In the past couple of weeks the Church News reported on two different and prominent instances of church leaders teaching that researching church history is not the solution to questions about church history. My first thought after seeing the second was “retrenchment,” to invoke sociologist Armand Mauss’s piercing analysis. And as a researcher in church history, I must say I felt a twinge of disappointment. It may be that my impulse is correct, but after some reflection, it seems to me that there is more going on.
The problem raised in both discourses was the specter of doubt, either personal or of a family member, maybe even a spouse, who has shifting beliefs with regard to the church. To quote the account of President Oaks
Matters of Church history and doctrinal issues have led some spouses to inactivity. Some spouses wonder how to best go about researching and responding to such issues.
“I suggest that research is not the answer,” he said.
I think that President Oaks is likely correct, here, though it is complicated. Clearly not everyone should feel like they need to research our history to be member in good standing, and someone leaving the church over “historical issues” could mean any number of things, not all of which could be addressed by research. Moreover history is not religion (as much as we have tried to make it so). The situation is, of course, complicated precisely because of our history. There was a decades-strong movement that reigned in the past, over-simplifying (in retrospect) church narratives, and looking hostilily upon research that complicated things. One might easily relegate President Oaks’ comments to that deprecated past, though I think that is a mistake.
My challenge is that I think the seemingly popular podcasts and letters that are frequently cited as responsible for these situations are just dumb–generally a mirror to the worst thinking in our past. It is consequently hard for me to respond charitably to people in a state of “crisis” induced by them. Modeling responsible research and scholarship is my solution, when I am feeling less snarky. Clearly for me, (good) research and analysis is the answer! So, what are the limits to my default perspective, and are there limits to President Oaks advice?
I do believe that there should be options within the church that focus on experience and belief. The problem outlined by President Oaks, however, is on of relationships. And relationships are more complicated than one’s personal preference for religious engagement. So the question might be how do you navigate relationships complicated by differences in belief? I doubt that there is a single response to that situation that is widely applicable (beyond principles of love, patience, empathy, and communication). In other words, my impulse, when faced with a stereotypical faith crisis, of viewing it is the product of crappy research and thinking is not particularly helpful. My experience has also been that just telling people to pray/go to the temple/serve more without engaging the issues of history, belief, and church law, hasn’t been particularly productive. So what should we do?
First, good research should be informing our common and shared narratives. This appears to be the case more and more every year. Good research should inform our responses to questions and challenges by loved ones, and those interested in our faith. Empathy, love, and communication require us to not ignore those concerns. And with missionaries and all members having access to the Gospel Topics essays, Saints, and the associated online content, we are on the way to be able to do that. Our shared responsibility is that we speak accurately about our faith, our church, and its teachings, both current and historic. We as a people (and church leaders specifically) are making a good faith effort to incorporate good research into our lived religion.
After the quote above, President Oaks specifically acknowledged the Gospel Topics essays, but he doesn’t see them as a solution to the problem at hand:
“But the best answer to any question that threatens faith is to work to increase faith in the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said. “Conversion to the Lord precedes conversion to the Church. And conversion to the Lord comes through prayer and study and service, furthered by loving patience on the part of spouse and other concerned family members.”
It is hard to argue against this statement, and in some ways it seems rather radical: Focus on faith in Jesus Christ through prayer, study and service. Have patience. Worry about the church after that. As I have confessed, my initial responses aren’t always charitable, I could use a dose of Oaks’ exhortation as much as anyone. Earlier he said research was not the answer, but here he says that study is part of the answer. And while we are seeking Christ and at a point where we can start worrying about the church, what do we then study? I imagine for some that might be the Sunday School manual that I still am rolling my eyes at, because I am a jerk. For others that might be the Gospel Topics essays. For still others that might mean the latest titles from University Presses. What I hope is that we can all (especially me) be more loving, kind, empathetic, and communicative.
And let me be clear now: no one should read “research can’t solve everything” to mean “research is bad.” I suspect that there are church members and leaders that are still discomfited by complicated narratives and unfamiliar research, but the solution to our problems isn’t in the fundamentalism mirrored by those silly podcasts and letters about which people have gotten so anxious.
Comments
“Earlier he said research was not the answer, but here he says that study is part of the answer.”
I’m not sure if ‘research’ and ‘study’ can be equated in mormon speak though.
‘study’ is usually used in the context of the scriptures or other such kosher materials as conference talks. ‘research’ implies the internet and ‘non-mormon’ sources.
There’s a current TV commercial showing a young couple who needs car insurance. “So we asked our friends, and we did some research, and we chose Company X,” the woman says. This use of “research” to mean “I looked up some prices and reviews on the internet” annoys me — that isn’t research!
Those who google around and accept whatever they find from whatever source, aren’t doing research either, but a lot of people feel they are. Few people are in any position (through training, aptitude, time, location, resources, mentoring) to do research — real research, not the “spent a few minutes listening to a podcast” kind, and they’re misusing the word.
I hope it’s that kind of superficial “research” these men are dismissing, the kind that leads to what you correctly call “those silly podcasts and letters.” I like something C.S. Lewis wrote, which refers to genuine study as a calling that leads to God, both for the scholar and those who need his/your/our work:
“The intellectual life is not the only road to God, nor the safest, but we find it to be a road, and it may be the appointed road for us. … We need intimate knowledge of the past. Not that the past has any magic about it, but because we cannot study the future, and yet need something to set against the present, to remind us that the basic assumptions have been quite different in different periods and that much which seems certain to the uneducated is merely temporary fashion. A man who has lived in many places is not likely to be deceived by the local errors of his native village; the scholar has lived in many times and is therefore in some degree immune from the great cataract of nonsense that pours from the press and the microphone of his own age.”
Sometimes research is exactly what is needed. Here’s a story I’ve told before:
When I returned from my mission in late 1979 I noticed that one of our stalwart Relief Society sisters didn’t seem to be around anymore. “What happened to her?” I asked. I was told she had lost her faith and left the church.
What happened was she worked with a woman who was a Seventh-day Adventist. Somehow the topic of the Sabbath came up, and this other woman casually mentioned something about the Sabbath being on Saturday. Our good Sister said in effect, “No, that can’t be right, my church would have told me if that were the case.” So she starts asking at Church, and everyone assures her that yes, of course Sunday is the Sabbath.
This was long ago pre-Google, but she did what people used to do in the stone age and went to the library. And lo and behold she found out for herself that historically the Sabbath was indeed on Saturday, just as it is for Jews and Seventh-day Sabbatarisns to this day. At about this time the local Mormons had found someone in the far reaches of the stake that knew about this subject and could talk to her about it, but the damage had already been done, and she left the Church.
There are ways to answer that question that would be historically accurate and also satisfy someone like our good sister. This isn’t a distinctively Mormon issue, after all, as most of the Chirstian world worships on Sundays. But for the want of a little “research” this sister became a casualty.
Which is why it makes me nervous when we start saying “research” is not the answer, because sometimes it is.
“In other words, my impulse, when faced with a stereotypical faith crisis, of viewing it is the product of crappy research and thinking is not particularly helpful.”
Yes. I wish that more of the more liberally minded Mormon thought leaders like Terryl Givens and Richard Bushman and others could see that. I think their subtle snide derision toward those who struggle with church history does much more harm than good. It uses shame and condescension to try to create an other that only further alienates those in pain and doubt and undermines the effectiveness of their message. I’m not sure the Givenses and Bushmans of the world even realize they do it. It’s so easy for any of us Mormons who have delved into church history and have found ways of grappling with tricky history-related issues in our own various ways to slip into such a mode. This is especially true when any seasons of struggle with doubt we may have experienced are far distant in memory, and even truer when we are trying to position ourselves in ways that disarm or curry favor with those who might otherwise view us as heretical or question our loyalty to the church. I think we must always strive to be ever so humble and gracious, never using condemnation or criticism or haughty superiority as tools to elevate ourselves over others who perhaps, as the OP says… produce “silly podcasts and letters” (language that, I would submit–with all due respect to Jonathan, who I think is generally not so flippantly dismissive–proves my point).
Also, as Jana Reiss’s research shows, increasingly with millennials (and probably Gen Z’ers too), the sources of doubt and disaffection are not so much rooted in church history as in church culture and church policies/structures (e.g. toward women and LGBTQ members). The mentality of superiority and condescension among many otherwise liberally minded Mormon studies types toward those who struggle with doubt (whether with church history or other issues) actually just serves as evidence of some of the same cultural norms that bother these younger Mormons (motivation through shame, us-versus-them thinking, etc.). Such norms might be expected from some older general authorities, but when it comes from even the supposedly liberally minded folks who literally write the books on how to navigate faith crises and deal with doubt, it’s particularly disheartening and disillusioning. We can and must do better.
Jimothy, I think you may infer that “research” means internet and “non-mormon” sources, but I haven’t seen any evidence that President Oaks implied that. Instead, it looks to me (even with some, but incomplete, sensitivity to mormon-speak) that he purposely expressed a contrast between (a) “research” alone in responding to a spouse’s history and doctrine issues, and (b) the combination of “prayer and study and service” and “loving patience” in dealing with such issues. The latter can just as well include good research, such as that behind the Gospel Topics Essays clearly linked to in the Church News report of President Oaks’ comments. It seems rather that he was saying research or study alone is not enough.
Of course, whether the readership of the Church News will follow up on the essays link or whether they will read “study” and “research” only as you seem to have is quite another matter.
J., Thanks for your thoughts on this. They put it in a healthy perspective for me.