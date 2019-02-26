Matthew 6–7: “He Taught Them as One Having Authority” #BCCSundaySchool2019

by

The last temptation is the greatest treason

To do the right deed for the wrong reason.

–TS Eliot, Murder in the Cathedral

We are now on week two of the Sermon on the Mount, and, like week one, there is no way that we could cover everything that needs to be covered in one blog post. But one blog post is all we (read: I) have time for this week, so we will have to make do. We must make choices–difficult choices–to make sure that all of the highlights get hit. So I am going to trace one theme and one rhetorical style through the two chapters, with an emphasis on Chapter 6, which I think is the more important.



First, the theme, which is given in the epigraph from T.S. Eliot: doing the right thing for the wrong reason.

In Matthew 6, Jesus lays out three “right things” that people can do–things, in fact, that people must do according to Jewish law. And her presents them in parallel constructions that do almost all of the work of interpreting them for us. I will use the NSRV text to create the parallel structure, as the NSRV takes the extra step of including subheadings:



Concerning Almsgiving

Beware of practicing your piety before others in order to be seen by them; for then you have no reward from your Father in heaven. “So whenever you give alms, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, so that they may be praised by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward. But when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your alms may be done in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you. (Matt. 6:1-4)

Concerning Prayer

And whenever you pray, do not be like the hypocrites; for they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, so that they may be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward. But whenever you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you. When you are praying, do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do; for they think that they will be heard because of their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him. (Matt. 6:5-8)



Concerning Fasting

And whenever you fast, do not look dismal, like the hypocrites, for they disfigure their faces so as to show others that they are fasting. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward. But when you fast, put oil on your head and wash your face, so that your fasting may be seen not by others but by your Father who is in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you. (Matt. 6: 16-18)

In each of these passages, Jesus follows the same formula. He announces his topic, which, in every case, is a morally good, spiritually valuable practice that everybody ought to be doing more of. Then he gives a negative definition of the practice–he explains how not to do it. Then he explains the correct way to do it. In every case, the wrong way to do it has the same motive: to be seen by others as righteous.



The warning here could not be clearer: the gospel cannot become a public performance, nor can it ever be the basis of unrighteous pride. Once this happens, it stops being the gospel. And all of the good things we think and do become millstones around our necks that drag us away from the Kingdom of God.

This is one of those things that we know intellectually but rarely accept spiritually because we are human beings, and human beings spend pretty much all of their free time looking for reasons to think well of themselves. And thinking well of ourselves invariably requires that we think badly of somebody else–and that we figure out ways to make other people think well of us and badly of them as well. We can call this “pride,” but a better term might be “the natural human being,” who is carnal, sensual, devilish, and an enemy to God.

And here is the meanest trick: anything that is valued within a culture or subculture can become a source of pride: wealth, education, physical attractiveness to be sure, but also: being a good parent, not drinking or smoking, not having sex, not thinking about having sex, not wearing clothing that makes other people think about having sex, not caring about who has sex, going, reading the scriptures, reading the scriptures in an unapproved translation, attending meetings, paying tithing, doing service, being the bishop, following the prophet, not following the prophet, thinking for ourselves, loving people, being accepting of everybody, and so on.



You get the picture. It is a trap, and it is the worst sort of trap because the whole mechanism takes our best inclinations and uses them to turn us into the worst sort of person. And Jesus is clear about the results: we get what we want most. If that is the Kingdom of God, we can have it. If it is praise, we can have that too. And if it is just that self-righteous feeling when we look around and realize that we are more righteous (or more anything else) than other people, well then, that’s what we get.



And look at the rhetorical style that Jesus uses to make these points. Consider the following phrases:



Whenever you give alms, do not sound a trumpet before you. (6:2)

When you are praying, do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do; for they think that they will be heard because of their many words. (6:7)

And whenever you fast, do not look dismal, like the hypocrites, for they disfigure their faces so as to show others that they are fasting. (6:16)

Do not give what is holy to dogs; and do not throw your pearls before swine. (7:8)

These are deeply ironic passages. And they are funny. Somebody coming to a synagogue with a trumpet and blowing it before he gives a donation? That’s funny. Somebody who is fasting going around with a disfigured face to show how hungry they are? That’s funny. Like all good teachers, Jesus was a funny guy, and he knew how to use humor to drive his point home. And like all good Jewish teachers, his humor was based in verbal irony, word play, comic exaggeration, and, well irony.



This is important because, if we don’t get the joke, we can spend a lot of time trying to find a non-ironic interpretation. I have heard, like, ten different readings in my life of that bit about the camel going through the eye of the needle (Matt. 19:23). People say that “eye of the needle” was the name of Jerusalem’s back door, or that there were special needles at the time that a camel could technically pass through–all to avoid the patently obvious fact that Jesus, who was a funny guy, was joking.



Which brings me to the last passage, which I have so far elided: the “Lord’s Prayer,” which comes in the bit about praying in your closet:



“Pray then in this way:

Our Father in heaven,

hallowed be your name.

Your kingdom come.

Your will be done,

on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our debts,

as we also have forgiven our debtors.

And do not bring us to the time of trial,

but rescue us from the evil one.

There is lots to say about this prayer. Many religious traditions use it as a set, recited prayer, and others (such as the LDS tradition) use it as a sort of outline for how a prayer should be organized. But most commentators miss the most obvious point about it: it is short–a sort prayer included in a passage about not giving long prayers. The Lord’s prayer is less than 60 words long–which, I would propose, should be a rule-of-thumb maximum for all public prayers at every level of the Church. (And yes, I am being ironic, because I’m trying to be like Jesus).



This all, I think, gets to the title of the lesson, found in Matthew 7:29: Jesus taught as one having authority, not as the scribes. This means that he didn’t sound like everybody else. He didn’t give long, wordy prayers. He didn’t talk in a pseudo-scriptural voice with outdated pronounce and archaic verb forms. He didn’t try to mimic the most respected figures in his religious culture. He was short, to the point, and real.



Be ye, therefore, just like that.