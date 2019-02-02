by

Half a loaf is better than none. But half a baby is not. The secret to being Solomon is knowing the difference.



I have recently started dividing my work problems into loaves and babies based on whether or not half-solutions will work. Loaf problems are problems where a partial solution is better than no solution at all. Baby problems are problems where partial solutions are worse than no solution at all.

Personnel issues are usually baby problems. If I can only hire one professor, and I have strong proposals from both Physics and Sociology, then I have to decide whether to hire a physics professor or a sociology professor. Pretty much nobody has joint Ph.D.s in physics and sociology, and people come in units of one, so I can’t really hire a half a professor in each discipline. I have to make a choice, and either choice will be better than trying to give each department half of what they want.



Resource issues are often loaf problems. If both Physics and Sociology have asked for $30,000 in their travel budget–the money that faculty use to attend conferences, present papers, go to cool places to conduct research and the like–then I can be pretty sure that both departments would rather have $15,000 than nothing at all.



These examples are pretty straightforward, but people get into all kinds of trouble when they treat loaves like babies and vice versa. For example, I once interviewed for a job teaching writing at a college that required all first year writing classes to be “Argument in Literature.” It was the most bizarre syllabus I have ever seen: it involved reading short stories and poems and looking for syllogisms and enthymemes and generally treating works of art as rhetorical proof texts.



What happened, I discovered, was that the department chair had tried to make everybody happy. When they were planning the course, one group of faculty members wanted it to be a course in rhetoric and argument, and another wanted it to be a standard Introduction to Literature course. So they split the baby in two and created a course that included both argument and literature, but made it almost impossible to teach either one very well. The department mistook a baby for a loaf.



The United States recently closed its doors for a month because (I would argue) its president mistook a loaf for a baby. Rather than approaching the budget process as a negotiation, where both sides could get some of what they wanted but not everything, he laid out an all-or-nothing ultimatum: 5.7 billion dollars for a border wall or I will not permit the government to be funded. It didn’t work out well, and, rather than winning half a loaf, he ended up simply starving the baby and walking away with nothing.



All of these examples, of course, are a prelude to a discussion of religion which, in the course of my life, has gone from the babiest of babies to the loafiest of loaves as I have tried to negotiate the all-or-nothing demands of a religious community that can no longer represent “all” to me but will never represent “nothing.”



In one of the most memorable (and, I would suggest, wrong) arguments that C.S. Lewis makes in Mere Christianity is his famous “trilemma”: “mad, bad, or God”:





I am trying here to prevent anyone saying the really foolish thing that people often say about Him: I’m ready to accept Jesus as a great moral teacher, but I don’t accept his claim to be God. That is the one thing we must not say. A man who was merely a man and said the sort of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. He would either be a lunatic — on the level with the man who says he is a poached egg — or else he would be the Devil of Hell. You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Son of God, or else a madman or something worse.

The problem with this passage is that it embeds, without proving, the very controversial assumption that every word attributed to Jesus in the New Testament is exactly what Jesus said. One can certainly believe this, but the “foolish people” who believe that Christ was a good-but-non-divine moral teacher generally do not accept the literal, historical truth of every word in the Bible. Lewis, in other words, is trying to create a baby argument by ignoring the existence of a perfectly reasonable loaf.



This is the basic move of all fundamentalisms, which argue that, because God is perfect, the ways that humans understand God–scriptural texts, religious traditions, human prophets–must also be infallible. The two things really have almost nothing to do with each other. It is completely possible to believe that there is a God, that God is perfect, and that human beings can only encounter God through deeply flawed and imperfect media. God is a baby. Everything we know about God comes through loaves.



Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saintsians have a long tradition of turning religious arguments that should be loaves (things that can be valuable without being 100% true) into babies (things that must be 100% true or 100% false with no middle ground). I have heard these all my life: the Book of Mormon is the most wonderful and correct book on earth or it is a deception from hell; Joseph Smith was a true prophet in all things or he was a vile deceiver; if one believes in modern revelation, one must accept everything a Church leader says; Mormonism is everything or it is nothing. Ironically, these statements are accepted equally by the most devout Latter-day Saints and the most virulent anti-Mormons. Both sides want them to be babies.



But they aren’t. Or at least I cannot see them as all-or-nothing propositions that one must accept or reject. They all point to a community and a set of beliefs that can have profound, life-changing value without being absolutely true all the time and for every situation. That is how loaves work. You can cut them in half just fine and be nourished by what remains.

