cory Woodward on Unsplash.