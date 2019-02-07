Leaving Ray Comfortless

I am horrified. Apparently “religious freedom” is an empty phrase when it comes to Death Row.
Let’s recap the insane saga in the State of Alabama over the last week. Domineque Ray is a Muslim inmate on Death Row, with an execution scheduled for today. Late in January, as the State started walking him through execution procedures, Alabama informed him that a Christian chaplain was required to be in the room with him at death, but his Muslim Imam would be barred.
Ray sued within days, asking for access to an Imam. The trial court said no. Yesterday, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said “maybe, let’s hold off on the execution for 3 weeks while we evaluate what looks like an incredibly strong First Amendment / prison religious freedom claim.”
Late this evening, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the 11th Circuit, 5-4. It said Ray’s request came too late — even though yesterday the 11th Circuit found he had sued immediately upon learning about Alabama’s (unconstitutional) Christian-only rule.
Ray will be executed tonight.
The five “conservative” justices who voted to kill Ray tonight include four Catholics and an Episcopal (raised Catholic). They’re viewed as pro-life. They’re viewed as pro-religious freedom. They’re viewed as skeptical of government power.
But apparently all those principles gets thrown out the window when a Muslim man makes a humble request not to avoid execution, but simply to have his spiritual guide from the last decade in the execution chamber as he dies.
I don’t believe Justices’ views should be governed by religion. Yet many commentators nonetheless point to the Conservatives faith to explain their “pro-life” stance. I’ll simply point out here that Catholic pro-life doctrine extends to utter condemnation of the death penalty.
Tonight, there was a clear legal path forward towards compassion and religious tolerance of Ray’s dying wish. The Eleventh Circuit saw it. Three Jews and another Catholic on the Supreme Court saw it. All the other five Justices had to do to do good today was to do nothing.
If your professed legal commitment to religious freedom can’t make room for an Imam in an execution chamber, I’m skeptical that you believe in religious freedom at all.
Tonight, I pray for peace and comfort for Domineque Ray.
Comments
I am truly speechless.
That’s bonkers…
While you pray for his peace and comfort, I’ll pray for the family of the 15 year girl whose throat he cut after raping her.
Aaron: it’s possible to pray for both. Christ does.
I truly didn’t think it would turn out like this. I truly thought the “conservatives” on the Supreme Court would defend religious freedom. Amazing.
The policy of allowing a chaplain who is of one faith and not allowing a spiritual adviser of another faith clearly violates the Establishment Clause. Having said that, some further facts that help explain this decision:
The chaplain originally was permitted (required) to be in the chamber not because he was Christian, but because he was an employee of the prison. Another Christian spiritual adviser would similarly be barred from the room.
Now, that policy has a bunch of problems in and of itself. It would be a great issue for the court to rule on…if it had been a live issue when it got to the Court. But Alabama had agreed that the chaplain didn’t have to be in the room, rendering the Establishment Clause issue moot.
This seemed like a crazy decision from what you wrote, so thought there had to be more, or at least I hoped. Turns out the decision does seem pretty reasonable to me. see here
“To accommodate Ray’s stated beliefs and the Establishment Clause, the ADOC has amended its protocol and will no longer allow the prison chaplain, or any other spiritual adviser, in the execution chamber,” Alabama’s emergency motion to SCOTUS stated. “Like any other inmate, Ray has been and will be given opportunities to speak to his spiritual adviser, including up the moment that he is taken to the chamber. His imam will be allowed to be present, if Ray wishes, albeit in the adjacent viewing room.”
“In court documents, Ray said prison officials told him the Christian prison chaplain was required to be in the death chamber, which Ray did not want. Prison officials later agreed to remove the chaplain for his execution.
ADOC maintains that allowing an outside spiritual adviser, not a trained prison employee, into the execution chamber would be a security threat to the execution process.”
And given that this man lived for 24 years after his murder and rape crimes, and only filed in the last moments possible, all of this seems actually very accommodating.
Dsc and SteveLHJ are wrong in their conclusions. No court has held that the Establishment Clause issue was moot. The Supreme Court’s bare-bones order was based, it seems, on the procedural question of when the application for stay was filed–not on mootness. The Eleventh Circuit appellate panel was aware of the circumstances that Dsc and SteveLJH describe, but they unanimously issued a stay. The Circuit Court judges wrote that it is “substantially likely” that Alabama violated the Establishment Clause in this case. The five Supreme Court justices who voted for death did not address the issue at all.
One more thing. Consider the argument that Alabama is making. Alabama says that it has solved the problem of not having a Muslim chaplain present by removing the possibility of having any chaplain present. If the condemned man doesn’t want a Christian chaplain, then he can’t have any chaplain at all. (That will teach him!)
The cynicism and savagery of this argument is horrifying. Simply taking away people’s privileges is not typically the way to remedy constitutional problems, especially in situations involving life and death. It disgusts me that these five Supreme Court justices would not let the normal judicial process play out in considering this question.
Loursat, I’m not sure what you’re referring to as wrong. I quoted from the article I linked to. My understanding is that they partly agreed with Domineque Ray and changed the protocol so the prison chaplain would no longer be there. They did not see it reasonable for safety reasons to let a non-employee directly in the chamber, but allowed that an Imam could be present with him up until entry into the chamber, and furthermore could remain present in the adjacent viewing room during the execution process.
That to me seems very reasonable, particularly for a man the raped and murdered a 15-year-old girl, and murdered 2 other people as well, and has spent the last 24 years in prison knowing about the pending execution, only to file this in the last minute.
I have a hard time seeing how this is not entirely reasonable, and given its last minute nature and who this person was, I don’t think spending more time and legal resources to accommodate whether the Imam got to be on this or that side of the window for his execution really made sense. I think the majority of the Supreme Court justices got it right.
Steve LHJ, it looks like we posted at the same time. I think my comment of 11:29 responds to the gist of yours at 11:29.
Yeah, I’m just not seeing it. If someone rapes and murders somebody and it is proven beyond doubt, I’m perfectly fine with them being executed without any accommodation at all. There is nothing “horrifying” to me about how this man was treated at all, I think he was more than accommodated for given the crimes. If we want to talk about a general policy moving forward that sees the religious protocols treated the same across the board, yeah of course I’m all for it. But given the gravity of the crime, spending time and resources arguing whether a religious figure should be allowed to watch on one side of the window or not, particularly if there are security concerns involved, should in no way be a show stopper, imo.
I guess you’re right. The show must go on.