Notes on the history of missionary correspondence

I decided to look through some of the old missionary handbooks in my library to see if there were any antecedents to the no-phone-home policy that I experienced as a missionary. Beyond a few interesting bits that I had overlooked in the past (missionaries in the 1920s were required to have eight hours of missionary work a day, starting at 9:00 am), there was some material that is relevant, albeit far from comprehensive.



That same 1920s handbook (The Elders’ Manual) noted that missionaries were to write “immediate relations” regularly, but that other correspondence should be limited. “Much time is needlessly wasted in too frequent letter writing.” This sentiment was made more explicit in the first centrally produced handbook, which was in circulation in the 1930s through the 1950s:

Correspondence–You are advised to write once a week to father, mother and the family, but other correspondence both with those at home and in the mission field should be limited. Excessive letter writing consumes a great amount of valuable time and tends to keep a missionary from identifying himself with the place and people of his labors. Do not regret being forgotten while in the mission field. You are playing for a big stake—the approval of the Lord—and unessentials should not disturb you. [The Missionary’s Hand Book, pp. 25-26]

The only mention of telegraph or telephony in these handbooks was a directive to not hesitate to use them (telephony in only the latter) to contact the mission office in case of emergency. They did include handy information on the best way to get a low-cost message sent.

Unfortunately, while I have the subsequent decades’ manuals for missionaries, they focus on what missionaries should teach, and not on any rules. I do, however, have a 1973 “white handbook,” which includes the following guidance in a section enumerating mission guidelines:

5. Write your parents once a week on preparation day. 6. Long experience has shown that it is not wise to telephone home or to talk by telephone to friends. [Missionary Handbook, pp. 11-12]

I imagine we could find some more data had I the resources of a good archive proximately. Still I think we might be able to draw a preliminary correlation between the earlier “don’t spend too much writing, because you will be distracted” to the “it is unwise to call home” language of the 1970s. From discussions on friends’ Facebook walls (and comments on JKC’s great post), it appears that the call home only during Christmas and Mother’s day policy was perhaps a feature introduced the 1980s or 1990s.

And a final note to say that while I think that the new mission communication policy is certainly a good idea, the historian in me mourns as a key archival source for mission life (correspondence) will now essentially vanish from this point forward. Also if you have a “white handbook” and you want it to have a good home, please let me know. People don’t keep them and so they are hard to come by. I have 1973 and 2006.