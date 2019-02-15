Missionary Communication Rules: How Folk Theology Works (and Doesn’t Work).

The church announced today that effective immediately, missionaries can text, call, instant message, and video chat with their families at home on their preparation day, repealing the old rule that missionaries were only allowed to call home twice a year (Christmas and Mother’s Day), and were otherwise only allowed to email (and before sometime in the early 2000s, only write letters).
I imagine that this change is motivated at least in part by a concern for the emotional and mental health of missionaries. As long-distance communication has become cheaper and more ubiquitous, the world has become more and more interconnected. This is a double-edged sword: it makes long-distance and online friendships easier, but a side effect of that is that many people find it easier to primarily make friends with people online which means that IRL connection and friendship get harder. It can also be even more isolating when you grow up using online communication to make and maintain friendships, and then the ability to have online and log-distance connection is suddenly taken away. I’m no expert, but I suspect that this has a lot to do with the fact that many missionaries today find the mission experience, as rewarding and fulfilling as it is, to be seriously challenging to their emotional and mental health. And at some point, we have to ask ourselves whether that challenge is a necessary or worthwhile one. The church has now decided that it’s not. I think this is a very good thing.
There is a lot that could be said about this change. In this short post, though, I want to look at it as an example of a pattern of folk theology developing around practices or policies in the church whose purpose or origin is not readily apparent. You see this same pattern in the way the church and its members have responded over the years to the church’s past practice of excluding black members from the priesthood and from the blessings of the temple. But I think the example of missionary communication rules is a particularly useful example to look at this pattern because the stakes are lower and opinions are probably less fiercely held.
If you have any non-member friends, and if you’ve ever talked to them about missions, you’ve probably been asked why the heck the church keeps missionaries from calling their families. Even if you don’t have any non-member friends, you may have asked yourself that, especially if you’ve served a mission recently. And if so, you’ve probably said or heard some version of the following folk theology of not calling home more than twice a year as a missionary: missionaries are expected to give up things that would distract them from the work, so calling home only twice a year is a way they’re asked to demonstrate their dedication.
Now, I’m not a historian of mission rules, but I question whether that was really the origin of the old rule. I imagine that the old rule limiting missionary phone calls to Christmas and Mother’s Day had a very practical origin having to do with the formerly much higher cost of long distance phone calls. When it was a lot more expensive to call home from foreign countries, it made good sense to limit missionaries from doing so. And it also wasn’t very weird, because when it was more expensive to make long distance calls, most people didn’t do so, and when they did, they kept those calls pretty short. I still remember how when I would talk to my Grandma (who died a few years ago in her 80s), she rarely spent more than 2-3 minutes on the phone with me, because she had grown up with the idea that long distance phone calls are an expensive luxury.
But as phone calls got cheaper and easier–and not just phone calls, but voice and video calls over the internet, as well as things like messaging and texting–the old rule didn’t make practical sense anymore. And as long-distance communication became more common, the old rule became weirder. But the rule didn’t change. I’m going to suggest that at least at first, the reason the rule didn’t change was simple bureaucratic inertia. Others have quipped that trying to change the church or the missionary department is like turning an aircraft carrier: it doesn’t happen on a dime.
But we human being are meaning-making creatures. God makes meaning out of the unorganized matter of the universe, and because we are his sons and his daughters, we make meaning in imitatio dei, in our own broken way, out of the unorganized matter of our lives (Tolkien’s poem, Mythopoeia, is, in my opinion, one of the most beautifully expressed explanations of this truth). Just as nature abhors a vacuum, so too an unexplained policy or practice hates remaining unexplained. Especially in an organization that claims, like we do, to be guided by revelation, unexplained policies cry out not just for an explanation, but a explanation based in revelation, a theological justification. So when a theological justification for an unexplained policy doesn’t exist, it has to be created.
I’m calling these post-hoc theological justifications folk theologies because I see it as an analogue to the process of folk etymology, by which a word that sounds like another word is assumed to be derived from that word even though the real story may be different: sometimes more complex and interesting than the folk etymology, and sometimes more mundane. I don’t necessarily mean it as a pejorative, but it also recalls Elder Holland’s use of the phrase “folk doctrines” to describe various false doctrinal inventions that the church and its members came up with for the past policy to exclude black members from the priesthood and the temple, which is an example of folk theologies.
And the thing about Christian scriptures and teachings, including Latter-day Saint scriptures and teachings, is that they are highly diverse, and sometimes even at tension with one another. So it really isn’t very hard to create a folk theology out of those raw materials for a wide variety of competing positions. As an example: if from the beginning, the policy had been that missionaries should call home often to stay in close contact with their families at home, the reasoning would be easy: we believe in eternal families, so that doctrine is reflected in our efforts to stay close and tight-knit with families. Or, as the church’s announcement explaining the change says: “Regular communication with their families is an important part of a missionary’s service,” and “[o]ne of the major purposes of this [new rule] is to encourage families to be more involved in their missionary’s efforts and experiences.”
But since the policy used to be different, the folk theology members often gave for it was different: a mission is a time of sacrifice, dedication, and consecration, so we temporarily give up things that might distract us from our mission of preaching the gospel during that time. It’s not hard to find support in restoration scripture for principles of sacrifice and consecration. And Jesus even says things about rejecting one’s own family for the gospel’s sake. All these sources are convenient in constructing a folk theology of not calling home more than twice a year as a missionary.
The thing about folk theologies is that they can sound persuasive, and sometimes they’re even right. So sometimes they can even be elevated to actual theology, at least de facto actual theology, if not actual canon. And as the actual origin of the practice for which the folk theology becomes more forgotten, and the folk theology becomes more widely accepted, the practice can become more and more cemented, even though the original justification may no longer have any application, simply because it’s The Way Things Are, because that’s The Rules, even just the Unwritten Rules. Now, in many cases, following an outdated rule may be totally harmless. And in truth, there really is something to be said for the act of learning discipline as itself an inherent good. There’s a reason ascetism is A Thing, though it is taken to unhealthy extremes. Self-denial is a good discipline; masochism is an unhealthy fetish.
But the other thing about folk theologies is that, though they may proceed from an extrapolation of revelation (or from an extrapolation of an extrapolation, etc., of revelation), they are not revelation. So if you adopt a folk theology and nurture a burning belief in it as though it were revelation, you might blur or even become blind to the boundary between the folk theology and revelation. And if the folk theology is later proven wrong, or even just abandoned and replaced, without being definitively disavowed, that can rock your faith even in actual revelation. It’s even worse if you have valiantly defended the folk theology, in your belief that it was revelation or akin to revelation, and you’ve done so with snark or ridicule, because then you suddenly find that you acted unkindly for the sake of something that was false.
This is why it’s essential to maintain the distinction between revelation and folk theology. Not all folk theologies are bad. Some are good. Some might even be The Truth. And the act of creating them can be an act of worship. But they aren’t reliable. Learned Hand, one of the most quoted U.S. judges, gave a famous speech once where he said that “the spirit of liberty is the spirit that is not too sure that it is right” because it is through open-mindedness that we preserve our ability to increase in light and knowledge.
But how do we reconcile that truth with the teaching that we are encouraged to have faith, to believe and not doubt? (see D&C 6:36). Well, I say this a lot, and I probably make myself annoying to other people by doing so, but I’m going to say it again: it is not everything that we are supposed to have unshaken faith in. It is not our folk theologies that we’re supposed to have unshaken faith in. It is Jesus that we are to have unshaken faith in, and those few things that he calls “my gospel” or “my doctrine” in the Book of Mormon: the reality of the fall and the need for a savior, his divine mission as the son of God, his ability to save and forgive us, his ability to give us the holy ghost to sanctify us, and the resulting need to repent and come unto him and be born again, so we can be sanctified by the sprit.
Now whatever you might think about the various changes that President Nelson has made since stepping into his role as the President of the Church, I personally very much appreciate his willingness to reconsider things, to not be bound by folk theologies, and to be willing to question them. I don’t know if I will personally like every change he makes, but I like that he is not afraid to make them.
Comments
Woke President Nelson strikes again!
I imagine that for a lot of missionaries, this rule change could mean the difference between finishing their missions and going home.
Very true, RJ. Here I am bloviating about the implications of this on abstract theological notions, but it’s important to remember it will likely be a huge blessing right now in the lives of real people.
Agreed.
I had to smile about the explanation of long distance calls. My mother to this day won’t stay on the phone for more than about a minute. No amount of explanation will change that.
I love how you unpacked this folk theology. It’s always been blatantly obvious to me that the policy stemmed from the exorbitant rates of Ma Bell monopolies, and then the next two decades of a pre-cell-phone world. But in a world when missionaries are encouraged to carry iPads and text their investigators, being forbidden from texting family is jarring. I know many missionaries who were so desperate for love and support they “slipped up” — and then were racked with eternal guilt for disobeying mission rules by being so weak as to text their sister on her wedding day. It’s a recipe for mental disaster. I’m so glad it’s fixed.
Fascinating essay! Really appreciated this post – having studied both theology and folklore (I’m clergy/non Mormon) I found this post so interesting – and so applicable!
I wonder how much of this might have been spurred by Elder Uchtdorf in his new calling. I there are more changes like this, I will trade that for a few less oh so refreshing conference addresses from him. This has real impact.
“Now whatever you might think about the various changes that President Nelson has made since stepping into his role as the President of the Church, I personally very much appreciate his willingness to reconsider things, to not be bound by folk theologies, and to be willing to question them.”
I share this sentiment, though I believe it would be helpful if the church refrain from attributing each such change as the result of direct revelation from on high. For my part, I am much more comfortable, and considerably more inclined to support, a leader who says: “Listen, we studied the existing policy and felt that it should be modified/reversed for reasons X, Y & Z. We prayed about it and felt good about our decision, so we decided to give it a shot.” Such an approach contains a dose of humility—something typically not found in edicts emanating from Salt Lake—and gives the church the flexibility to retreat from, or modify, the new policy as circumstances may warrant.
Also in the mission-related folk theologies is the idea that I heard often growing up that missionaries aren’t allowed to swim because of Doctrine and Covenants Section 61. That explanation always seemed suspicious, which was confirmed when I was in the MTC and someone from the missionary department pointed out that it was a simple matter of missionary safety based on practical realities. Water activities carry an unusually high risk compared to other recreational activities. When the Church implemented a no-swimming policy, injuries and deaths dropped dramatically. (All of that according to my own recollection of a presentation many years ago, so take that for what it’s worth).
Seconded, FarSide, as hard as I possibly can.
Also, Ben Parks wrote a thread on Twitter that gets at some of Pres. Nelson’s approach to changing things even as he is pretty staunchly conservative on other issues. https://twitter.com/BenjaminEPark/status/1096472199358222338
Great write-up JKC. It will be really interesting to see how this changes mission culture moving forward. The only downside as I see it is that correspondence, which has been an extremely important archival source on missions, will essentially now by absent moving forward. And that is just the historian in me speaking. The human is all for it.
In 1989-90, I was an exchange student for a year in Europe. All our materials strongly discouraged us from calling home more than a few times in the course of the year, on the grounds that kids who called home all the time had a more difficult time overcoming homesickness, immersing themselves in a new culture, and focusing on the adventure they had signed up for. So we wrote a lot of letters and mostly called home on Christmas and birthdays. I always assumed the rationale for missionaries was the same, and my RM husband also thought so.
We have a new generation of kids now, who are used to constant contact, and probably it will be better for them to be able to text and call more frequently. But I would also think that we’ll see some missionaries who have difficulty detaching from their home lives enough to focus on their work.
Boom. So well thought-out written and well written. Thanks for this.
“…essential to maintain the distinction between revelation and folk theology.” AMEN. AMEN. and AMEN!! This is a recurring theme lately that I’ve found myself discussing with friends and family regarding several random policies in the church that are not doctrinal, they are simply policies. We should avoid trying to explain them, or attach doctrinal reasons to them! We should try to see them as they are. Changeable. Temporary. Many are often based on a knee jerk reaction, or an unfounded fear, or an old-fashioned bias that has been in place so long no one even knows why – until, eventually someone in the COB says “hey, is this thing still necessary?!”. Some policies hang on much longer than others. The good news is that there’s been so much change happening in the past 13 months I have all kinds of hope we are in a new season as a Church, and there are many more exciting changes ahead that will make us breathe a sigh of relief (hello 2 hr church and pants for sisters on non-Sundays!!… still working their way through that last little repressive caveat!)
Just a side note: My understanding is that missionaries can only text or call on P-days. There will be time limits and other rules set into place. missionaries that abuse the privilege will have the privilege suspended. Video chatting is still reserved for Mothers-day and Christmas. Also, it should be noted that parents are being asked to NOT try to contact the missionaries. They should always wait for the missionary to contact them (let’s see how that works out). The church giveth policy, and they taketh away… so, I’m waiting to see how it all plays out over time. I’m sure there will be pros and cons moving forward. As usual, a thought-provoking post. Cheers!
Your explanation makes perfect sense! Cost and availability dictated the old policy. Those are mostly handled, so why not loosen the restriction?
Already saw a comment on another site that said missionaries would be more righteous and get more baptisms if they refrained from taking advantage of this new policy. We need to stop confusing policy/culture with doctrine!
My dad was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in his 50s, shortly before I left on my mission. During my mission, he no longer had he motor skills to write. I very much would have appreciated calling him because by the time I got home, he didn’t have the motor skills to talk well.
As a sister missionary in the 2000s, I felt very isolate and hated my mission. I wanted to come home during my first transfer, so I got permission to call my dad. The advice my dad gave me during that conversation saved me from leaving my mission. It changed the course of how I approached the next 16 months.
His mom died while he was on his mission and he could only briefly call home, not even attend the funeral.
I’m grateful for the changes they’re making, especially the changes for sister missionaries. I’m glad they’re treating 20-somethings more like adults.
I find that this is admitting to missionaries are too immature after the age lowering to 18. This is a way to have guilt trip their kids into keeping on with something they don’t want to be doing. I suspect that this will reduce the amount of growth that one goes through on a mission. It will probably contribute to the extending of teenage hood for many LDS teens well into their 20’s.
One bit to add: back when long distance phone calls were prohibitively expensive, there wasn’t even a need for a rule regarding calling home. I remember my first missionary companion telling me (in August 1985) that in Argentina mothers’ day was also in the spring, so he called his mother in the United States on both mothers’ day. That was the only time during my mission that I heard anyone bring up the idea of calling home on mothers’ day. I never heard of anyone calling home on Christmas. On the other hand I was with a couple of companions when they called home for ad hoc reasons. The mother of one had had a medical operation, so he wanted to call her. My last companion called his sister in Buenos Aires to arrange me visiting his family on my way out of the mission. When my mother died, it was the end of the year when all of Argentina was calling home, and I was 40 miles from the Magellan Strait, so it took three days of trying before I could get a line through to Buenos Aires, let alone on to the United States.
Maybe J. Stapley with his collection of mission rule pamphlets could say when prohibitions on calling home came to be, but I don’t remember any codification of that 30-odd years ago. I suspect rules, including the mothers’ day/Christmas scheduled calls, came down a decade later when prices had dropped enough for overuse to be a potential issue. Does anyone else have a sense of when missionaries calling on Christmas and mothers’ day became a thing? The first time I can remember a missionary calling home for Christmas was 1993.
jader3rd, I disagree. I think it demonstrates more trust in missionaries’ ability to use their judgment to not be excessive rather than rely on rules to govern them.