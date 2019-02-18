“Blessed Are Ye” #BCCSundaySchool2019 (2 of 3)

by

Ye are the salt of the earth, huh? But let me tell you: if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men. Ye are the light of the world, huh? Well let me tell you: A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. (Matthew 5:13-14)

This is my translation of the text in Matthew 5: 13-14. After each opening declarative sentence (“You are the. . .”), I add a huh? and a let me tell you. . . . This translation is not based on knowing Greek or being a great theologian; I don’t, and I’m not. But this is how I represent what I am pretty sure Jesus was trying to convey when he told his listeners that they were the salt of the earth and the light of the world.

You see, he wasn’t really telling them anything. They already thought that they were the salt of the earth and the light of the world, or, at least, they appeared to see being “the chosen people” in terms that could be represented by these metaphors that have now become set-phrases in English. They thought that they were, well, chosen. And special.

So Jesus wasn’t informing them of their specialness. He was asking them what they were going to do with it. He was saying something like, “so, you think you are the salt of the earth, huh? Well, let me tell you, salt isn’t any good if you don’t salt stuff. If you just sit in your own room being salty, then you aren’t doing anybody any good. So go salt stuff.” The same, basically, for light.

The two metaphors that Jesus chose have one crucial thing in common: they are only good when they mix with other things. Salt has to salt things. Light has to light things. Just being salt and light doesn’t do anybody any good. People are like that too.



We can ask these same questions about almost everything that constitutes a divine gift, a positive character trait, a material advantage, or a supposedly correct belief. Just watch:

You belong to “the True Church, huh? Well let me tell you. . . .

You don’t drink coffee, tea, or alcohol, and you don’t smoke, huh? Well let me tell you. . . .

You don’t go to the store on Sunday, huh? Well let me tell you. . . .

You live in a free country, huh? Well let me tell you. . . .

You have your Ph.D. in smart stuff, huh? Well let me tell you. . . .

You love your family, huh? Well let me tell you. . . .

You can bench press a Volkswagen, huh? Well let me tell you. . . .

You’ve got eleventy million Twitter followers huh? Well let me tell you. . . .

You can trace all of your family lines back to the Norman Conquest, huh? Well let me tell you. . . .

You have a great job and a nice car, huh? Well let me tell you. . .

These are all the sorts of things that we tell ourselves when we are trying to decide whether or not we matter. They are the ways that we represent ourselves to ourselves, and, often, to anyone else who will listen. But the answer is (if Jesus is to be believed), Yes, you matter. But everybody else matters too. And until you matter to them, then your mattering doesn’t matter.

When dealing with people suffering from the understanding that they are a “Chosen People”–be they Second Temple Jews or 21st Century Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saintsians–the message is even clearer: the people that you matter to can’t be in your small group of people who think that they matter. You have to engage with “the world.” You can’t just be the Salt of Jerusalem or the Light of the Cultural Hall. You have to find ways to make the whole world better.

Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfill. For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled. (Matthew 5: 17-18)

Jesus needs to offer this defense because everything that he has been saying up to this point would have been read as a serious challenge to the law and the prophets as they were understood by many of his listeners, who had isolated themselves into Jewish enclaves throughout the Roman Empire and tried, as far as possible, to keep themselves away from worldly things.

One of the most important themes of the New Testament is that this is not how God wants chosen people to behave. “Chosen” does not mean “better” or “more beloved.” It means “more accountable.” It’s hard work to be a Chosen person. You have to work harder than anyone else, and you don’t get any extra blessings because the whole point is to make sure that the whole world ends up just as Chosen as you. Jesus addresses this directly in the parable of the laborers in the vineyard. (Matthew 20:1-16)



These few verses in the Sermon on the Mount, I would argue, should be read as the first of Jesus’s “Kingdom Parables”–or those stories and metaphors that the Savior uses to describe the Kingdom of God. And he will use similar metaphors in the more explicit parables of the Kingdom. His understanding of salt in the sermon, for example, is very close to the way he uses leaven in the parable in Matthew 13:33. And the spiritual need for light is central to the whole bit about the virgins and the lamps in Matthew 25:1-13.

Nothing in the New Testament is more important than communicating a vision of the Kingdom of God. And the Sermon on the Mount is where this vision begins. The Kingdom is not something that happens in another life; it has to be built in this life, on this earth, by people who are willing to consecrate, or to make sacred, their gifts and their labor. And that means that all of the salt has to salt stuff, all of the light has to light stuff, and all of those who have gotten have got to get going.