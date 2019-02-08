From Gold Plates to Gold Plating: Reaching for the Highest and the Best and Beyond Since 1827

The current center-right/far-right governing coalition in Austria has a problem—a robust social welfare state. Even though the social welfare state is responsible for channeling the post-war economic recovery into a relatively high quality of life for everyone in the country, the current government has plans to weaken if not dismantle it entirely. Rather than admit that the center-right party—which has been in uninterrupted power for over thirty years but recently “re-invented” itself under Europe’s youngest chancellor—may have anything to do with the status quo, politicians have been busy painting the European Union and its directives that member states are obliged to incorporate into their national legislation (only after their approval by a qualified majority of the same members states, of course) as the obstacle to prosperity:
- “Es ist wichtig und richtig, dass die Überfüllung von EU-Normen – sogenannt Gold-Plating – beseitigt wird, damit Österreich wieder zukunftsfit wird.” (It is important and correct that the over fulfillment of EU norms—so-called gold plating—be eliminated in order to make Austria fit for the future)
- “Wir wollen weniger Golden Plating, und wir wollen weniger Bürokratie” (We want less gold plating, and we want less bureaucracy)
- “Gold-Plating [soll] nur dann stattfinde[n], wenn es einen Zweck hat” (Gold plating should only occur if it has a purpose)
- “In der Praxis gibt es leider kaum einen Wirtschaftsbereich, bei dem der Gesetzgeber bisher auf ‘Gold Plating’ verzichtet hat” (In practice, there is unfortunately hardly a sector of the economy in which lawmakers have refrained from gold plating)
As you have no doubt inferred, this talk of gold plating has nothing to do with opulence, aesthetics or statues of the Angel Moroni; rather it refers to the “practise of national bodies exceeding the terms of European Union directives when implementing them into national law.”
By now you are probably wondering what the connection to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is. I’m glad you asked. See, going above and beyond the nominal requirements of orthodox observance—a kind of hedging about the law for over-achievers—is a practice that I imagine rings familiar to many members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Let me give you a couple of examples.
During the opening exercises of a priesthood meeting in my ward, discussion turned to the dress code of the Aaronic Priesthood holders who passed the sacrament. (One of the deacons had sported a boundary-pushing black-and-white shirt with skull pattern that day.) As is practically required in such a discussion, someone opined that the deacons really ought to wear all-white shirts and ties to pass the sacrament. Another member weighed in, cautioning that the white shirt is not a requirement, urging care lest we establish a “uniform of the priesthood.” [FN 1]
The young mens president then entered the fray, acknowledging that, yes, while the previous brother was technically correct, “the gold standard” for passing the sacrament remains a white shirt and tie. In my experience, he is not alone in this view, the authoritative Handbook notwithstanding.
On a more recent occasion, a fellow BCC perma recounted a meeting of the priests and their parents with the bishop. Because of the unusually large size of the group, they met in the High Council room. It was a little noisy, so the bishop called for order, making the case that because of the special purpose of this room—a place for inspiration and holding councils—it was more hallowed than your garden-variety classroom and, accordingly, due more reverence than such.
I am sure that you are familiar with additional examples of things members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can’t resist giving a little extra polish of significance to, such as the hand one uses to take the sacrament. Consider this an invitation to share them in the comments below!
FN 1
See Handbook 2, Section 20.4:
“Ties and white shirts are recommended because they add to the dignity of the ordinance. However, they should not be required as a mandatory prerequisite for a priesthood holder to participate. Nor should it be required that all be alike in dress and appearance.”
Here a stake president advised regarding the Word of Wisdom, that one should also abstain from herbal teas, that such abstinence would be keeping a “higher law.”
We do still have some adult priesthood holders, who in passing the sacrament to the congregation, feel impelled to keep their left hands behind their backs. (There had been a time when some ward leaders required that.)
It has thankfully been decades since I had a bishop who required that only commercial American white bread be used for the sacrament AND that the crusts be cut off (because they were dark!)
Some purported gold plating is really a cheap fake; some can actually be harmful.
Last week I attended services in a ward where all the young men passing the sacrament not only wore white shirts and ties, but also kept their left hands behind their backs, bent at the elbow at a 45 degree angle. They looked like they were having their arms twisted, and I’m guessing that they were, figuratively speaking. Probably some zealous YM leader’s definition of a gold standard.
It was very distracting.
No doubt!
Whoah! And in connection with the Word of Wisdom, what about the saying, “the whiter the bread, the sooner you’re dead”?
Fascinating. In one of the wards I attended during my mission, a senior missionary also assigned to the ward insisted that those passing the sacrament should not, under any circumstances, put either hand behind their back because it made them look like waiters and not servants of the Lord.
For the record, since I was a deacon I’ve put my hand behind my back not out of some sense of propriety or because a leader told me to, but because I was an awkward 12 year old, didn’t know what to do with my hand, and was worried I’d accidentally hit someone with it. The pattern has unconsciously followed me since.
My mama insisted that tithing was to be paid on the gross.
A bishop once told me that fast offerings should be 1%.
Imagine a poor single income family with a new baby paying 11% of their gross in tithes and offerings. I don’t have to imagine.
Y’all should have seen my Mama’s face when I told her net vs. gross was a choice.
One I’ve seen a ton of gold-plating on is temple garments. For example, that even swim suits should cover everything garments cover or else you’re immodest, because God’s standards are unchanging.
My mom, correcting me in front of everyone, about the length of my skirt. (It was like one inch above my knee).
The gold standard for women and girls is still a totally covered body (modest is hottest). As of last month, in the sacrament talk, the female speaker proclaimed that our value as women was in our modesty.
Unrelated story:
An old lady gushing over my 12 year old son about being a “real Deacon.” She was so proud of him for being a “real Deacon.” I though about my youth, and if anyone was proud of me for being a young woman, with no priesthood. The answer was no, definitely not, never.
Solidarity, brother. To this day, when I’m asked to bless the sacrament, I feel self conscious about what I’m doing with my hands while standing in front of everyone waiting for the deacons to return to the table.
Certainly not something anyone needs to be looking over your shoulder to determine; also, I doubt that even those who claim/intend to pay on gross actually take into account the full value of, say, the benefits they receive in making their calculations.
My mom perished every time a certain home teacher came over. He always wore shorts and his garments always showed below them. In this case, I’m inclined to place the blame on the length of the garments rather than the shortness of Brother A’s shorts.
This is unfortunate, and I hope that in the meantime those in your orbit have developed a greater appreciation for the qualities that warrant our admiration.
Mission rules are some of the worst offenders of this concept. Suddenly, talking to one’s family other than the proscribed two times a year becomes one of the worst infractions one could fathom.
I think it’s great to have standards of conduct that don’t come from some other authority. I have a number of “rules” for myself that are more strict than what the scriptures or official church policies teach. I think raising your personal standards is a valuable exercise. But that doesn’t mean those “extra mile” standards should be anything other than a private and personal decision.
[As a side note, although I am against strict standards for what deacons should wear to pass the sacrament, I think I would draw a line at skulls on shirts, if for no other reason than it carries a significant risk of distracting from the ordinance.]
I think we were all in agreement on that point, even the deacon concerned. Though in my experience, what counts as a distraction varies wildly. We once had a missionary attend Ward Council to complain that one of the priests blessing the sacrament had worn a black tie, which clearly was appropriate for funerals only!
In principle, having unique rules for unique situations doesn’t strike me as gold plating per se, but mission culture does seem to provide fertile ground for a certain kind of zealotry. For example, when I was at the MTC, the rule was lights out and in bed at 10:30 p.m. But the day before a sister district was due to be transferred to the field, we met to say farewell by singing hymns. It was about 10:25 when we wrapped things up, but I liked to shower in the evening to avoid the rush in the morning. So I hopped in the shower, and seconds later the district leader from the other side of the building (the showers were in the middle) came rushing in to find out what on earth was going on. He became so enraged by our encounter that he had to be held back by two other missionaries who happened to be brushing their teeth when the sparks started to fly. The next day there was a meeting with the district president who, to his credit, was more concerned about the threat of physical violence than the violation of curfew by a few minutes. Still, the fact that somebody could get so worked up about the rules is sobering.
I’ve got similar stories. And one or two that seemed reasonable, like a bishop who told the young men passing the sacrament that pants drooping below their underwear, and pants with a flag on the fly, were inappropriate. I was with him on those two examples.
But what I don’;t get–maybe it’s a missing DNA sequence–is the tendency to go up, to gold plate in the terms of the OP. When I hear “be an example” it registers as comfort first and then lowest common denominator. Modesty suggests to me “slightly below average.” Where does the gold plating instinct come from?
I was told once to put paper towels in the sacrament tray because the sound of the plastic cups hitting the metal was distracting and took away from the reverence of the moment
When I was a deacon, back in the Nixon Administration, I don’t remember that we had any expectation of white shirts. By the time I was a priest, in another ward in another state, we were instructed by the local leaders that those who pass the sacrament should wear ties, and those that bless should also wear jackets. But I still don’t remember anything about shirts. When I was a missionary (in the Carter Administration), a general authority assigned to our mission recommended that we continue wearing white shirts to church even after our mission. I remember being surprised, since white shirts were mostly a missionary/general authority thing.
When I was a deacon, we would take the sacrament trays to our assigned location and wait there, if necessary, for the bishop (or other presiding officer) to take the sacrament. Sometime over the next decade or two, it became almost universal for the deacons to wait at the sacrament table until the bishop took the sacrament. I’m sure that started because previously, a deacon might occasionally go to his assigned spot and forget to wait for the bishop. But I never liked it. The Handbook says the presiding officer takes the sacrament first, but it doesn’t say you need to make a big show of it.
More recently (I don’t know, maybe 20 years ago) they added an instruction to the Handbook saying that deacons may walk to their assigned location while the bishop takes the sacrament. It didn’t *prohibit* waiting at the table, but it made clear that it was not required. Since I’ve been in my current ward (~16 years), those passing the sacrament have always left the sacrament table as soon as they get their trays. Sometime this summer, they changed the procedure and now have the deacons wait at the table. I think this change corresponded to a new YM president. If the YM president passes the sacrament, he is always the one to take the tray to the bishop and he has the deacons wait until he turns around and gives an exaggerated nod, as if they can’t see for themselves. Apparently, it’s important that they wait until the bread is actually in the bishop’s mouth (or maybe it’s when he swallows) before they are allowed to walk away from the sacrament table. It’s very bizarre, but none of it is actually prohibited by the Handbook. On one occasion, the stake president was there, and the deacons waited for both the stake president and the bishop to take the sacrament. That’s certainly going well beyond the requirements of the handbook, but it might be attributed to deacons’ misunderstanding. But I wouldn’t be surprised if the YM president told them to do it to show “proper respect” for the bishop, or somesuch. I think he likes it for the same reason I don’t–because it makes a big show of who is presiding. The sacrament is supposed to focus on Jesus, not on the bishop. If I were revising the handbook, I would just drop the extra-scriptural “bishop first” thing. But for some reason, they never ask me.
I did give my opinion when the subject came up, but to no avail. The deacons will wait at the table, even though the Handbook says they don’t have to.
The Handbook does prohibit requiring a particular posture, and specifically mentions the hand-behind-the-back thing. But it doesn’t say you can’t put your hand behind the back if you just want to.
I will say that I’m not a fan of deacons carrying the sacrament tray at knee level, as if it’s a bucket of water, and I have been known to recommend against it if I have occasion to appropriately weigh in on the subject. Same thing with offering the sacrament by holding the tray right in front of someone’s face.
Seriously! “Brothers and Sisters, please take the sacrament with your right nostril—you know, the one the deacon has placed the tray in.”
The clinking of the cups in the background is kind of a “textures of Mormonism” thing for me—I probably wouldn’t miss it much if silenced, but there’s a dozen sounds more distracting in your average sacrament meeting.