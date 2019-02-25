On Translation

by

I read with interest this fun column by Stephen Smoot about the Book of Mormon and the necessity to perceive it as a real history of real people. His article has a nice companion piece/counterargument here that I would also recommend folks read. I like Stephen and I find him and the W&T author to be thoughtful. The discussion has caused me to reflect a little about some of the issues in LDS notions of translation, where those issues take us logically, and the ramifications on us as a community when reading scriptures translated by Joseph Smith.

There have been some excellent conferences and articles on the notion of translation in the LDS context, and I would also recommend people take a look at those sessions as well as the more recent (and excellent) introduction to the Book of Abraham volume in the Joseph Smith papers. They provide some essential background for those trying to figure out how to understand the translation process. It should be understood that these are my own half-baked ideas, and that if you have a different approach, that’s great too. It should also be understood that absolutely nothing in this blog post is new, people have been saying stuff like this for decades upon decades, it just seems to be a little more relevant today given where we’re at with translation as a concept in the church.

I tend to look heavily at the JST and the Book of Abraham to inform my understanding of the translation process, because they are the only instances where we have both the origin source and the output. This might be a mistake – the Book of Mormon translation mechanisms might have been completely different from these others. It is very difficult to know for sure. We could say, for example, that the seer stones were not used the same way, although this may reflect a transition in Smith’s own spirituality and not necessarily a difference in the input-output linguistic relationships or other elements. Then again, the history is incomplete, and the stones might have been used in pretty much exactly the same way. But I still think it’s reasonable to look at those texts and extrapolate from them a general theory of how JSJ viewed translation, seership and scripture. If this extrapolation is not reasonable, then we’re saying that the Book of Mormon is sui generis, which makes it very difficult to examine for a number of reasons.

Anyhow, if JSJ translations went something like the JST or the Book of Abraham translations, we can draw a few broad conclusions:

– The translation is not necessarily a linguistic one; that is, there may not be a simple relationship between the Reformed Egyptian text and the English language version.

– The translation may be literal, or based on JSJ’s inspiration as to what the text should say, or it may not relate to the source material at all.

– The translation is likely to draw heavily from contemporaneous influences, especially the Bible.

Taking that back to the Book of Mormon, here are a couple of other possible conclusions:

– Even if we had the Golden Plates, it is possible that the Book of Mormon says something different from what is written on those plates.

– JSJ’s translation possibly reflects the personal inspiration of the translator, both in terms of subject matter and form of translation.

A key difference between the Book of Mormon and the other translations performed by JSJ are the witnesses and angelic involvement. The three witnesses (Cowdery, Whitmer, and Harris) comment on the translation, having heard the voice of God concerning it:

That we, through the grace of God the Father, and our Lord Jesus Christ, have seen the plates which contain this record, which is a record of the people of Nephi, and also of the Lamanites, their brethren, and also of the people of Jared, who came from the tower of which hath been spoken. And we also know that they have been translated by the gift and power of God, for his voice hath declared it unto us; wherefore we know of a surety that the work is true.

Note that they do not comment on the quality of the translation or its accuracy; they testify broadly as to the source of the translation (“by the gift and power of God”) and that because of this source they know “that the work is true”. What does true mean in this context? That the translation is linguistically accurate? That the book is historical? That the gospel, as contained therein, is the truth? There are a number of possible interpretations on this point, and in light of what we know about the other Smith translations, we should think about this a little bit. Is the Book of Abraham true? I personally hold it to be scripture, so yes, I think it is true, and I use that word in a similar way when I say “the Church is true”: a multi-factored expression of community, how it expresses Gospel truths, and how it brings me to Christ.

Historicity is tied to translation, because if the translation is inaccurate, how can we know that the events described in the Book of Mormon actually happened? One possibility, I suppose, is that the Book of Mormon is historically accurate regardless of what the source text actually says; that is, JSJ’s revealed text is the historically accurate one, and the plates themselves are less relevant. But I don’t think the Book of Mormon holds itself out that way. Stephen Smoot expresses the concern that we must not only believe the doctrinal messages of the book, but also the narrative of the book as real history, and the narrative of JSJ as real history. The book itself purports to be real. How can we have faith in Joseph Smith, the Book of Mormon, or the Church if this stuff is figurative, or worse yet, a fabrication? I guess a couple of replies: first, lots of scripture is clearly figurative, but that doesn’t make it less true or less a catalyst for faith (see, e.g., a lot of the Old Testament). Second, I don’t have faith in the Church or in the Book of Mormon, I have faith in Jesus Christ, and that ultimately I measure the truth of all of these things by how effective they are in helping me develop a relationship with Jesus. In my case, they’ve been instrumental regardless of historicity or translation.

And I guess a final point is that nothing I’ve said here formally excludes the historicity of the Book of Mormon, the accuracy of the Three Witnesses, or JSJ’s own account. Rather, I would say that based on what we know about JSJ translations, we should be willing to allow for a variety of possibilities in personal belief around these matters. I’m not sure where I fall on these issues as a personal matter. I was raised with fairly traditional teachings about the Book of Mormon, have studied various evidences for a long time, but I am not sure myself. It’s definitely tempting, though, to look at someone’s testimony as somehow deficient because they are a hard-core Book of Mormon literalist or, conversely, that they don’t take the text as seriously as I think they should. That has a negative impact on community, and I hope that’s not where we should go as a group. Rather, let’s foster belief in Christ and faith where we find it. For me, the Book of Mormon is a book revealed to us by a prophet. I’m grateful for it, even as I wrestle through some of these issues.