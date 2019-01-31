by

Recently the good folks at lds.org have been updating the “Gospel Topics” section, as well as rolling out a slew of “Church History Topics” in conjunction with Saints. The latter has some really remarkable content (see, for example, the entry on “Masonry“). Today, however, I wanted to share some historical bits relating to the new gospel topics entry on “Book of Mormon Geography” that people have been chatting about on the internets.



First, I’ll confess to not really caring about Book of Mormon Geography. I like digging into topics where I have feel like I have data to work with. Church history provides that in abundance. The peculiarities and miraculous production of the Book of Mormon coupled with the internal production claims of the volume leave me religiously inspired, but analytically flummoxed. That said, I am a massive proponent of taking scripture seriously and limiting facile and/or absurd readings. To that point debates over Book of Mormon geography are interesting to me as a believer (wanting to limit goofiness), and as a historian of the church.

Further, I’d like to share a letter Joseph Fielding Smith wrote to a prominent Utah educator in 1933 on the topic. As per my aforementioned inclination, and informed by the scientific and religious developments of the last 100 years, I’m inclined to give significant props to First Presidency member Anthony Ivins.

Dear Brother Hickman: I just received your letter of the 24th in which you ask if “our leaders are losing faith in the belief that the Nephites landed some where on the west coast of South America?” I think some of them have never had faith in that doctrine. Others have paid no attention to it and are willing to be led into some other belief. My own personal belief is that Lehi did land some where on the coast of Chili, 30 degrees south latitude. We have in this office a paper in the handwriting of Frederick G. Williams which says so. I do not know how, nor why, he wrote it if he did not get the information from Joseph Smith. Franklin D. Richards believed it. President Anthony W. Ivins once said in my hearing that he did not believe that the Nephites were over in South America. I asked him from whence, then, comes the ancient ruins of once magnificent cities in Peru? I got no satisfactory answer. I have not heard others of the brethren express any belief whatever. I think most of them have paid little if any attention to this question. One of the arguments advanced is that the topography of South America precludes the possibility of Nephite occupancy according to the history in the Book of Mormon. In this matter I think we forget that there were great changes in the land at the time of the cricifiction [sic.], according to the Book of Mormon. Mountains were thrown up and the whole face of the land was changed both north and south. This may not be in accord with modern geology, but it is true nevertheless. I have always considered the narrow neck of land to be the istmus of Panama. Some of those who believe that the Nephites occupied Central America believe that the narrow neck was between Guatemala and Honduras, or at the Gulf of Tehuantepec. Either view requires a wider stretch of imagination than the istmus is itself at Panama. Brother Ivins is fond of saying that all Israel occupied the little land of Palestine, and therefore the Nephites and Lamanites must have occupied a small land, comparatively. Yet we seeem [sic] to forget that the Indians were found all over the hemisphere when Europeans came to this land, with wonderful civilizations in Peru and Mexico. [Joseph Fielding Smith, Letter to Josiah E. Hickman, July 27, 1933, original typescript in possession of the Hickman Family]

