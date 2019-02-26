From Broken Hearts to Expansive Love

by

[BCC Editorial Note: this guest post contains raw and personal details of sexual assault, ecclesiastical abuse, and grace. The content may not be advised for all readers.]

PAR has degrees from places warm and sunny, cold and cloudy, and hot and sticky. None of those degrees led to work he enjoyed. He then realized having a job was the problem and now does his own thing for clients he mostly likes.

I’d like to share a little bit of my journey with you, friend. Because I feel like maybe you don’t see me. Not just me, but people like me. I grew up in the Church. I served a mission. I went to school. I worked. I went to more school. I worked. Then I went to more school. In school round three, I met my now-wife. Through that point I probably voted like you. I knew the prescribed answers at church really well. You probably saw me as a model Mormon. Sometimes, though, life happens.

One night I let a friend from church crash on my couch. He talked to me. A lot. I fell asleep as he was still talking. I woke up as he ejaculated on me. This was unexpected. I learned something that night. The way you think you will react if somebody violates you is not actually the way you will react. Before that night, I’d have likely judged someone harshly for reacting the way I did. I think I expected me to react strongly. Maybe throw him out? Maybe call the police? Maybe yell? Swear? I didn’t do any of that. Instead, I calmly suggested that he sleep on the couch as per the arrangement for the night. I even fixed him breakfast the next morning, like I’d do for anyone crashing on my couch.

It takes time to process what I now realize was an attack. Some of you may have experienced a sexual battery. You will understand. The rest of you will not. You rest might have some empathy, but you’re probably wrong-headed about it. Your empathy usually comes from a place of certainty. It isn’t helpful.

In the days and months after, I didn’t want to talk about it. But I needed to say something. I told a couple of close friends I had caught the dude jerking off in my room. Which was true, just not the whole story. It’s still not the whole story. I had to say something. But I didn’t want to talk about it. I couldn’t seem to shake the feeling that I had done something wrong. Intellectually I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong, but my brain kept replaying scenarios trying to figure out how things could have gone differently. I would get to where I thought I was feeling okay, then suddenly feel worthless, unworthy of love and care. Dirty. Broken. I didn’t know yet that the worst of being broken was still to come.

Dude felt bad, I think. Later. Mormons know the process, everyone else might find this part weird. Dude went to his bishop to talk about it. His bishop, the leader of his congregation, was not my bishop. Geographically, we lived far enough apart that we were unlikely to have ever met if not for church. I don’t know how Dude perceived the night. I don’t know exactly how he processed it. At this point, I don’t care. The story I later received 3rd and 4th hand was that he alleged I had seduced him. You read that correctly. He said, essentially, that sleeping-me had seduced him. He just couldn’t help but masturbate to my sleeping form. I like to think I’m attractive, but it’s mostly a joke in my head. (I know sarcasm doesn’t carry through text. But I can’t seem to convey my feelings for the idea of me seducing him without sarcasm.)

Dude’s bishop told the Stake President what he understood Dude’s story to be. In Mormondom, the Stake President is the guy the bishops report to. The Stake President told my bishop to give me a “deep and probing” interview. There was no explanation. I guess I could have told my bishop about Dude. But I didn’t want to talk about it. No one should have to talk about it if they don’t want to.

Everything seemed good. Mormons know what temple recommends are. I renewed mine. Bishop, Stake President, and me, we all signed it. It’s the 21st century. It has a barcode. It has to be digitally activated. It never was. After the interview, the Stake President decided “something didn’t feel right.” I still didn’t know if Dude had lied about the nature of that night. I still didn’t know if the Stake President had heard anything. No one would tell me what was happening. I was engaged to be married. Stake President would not give me a recommend for a temple marriage.

Eventually we figured out the issue. It was Dude. And some erroneous facts. I still did not want to talk about it. But I relayed what happened in an effort to clear it up. I again tried to get the recommend for my marriage. The Stake President still refused, saying something still seemed to be missing. I was angry. He told me I could appeal to the First Presidency of the Church. I told him something that might make you, dear reader, think of bovine feces. I left angry.

I wrote a letter to the First Presidency. They, in effect, ignored it.

I moved out of my apartment and to a new city in preparation for graduation and my wedding. I was in a new Stake. I’ll admit I was hopeful. But the new Stake President had been told the “story.” Not my story, though. The first Stake President apparently said I had confessed to some “sin” I had not confessed to. It makes me angry now to hear about Mormons thinking they need to “confess” to men behind closed doors.

Stake President B told me if I didn’t confess to the “sin” he wanted me to confess to, he’d never give me a recommend. He didn’t lie about that. Stake President B also knew Dude. He’d known Dude’s parents as kids. Dude had gone on a mission. In Stake President B’s mind, Dude couldn’t have been the bad actor, or God wouldn’t have allowed Dude to serve as a missionary. If I didn’t like it, SPB said, I could appeal to the First Presidency. So I wrote a letter. Again. This time the First Presidency sent a Seventy. The Seventy talked to my old bishop. He talked to Stake President A. He talked to Stake President B. He never talked to me. I later learned he called me a liar in his report to the First Presidency.

My wife and I were not allowed to marry in the temple. We married in my aunt’s backyard. Even though I’d followed all the rules. I’d checked all the (figurative) boxes. But the men I had always believed to be literal prophets were unable to see the truth. Instead, they allowed SPB to block me from participation in the holiest ordinance of the Church. For years, because SPB was convinced I was a non-confessing liar, I could attend Church but not the Temple. I could not be sealed to my wife or kids. I was barred from holding callings. SPB accused me of lying, of being a danger to young men, and of being a dangerous father to my children. He actively tried to break apart my family. There was never a disciplinary council. I was never disfellowshipped. Just shunned. Just disallowed. In Mormondom, that’s almost like being kicked out.

I broke. My heart broke. Despite hours and hours of meeting with Stake President B trying to help him see reason, despite hours and hours of prayer, despite doing everything I had always been taught to do and believe, basic justice and reason failed. The Church I had always loved failed me. It failed my young family. For years after this it failed harder and harder. And it hurt. I was hurt. I was angry. I felt betrayed. The failure of the Church to listen shattered me from the inside out in a way that the sexual battery on its own was unable to do.

But in my pain, I began to grow. Slowly. Step by step. But it hurt.

As I walked this path, Dude came home from his mission. Dude was lauded by Stake President B as being an example of the “good fruits” of “being righteous.” Then Dude got a boyfriend. Suddenly the “good fruits” weren’t discussed as much. SPB still didn’t change his perspective about me. I suppose he saw both Dude and me as gay, and he, like all too many Mormons, didn’t like gay people. That’s devastatingly sad. They don’t see it. Exclusion isn’t love. Excluding kids because you don’t like their parents isn’t love either. I’ve felt exclusion. It wasn’t lovely. Maybe if there’d been a space for Dude to hope for love and marriage while staying in his Mormon tribe, that night years ago would have been different. Eventually, I came to see that my attacker must have come from a place of pain and isolation.

I stopped being angry. Eventually. In my own way. I met Jesus on the path I was walking. He was kind. He was a great deal more kind than younger-me could have ever understood.

After years of letters, eventually one Seventy listened to me. Stake President B was removed from his position. This was a relief. Stake President C replaced him. Stake President C let me have a temple recommend again.

By then, my understanding had changed. I felt a great deal of contrition for the person I was before Dude, and before Stake President B. Not because I was bad. But because I was blind. Because I now saw that I had been not all that great at loving, at including. To borrow from Plato, I now realized that the world was not just shadows on the cave wall, but it was big, and bright, and beautiful, and diverse. And although my tribe, my Mormondom, was foundational to me, and I loved it, I could now see its limits. Limits inherent to humanity, but limits nonetheless. I found it ironic that only after my lonely walk down the road, only after I could see that there was more to the universe than my tribe, was I welcomed back.

Those years of my heart being broken mattered. It was the doorway that let me move forward. In breaking, it gave me more room to love. I now see bishops and stake presidents and other “leaders,” as people who should be, by virtue of their positions, models of compassion. You know, like Jesus was. But they often fail. I think this is because their hearts have not ever been properly broken. They, like younger-me, have succeeded in checking the righteousness boxes, but without experiencing failure or heartbreak. A wise fox once said that things that matter are only visible with the heart. I think the heart has to break before it can see outward like that.

On my walk down this painful road, I’ve learned that certainty is often evidence of ignorance. I’ve lived it. I remember being so certain. But I was so closed-minded. The Glories of the universe are right in front of us. My broken heart opened my mind to doubt, doubt in many things I had once thought I knew. Now, being so unsure of so much, I see so much more beauty in the universe and in humanity. Fear of wickedness is no longer a motivator to me. Celebration of life and love is. I see a planet and people that are better than ever in so many ways, even as we humans still have a ways to go.

I see you, too, friend. Faithful or fearful. Broken or whole. I love you. I’m not the only one around who has had to recover from a heart broken by what I once held dear. But you, friend, I think that maybe, just maybe, you have not. I am happy for you, happy that surety and certainty are something you can find comfort in. I’m not in that chapter of life now. My heart, broken as it was, never came back together the same way. I don’t think that’s possible. But it has healed. And in healing, I find that it has grown larger, more inclusive, more willing to accept people than it was before. This is where I am. It’s better than where I was when I was certain. I hope, friend, that you can let me, and my brothers and sisters who are on this journey with me, sit next to you as we all travel the road. Even if we are not as certain as you about what lies at the end of the road.

I met Jesus on this road. And he was really, really kind.

