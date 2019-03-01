Women with Minor Children can now Serve as Temple Ordinance Workers

A year and a half ago, I wrote about changes to the weird restrictions on temple ordinance workers. Specifically, I explained that longstanding church policy forbade divorcees within five years, single men over 31, and women with minor children from serving as ordinance workers. (The same individuals were permitted to “volunteer” for temple shifts, just not perform ordinances.)
In August 2017 the Church removed the restrictions on divorcees and single adult men. Today, the Church removed the restrictions on mothers. I am thrilled for the thousands upon thousands of women this blesses.
Comments
Bishops and members of Stake Presidencies might be able to serve, too.
Someone please walk me through the veil worker thing. Is it just saying everyone will be a general ordinance worker rather than specializing? It can’t be saying nobody will work at the veil anymore, but that’s how it reads.
I was a veil worker at the Oakland temple in 2001. As a veil worker I was limited in what I could do. For example, I could bring participants through the veil but I couldn’t officiate an endowment session. I was also able to act as one of the people in the initiatory sequence.
…as a tangent, now that I’m reminiscing about it, the Oakland temple offered a spiral bound “secret history” book to temple workers (and maybe also to general members? I’m not sure…) I think it cost a couple bucks to cover their printing costs. It contained inspirational and miracle stories that were connected with the Oakland temple. I wonder if it’s still available, or if other temples have similar books of stories…I’ve got no idea where my copy ended up.