Jesus Wants Me for a Skeptic

There is a trend in Latter-day Saint rhetoric to argue that having questions or researching answers about the church are dangerous and misguided ventures. These arguments have good intentions—they are meant to help people avoid discomfort or cognitive dissonance by encouraging them to wear blinders or to place difficult questions on “shelves” to be ignored until all is revealed after death (this analogy is not quite as useful in the age of Marie Kondo, however!). I sympathize with the intentions behind these arguments, although I disagree with them. It’s true: questions can be painful. Questions can inspire disobedience to authority. Questions disrupt what is normal and familiar.
However, questions are also necessary tools for strengthening faith. God teaches us through questions, inspires us with questions, expects and even demands that we continue coming up with questions in order to have reasons to keep praying and researching and exploring and wondering. Questions keep us awake and curious. Questions are requisite for growth.
Socrates was sentenced to death by hemlock for inspiring the youth to ask questions. In Will Durant’s words, “he went about prying into the human soul, uncovering assumptions and questioning certainties.” Although we may admire the Socratic method in many classrooms today, Socrates was seen by authority figures in ancient Athens as a threat and a corruptor of tradition and culture.
Christ, too, was chastised for questioning authority and rejecting church dogma. In John 5, Christ breaks the Sabbath day by healing a man who had been sick for 38 years. When the man stands miraculously whole, he picks up his bedding to leave Bethesda; to “carry thy bed” on the Sabbath was against the rules, however, and a “multitude” of people were quick to persecute both the healed and the healer for their disobedience—disobedience that was required in this instance to live higher laws of charity, empathy, and kindness.
Joseph Smith was persecuted for asking questions, too. He writes of his youth, “My mind at times was greatly excited, the cry and tumult were so great and incessant . . . . In the midst of this war of words and tumult of opinions, I often said to myself: What is to be done? Who of all these parties are right; or, are they all wrong together? If any one of them be right, which is it, and how shall I know it?” We know how this story ends. Joseph reads James 1:5: “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.”
We value questions and changes in history, but it is harder to make allowances for them in the present. Questions lead to growth and strength, but they can also inspire members of the church to leave their congregations and their faiths. We cannot keep people from leaving by making them afraid of questions, however. The stopping of questions and research will not make us stronger as a community—it will merely make members dependent on blind, unquestioning faith. (By the way, if you haven’t read Stapley’s take earlier this week on researching answers to questions about the church, you should, especially as his excellent argument about this is a bit different from mine.)
I don’t think the Renlunds meant harm when they accused questioning Latter-day Saints as being petty complainers on the boat, focused on “the small dents and peeling paint.” Anyone who has experienced the crushing, frightening, emotional weight of the kind of questions that could lead to leaving the church altogether can agree (regardless of whether they stayed or left) that this experience is nothing at all like “Church history whack-a-mole.” Faith crises and transitions do not feel like pettiness and games. These experiences loom with the heaviness of not just life vs. death but annihilation vs. eternity. Asking questions is an act of courage, not weakness. For the Latter-day Saint who went from a rock-solid testimony to a wavering one, it can feel like everything is at stake. Such feelings are not something to be teased about and certainly not something to be judged for.
But I do agree with Sister Renlund when she said, “Faith is a choice a person must make. . . . Faith is also a principle of action.” I would also add that asking questions is an essential action and choice, too. When I teach critical thinking to my composition students, I start by drawing a spectrum between “cynics” who are “afraid to believe” on one end and “blind faith-ers” who are “afraid to question” on the other. (This works in a religious context, but other contexts also. For example, a person of blind faith might ignore all criticism against the presidential candidate they vote for, refusing to accept that the candidate is anything but perfect. A cynic might refuse to vote altogether, because no candidate gives them any hope for something better.)
I then introduce the uncomfortable yet richly fertile middle ground: the skeptics. The skeptics are not afraid of asking questions and they aren’t afraid of having faith. They are critical of their sources, but they are also capable of coming to conclusions based on the available evidence. They are constantly seeking new evidence and are willing to change their former conclusions when confronted with new credible information. They anticipate that their world views will change and adapt over time. Church member skeptics aren’t afraid to question their faith, because they know that, in Lowell Bennion‘s words, “a faith that cannot withstand and transcend the light of reason, is not a faith worth keeping.” Additionally, even after seeing the imperfections in their religion, their nation, their family, their vocation, etc., skeptics are also not afraid to keep their trust in these same fallible people and institutions they choose to stay with, maintaining their beliefs in progress, goodness, and a better future. Bennion told BYU students:
“When faith and reason meet in the life of a college student, something must give; some type of working relationship must be established. . . . One position a student can take is to hold fast to his faith and let no knowledge or experience gained in study disturb it. . . . There is a simplicity about this approach. One is spared much mental effort and anguish by wearing blinders which shut out peripheral vision and even set boundaries to view straight ahead. . . . But those of us who go to the University, who read books, who learn to view life from many angles of vision, thoughtfully and critically, cannot with integrity don blinders to reason in order to protect a child-like faith. To be sincere, to have integrity, faith must be examined and cherished in the context of one’s total life experience.”
I love Bennion’s optimism about questions. I love how he says that in order to “cherish” your faith, you must also “examine” it, and that donning blinders only exhibits fear that you will stop believing if you allow yourself to see the full picture. Making people afraid of asking questions or researching answers only suggests that there is something to hide. A fear of questions comes from a lack of faith—a secret worry that your faith could be easily shaken.
When Elder Lawrence Corbridge spoke to BYU students in January, he said that many members “mistakenly try to learn the truth by process of elimination, by attempting to eliminate every doubt.” This is reminiscent of the “whack-a-mole” theory, that people with questions are trying to snuff all of the pesky questions out in order to confirm that their initial conclusions were the right ones after all. But I’m not interested in this process of “elimination.” Rather than snuffing out the questions I have, I want to use them to illuminate new ideas, people, history, and knowledge that I have yet to encounter. Maybe by conflating “doubt” with “questions” I’m misconstruing what Corbridge was after. But I also think that a lot of times when we question something concerning the church, we immediately categorize these questions at “doubts.” I don’t think this is accurate. We should encourage questions, and we shouldn’t be focused on “eliminating” questions so much as pursuing them—researching them, pondering them, praying about them, and talking about them.
I miss the rhetoric of President Hugh B. Brown, member of the First Presidency back in the ’60s:
“You young people live in an age when freedom of the mind is suppressed over much of the world. We must preserve it in the Church and in America and resist all efforts of earnest men to suppress it.
“Preserve, then, the freedom of your mind in education and religion, and be unafraid to express your thoughts and to insist upon your right to examine every proposition. We are not so much concerned with whether your thoughts are orthodox or heterodox as we are that you shall have thoughts. . . .
“Dissatisfaction with what is around us is not a bad thing if it prompts us to seek betterment.”
I want to hear more talks like this in my faith community. I want to feel free to ask questions, even when my conclusions result in “dissatisfaction” with aspects of my faith community. Dissatisfaction is not solely the realm of the cynic, who would have no faith in possible “betterment.” What we need are more skeptics in our congregations who love the church and believe in the church while at the same time acknowledge that we’ve made mistakes and can do a better job regarding inclusivity, transparency, and equality. We need LDS versions of Leslie Knope, who loves and believes in Pawnee even while being well aware of its questionable historical moments and cultural problems. Her dissatisfaction drives her work to better her community. Leslie Knope is not a cynic, but she also isn’t a person of blind faith. She’s a skeptic, and she’s a productive and optimistic one.
My point is, we should just quit it with the scare tactics. Telling our young people that they can question everything except for the church is fear-based rhetoric that reveals either (a) a lack of confidence in the church itself or (b) a lack of confidence in church members as they seek answers to their questions. I propose that we try a new tactic: Let’s exercise faith in our church and in our people. Let’s show that faith by encouraging wonder in our congregations and by welcoming questions and new perspectives. Let’s model skepticism by exhibiting faith in our people and our gospel while also questioning and challenging our problematic ways of thinking, making space for further revelation and inclusivity. Let’s go forth with faith and questions and ditch fear by the wayside.
Comments
This is wonderful. And true. And I think that you are exactly right that that applying rhetorical and cultural force to discourage and delegitimate sincere questions and doubts is foolish and counterproductive and shows a lack of faith in one’s own position. It is not how you build faith. It is how you build loyalty. And Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saintsians need to work much harder to understand the difference.
Really powerful — thank you so much for this valuable and insightful perspective! I’ve learned a lot by reading this.
Thank you, Grover. Better said than I could have done it.
Still exploring what it may mean to “keep … trust in these same fallible people and institutions” when convinced that they are wrong on some issues of importance.
Thank you for this! Many leaders (imo Dew, Corbridge, etc) seem to employing a “you can have questions, but doubts are bad,” approach. I do not find that to be spiritually healthy, more of a “fine! Have questions, but every answer you find must be one of these we’ve already found for you. Just wrestle to reconcile to our answers.”
Trusting people to wrestle knowing they may find different conclusions, and then stay or go, would be difficult. But it is more infinitely spiritually healthy. And your framing using cynic and skeptic makes it all the more clear.
In Caral Sagan’s Deamon Haunted World, he went over the difference of a skeptic and a cynic. Cynics poison their own soul with negativity. Skeptism still allows for imagination, and awe, and wonder.
Thank you for writing this. It’s helping to give words to how I’ve been feeling.
Thank you so much for this post. It is brilliant and inspired!
Elder Corbridge came to my stake to speak. The talk had a hardline orthodox theme. He literally said said, “doubt not, doubt not, doubt not…” in conclusion to his talk. While the hardline theme of the talk did not appeal or resonate with me, the very old man sitting next to me said “well done” at the conclusion of Elder Corbridge’s talk. Clearly we responded to the talk differently. In my opinion, it shamed the “doubters.”
I love the quote by Hugh B. Brown! I wish our rhetoric was like that! Questions can lead to betterment!
I fear we are entering a new ultra orthodox era in our leadership.
I think Grover has tried not to misrepresent the Renlunds and has tried to address the problem instead of accusing specific people of being part of the problem, but I do feel a need to defend the Renlunds against misrepresentations of their talk that I have seen around the bloggernacle.
The Renlunds addressed “doubt”, and I think they used that word in a way that is closer to cynicism on this scale. Part of the problem with misinterpretation, in my view, has been an issue of semantics. I love the spectrum illustrated in this post, in part because the extremes are clear, and I think most people agree more or less on what the extremes mean, but we talk past each other when it comes to what’s in the middle. “Skepticism”, in my mind, is closer to cynicism. I think the Renlunds used “doubt” in a way that was closer to the left of that spectrum than what people in more “intellectual” circles think of.
The term that I would place more towards the center is “questioning”, which is something the Renlunds acknowledged as healthy: “To have questions about the Church and its doctrines is normal and the root of gospel learning.”
In other words, I think that talk and this post disagree on where on the spectrum one should place themselves, but I don’t think they’re as far apart as the reaction to the Renlunds’ talk would suggest.
Further, when watching the Renlunds’ talk, the thought never entered my mind that anyone who ever has doubts or questions is like the ungrateful rescuee, nor are they necessarily playing spiritual whack-a-mole. I understood that as illustrating the extreme–where drifting toward cynicism can lead.
I’m troubled that the only place I see for faithful, non-skeptical people in your categorization is to be labeled as blind believers who are afraid of questions. It seems like you’re either casually dismissing people who identify as believers, or you have a giant hole in your model. I’m skeptical that skepticism represents some kind of moderate, middle-way approach to Mormonism, even assuming it’s a viable and stable faith identity. I’d put it on the left flank somewhere.
Well done, for this line of argument or approach. I both agree that questions are not the same as doubts, and that the Church community can (and in many cases does) tolerate and welcome questions.
However, I’m not convinced “skeptic” and “skepticism” are right for this argument. “Skepticism” as equivalent to “asking questions” is a reach. “Skepticism” usually implies starting at the doubter’s position, at a disbelief to be persuaded out of. More problematic yet is “skeptic” which is a person inclined to question or doubt. As an inclination, a characteristic, being a skeptic usually has no end. I am seriously concerned that the recent talks to which you allude are saying the Church does not have a place for and does not welcome the perpetually questioning doubting skeptic.
As a side note (for this purpose), I am more interested in trust issues. I think the important questions are not framed as truth or false, or believing or doubting, but the important questions (for me at least) all have to do with trust. (JR, should we team up on a critique?)
C. Keen, you write, “It seems like you’re either casually dismissing people who identify as believers.” That is not what this post states, implies, or does at all.
This is so spot on. I’ve recently emerged from a time of much fear for precisely these reasons–you can only ask certain questions, or some questions don’t matter and maybe the questions you care about don’t matter and are evil, or our leaders know so stop. This is brainwashing. I don’t know how to explain but a combination of many events made me realize: I can ask whatever I want. Because now I’ve accepted that the church is human, I look to learn, not to excuse or justify or to fit an untrue narrative. That is liberating.
Another helpful analogy to this is Handley’s vocab of “Criticism, compassion, and charity”. Criticism = critical thinking. Compassion = understanding/feeling. Charity = negotiating the tension between the two. Critical thinking can lead us to be cynics. Compassion can lead us to be blind. Charity is needed when both criticism and compassion are practiced.
YES. It’s not healthy. Responses to my questions and critical thinking (not even cynicism) have often been awful for my faith. Not just from leaders but from family members. It’s a practice our culture is in and it’s stifling. And for members like me, who are interested intellectually not just in history, but theology and practice, if I have to ignore that to stay, what an awful choice. It’s posed as a false dichotomy and it isn’t.
Thank you, Grover, for these thoughts. Leslie Knope is a fantastic exemplar for a model of faith.
I think Pres. Oaks’ comments were intended more along the lines of what Vaughn J. Featherstone said: “We have those in the Church who think if they only could understand more about the Adam-God theory—or they ask if Jesus Christ was married. You know, what a great thing it is if we understand what faith is. What is faith? How does it work? Do you have total faith? When we come to a full and total understanding of faith, then I think we ought to move on to repentance. When we understand that totally, then we should move through the principles. But I doubt we will ever really get through an understanding and complete knowledge of faith in a lifetime. I don’t care how intellectual you are, or how long you study, I doubt you will ever come to an end of the study of faith, the first principle of the gospel. The gospel is so simple that a fool will not err therein, but it is so beautiful and so sophisticated that I believe the great intellectual can make a study of faith and never come to an end of understanding.” https://www.truthwillprevail.xyz/2019/02/bishop-vaughn-j-featherstones.html
Church leaders must speak to everyone. Most people want answers to there questions and are not interested in or are not capable of nuanced thinking. Maybe church leaders should challenge people to think like this but they also have to meet people where there at.
Also the boat analogy was about not seeing the forest for the trees it’s a huge problem.
The one that I’ve heard is that “having questions” is fine, but “questioning” is bad. That’s just dumb, imo.
I might not have used “skeptic,” as Christian says, because it’s kind of a loaded word for some people, but I totally agree with the spectrum idea, and of finding the balance between blind faith and cynicism.
The problem with the Leslie Knope approach is that it too often leads to ark steadying and members dividing themselves into factions.
As someone who was raised Catholic I know how deadly that can be.
Also what’s missing from discussions like these is the reality of satan who often gets to us through our doubts I have a firm testimony of him as I was under the influence of his ideas for many years
A skeptic is someone who wants to know the truth, but isn’t willing to just take your word for it. so if someone comes up to a skeptic and says “God has revealed to me an ancient record and has helped me translate it into a book.” A skeptic will say “That’s wonderful. How can I know what you’re saying is true?”, and if the response is “Here’s a copy of the book, read it, and pray about it.” A skeptic will do that.
If someone comes to you and says “God has been speaking to me. Join my new church.” What’s the right thing to do? A cynic would be too pessimistic to hope that God would speak to anyone anymore and not put any effort into it. A blind faith-er will believe them and join their church with no questions asked. A skeptic will study out the religion, and compare it against what they know to be true. A skeptic will see what the fruits of the religion are.
Which one do you think Jesus wants you to be?
If you’re not a skeptic you’re more likely to be led down false paths, give up on something good for something worse, or miss the opportunity for something better.
If you find skeptic to be a loaded word, unload it.
If the issue is that Satan can use truth in misleading ways, the correct response is not to repress questions so we can avoid confronting uncomfortable truths, it’s to repent more fully, exercise more faith in Christ, deepen conversion and receive the holy ghost so the spirit can lead us to all truth.
I’m giving this post, and title, a mental standing ovation.