by

It seems fitting that the being who guided our founder to the Gold Plates be memorialized in gold leaf. (Source)

The current center-right/far-right governing coalition in Austria has a problem—a robust social welfare state. Even though the social welfare state is responsible for channeling the post-war economic recovery into a relatively high quality of life for everyone in the country, the current government has plans to weaken if not dismantle it entirely. Rather than admit that the center-right party—which has been in uninterrupted power for over thirty years but recently “re-invented” itself under Europe’s youngest chancellor—may have anything to do with the status quo, politicians have been busy painting the European Union and its directives that member states are obliged to incorporate into their national legislation (only after their approval by a qualified majority of the same members states, of course) as the obstacle to prosperity:

“Es ist wichtig und richtig, dass die Überfüllung von EU-Normen – sogenannt Gold-Plating – beseitigt wird, damit Österreich wieder zukunftsfit wird.” (It is important and correct that the over fulfillment of EU norms—so-called gold plating—be eliminated in order to make Austria fit for the future)

“Wir wollen weniger Golden Plating, und wir wollen weniger Bürokratie” (We want less gold plating, and we want less bureaucracy)

“Gold-Plating [soll] nur dann stattfinde[n], wenn es einen Zweck hat” (Gold plating should only occur if it has a purpose)

“In der Praxis gibt es leider kaum einen Wirtschaftsbereich, bei dem der Gesetzgeber bisher auf ‘Gold Plating’ verzichtet hat” (In practice, there is unfortunately hardly a sector of the economy in which lawmakers have refrained from gold plating)

As you have no doubt inferred, this talk of gold plating has nothing to do with opulence, aesthetics or statues of the Angel Moroni; rather it refers to the “practise of national bodies exceeding the terms of European Union directives when implementing them into national law.”

By now you are probably wondering what the connection to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is. I’m glad you asked. See, going above and beyond the nominal requirements of orthodox observance—a kind of hedging about the law for over-achievers—is a practice that I imagine rings familiar to many members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Let me give you a couple of examples.

During the opening exercises of a priesthood meeting in my ward, discussion turned to the dress code of the Aaronic Priesthood holders who passed the sacrament. (One of the deacons had sported a boundary-pushing black-and-white shirt with skull pattern that day.) As is practically required in such a discussion, someone opined that the deacons really ought to wear all-white shirts and ties to pass the sacrament. Another member weighed in, cautioning that the white shirt is not a requirement, urging care lest we establish a “uniform of the priesthood.” [FN 1]

The young mens president then entered the fray, acknowledging that, yes, while the previous brother was technically correct, “the gold standard” for passing the sacrament remains a white shirt and tie. In my experience, he is not alone in this view, the authoritative Handbook notwithstanding.

On a more recent occasion, a fellow BCC perma recounted a meeting of the priests and their parents with the bishop. Because of the unusually large size of the group, they met in the High Council room. It was a little noisy, so the bishop called for order, making the case that because of the special purpose of this room—a place for inspiration and holding councils—it was more hallowed than your garden-variety classroom and, accordingly, due more reverence than such.

I am sure that you are familiar with additional examples of things members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can’t resist giving a little extra polish of significance to, such as the hand one uses to take the sacrament. Consider this an invitation to share them in the comments below!

FN 1

See Handbook 2, Section 20.4:

“Ties and white shirts are recommended because they add to the dignity of the ordinance. However, they should not be required as a mandatory prerequisite for a priesthood holder to participate. Nor should it be required that all be alike in dress and appearance.”