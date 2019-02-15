Missionary Communication Rules: How Folk Theology Works (and Doesn’t Work).

by

The church announced today that effective immediately, missionaries can text, call, instant message, and video chat with their families at home on their preparation day, repealing the old rule that missionaries were only allowed to call home twice a year (Christmas and Mother’s Day), and were otherwise only allowed to email (and before sometime in the early 2000s, only write letters).

I imagine that this change is motivated at least in part by a concern for the emotional and mental health of missionaries. As long-distance communication has become cheaper and more ubiquitous, the world has become more and more interconnected. This is a double-edged sword: it makes long-distance and online friendships easier, but a side effect of that is that many people find it easier to primarily make friends with people online which means that IRL connection and friendship get harder. It can also be even more isolating when you grow up using online communication to make and maintain friendships, and then the ability to have online and log-distance connection is suddenly taken away. I’m no expert, but I suspect that this has a lot to do with the fact that many missionaries today find the mission experience, as rewarding and fulfilling as it is, to be seriously challenging to their emotional and mental health. And at some point, we have to ask ourselves whether that challenge is a necessary or worthwhile one. The church has now decided that it’s not. I think this is a very good thing.

There is a lot that could be said about this change. In this short post, though, I want to look at it as an example of a pattern of folk theology developing around practices or policies in the church whose purpose or origin is not readily apparent. You see this same pattern in the way the church and its members have responded over the years to the church’s past practice of excluding black members from the priesthood and from the blessings of the temple. But I think the example of missionary communication rules is a particularly useful example to look at this pattern because the stakes are lower and opinions are probably less fiercely held.

If you have any non-member friends, and if you’ve ever talked to them about missions, you’ve probably been asked why the heck the church keeps missionaries from calling their families. Even if you don’t have any non-member friends, you may have asked yourself that, especially if you’ve served a mission recently. And if so, you’ve probably said or heard some version of the following folk theology of not calling home more than twice a year as a missionary: missionaries are expected to give up things that would distract them from the work, so calling home only twice a year is a way they’re asked to demonstrate their dedication.

Now, I’m not a historian of mission rules, but I question whether that was really the origin of the old rule. I imagine that the old rule limiting missionary phone calls to Christmas and Mother’s Day had a very practical origin having to do with the formerly much higher cost of long distance phone calls. When it was a lot more expensive to call home from foreign countries, it made good sense to limit missionaries from doing so. And it also wasn’t very weird, because when it was more expensive to make long distance calls, most people didn’t do so, and when they did, they kept those calls pretty short. I still remember how when I would talk to my Grandma (who died a few years ago in her 80s), she rarely spent more than 2-3 minutes on the phone with me, because she had grown up with the idea that long distance phone calls are an expensive luxury.

But as phone calls got cheaper and easier–and not just phone calls, but voice and video calls over the internet, as well as things like messaging and texting–the old rule didn’t make practical sense anymore. And as long-distance communication became more common, the old rule became weirder. But the rule didn’t change. I’m going to suggest that at least at first, the reason the rule didn’t change was simple bureaucratic inertia. Others have quipped that trying to change the church or the missionary department is like turning an aircraft carrier: it doesn’t happen on a dime.

But we human being are meaning-making creatures. God makes meaning out of the unorganized matter of the universe, and because we are his sons and his daughters, we make meaning in imitatio dei, in our own broken way, out of the unorganized matter of our lives (Tolkien’s poem, Mythopoeia, is, in my opinion, one of the most beautifully expressed explanations of this truth). Just as nature abhors a vacuum, so too an unexplained policy or practice hates remaining unexplained. Especially in an organization that claims, like we do, to be guided by revelation, unexplained policies cry out not just for an explanation, but a explanation based in revelation, a theological justification. So when a theological justification for an unexplained policy doesn’t exist, it has to be created.

I’m calling these post-hoc theological justifications folk theologies because I see it as an analogue to the process of folk etymology, by which a word that sounds like another word is assumed to be derived from that word even though the real story may be different: sometimes more complex and interesting than the folk etymology, and sometimes more mundane. I don’t necessarily mean it as a pejorative, but it also recalls Elder Holland’s use of the phrase “folk doctrines” to describe various false doctrinal inventions that the church and its members came up with for the past policy to exclude black members from the priesthood and the temple, which is an example of folk theologies.

And the thing about Christian scriptures and teachings, including Latter-day Saint scriptures and teachings, is that they are highly diverse, and sometimes even at tension with one another. So it really isn’t very hard to create a folk theology out of those raw materials for a wide variety of competing positions. As an example: if from the beginning, the policy had been that missionaries should call home often to stay in close contact with their families at home, the reasoning would be easy: we believe in eternal families, so that doctrine is reflected in our efforts to stay close and tight-knit with families. Or, as the church’s announcement explaining the change says: “Regular communication with their families is an important part of a missionary’s service,” and “[o]ne of the major purposes of this [new rule] is to encourage families to be more involved in their missionary’s efforts and experiences.”

But since the policy used to be different, the folk theology members often gave for it was different: a mission is a time of sacrifice, dedication, and consecration, so we temporarily give up things that might distract us from our mission of preaching the gospel during that time. It’s not hard to find support in restoration scripture for principles of sacrifice and consecration. And Jesus even says things about rejecting one’s own family for the gospel’s sake. All these sources are convenient in constructing a folk theology of not calling home more than twice a year as a missionary.

The thing about folk theologies is that they can sound persuasive, and sometimes they’re even right. So sometimes they can even be elevated to actual theology, at least de facto actual theology, if not actual canon. And as the actual origin of the practice for which the folk theology becomes more forgotten, and the folk theology becomes more widely accepted, the practice can become more and more cemented, even though the original justification may no longer have any application, simply because it’s The Way Things Are, because that’s The Rules, even just the Unwritten Rules. Now, in many cases, following an outdated rule may be totally harmless. And in truth, there really is something to be said for the act of learning discipline as itself an inherent good. There’s a reason ascetism is A Thing, though it is taken to unhealthy extremes. Self-denial is a good discipline; masochism is an unhealthy fetish.

But the other thing about folk theologies is that, though they may proceed from an extrapolation of revelation (or from an extrapolation of an extrapolation, etc., of revelation), they are not revelation. So if you adopt a folk theology and nurture a burning belief in it as though it were revelation, you might blur or even become blind to the boundary between the folk theology and revelation. And if the folk theology is later proven wrong, or even just abandoned and replaced, without being definitively disavowed, that can rock your faith even in actual revelation. It’s even worse if you have valiantly defended the folk theology, in your belief that it was revelation or akin to revelation, and you’ve done so with snark or ridicule, because then you suddenly find that you acted unkindly for the sake of something that was false.

This is why it’s essential to maintain the distinction between revelation and folk theology. Not all folk theologies are bad. Some are good. Some might even be The Truth. And the act of creating them can be an act of worship. But they aren’t reliable. Learned Hand, one of the most quoted U.S. judges, gave a famous speech once where he said that “the spirit of liberty is the spirit that is not too sure that it is right” because it is through open-mindedness that we preserve our ability to increase in light and knowledge.

But how do we reconcile that truth with the teaching that we are encouraged to have faith, to believe and not doubt? (see D&C 6:36). Well, I say this a lot, and I probably make myself annoying to other people by doing so, but I’m going to say it again: it is not everything that we are supposed to have unshaken faith in. It is not our folk theologies that we’re supposed to have unshaken faith in. It is Jesus that we are to have unshaken faith in, and those few things that he calls “my gospel” or “my doctrine” in the Book of Mormon: the reality of the fall and the need for a savior, his divine mission as the son of God, his ability to save and forgive us, his ability to give us the holy ghost to sanctify us, and the resulting need to repent and come unto him and be born again, so we can be sanctified by the sprit.

Now whatever you might think about the various changes that President Nelson has made since stepping into his role as the President of the Church, I personally very much appreciate his willingness to reconsider things, to not be bound by folk theologies, and to be willing to question them. I don’t know if I will personally like every change he makes, but I like that he is not afraid to make them.